ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Repository

Cocaine, cash and guns: Eight accused of drug trafficking in Stark & Wayne counties

By Cassandra Nist, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago

CANTON - Eight people from three counties are facing federal drug trafficking charges accusing them of ties to an organization that funneled cocaine throughout Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas counties.

A federal grand jury indicted the group on July 27. The documents were unsealed following Tuesday's arrests of several suspects in Wooster and Jackson Township by members of the Canton FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

The Canton Repository previously reported six of the suspects' arrests last month.

More: FBI task force arrests six in Canton on drug charges

U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Public Information Officer Brian McNeal said cocaine originating from Mexico was present in Ohio, specifically Northeast Ohio, but deferred all other questions to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI Cleveland Division's Public Affairs Officer Susan Licate declined to comment as to whether the cocaine came from Mexico or involved a drug cartel, saying the agency does not want jeopardize the ongoing investigation or federal case.

Federal investigators detail the Gomez-Araiza trafficking organization

According to a criminal complaint, during 2015 law enforcement became aware of a drug trafficking efforts led locally by Arnulfo Gomez-Araiza, 40, of Orrville, one of the remaining suspects arrested on Tuesday.

His organization supplied kilograms of cocaine in the area, including Stark and Wayne counties, for at least the past 15 years, federal investigators allege in a court filing.

Investigators contend Gomez-Araiza, aka Chayo, developed supply sources outside Ohio and was continually exploring new connections in southern California and the Carolinas.

Defendants Gomez-Araiza, Alejandro Jesus Quezada, 31, of Louisville, Adriana Nava Marquez, 31, of Louisville, Isidro Gutierrez-Meraz, Isidro Gutierrez- Cuevas, Vincente Guzman-Bernal, 37, of Dover, and Joshua Nagle, 39, of Jackson Township, all face one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine with intent to distribute.

Guzman-Bernal was additionally indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

According a criminal complaint, Guzman-Bernal was a citizen and native of Guatemala and had no legal immigration status in the U.S., court records show. He was once under the eye of the Department of Homeland Security and registered with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but due do recent administration changes his case was closed, court records show.

Quezada also faces one count of being a felon with a firearm.

According to a criminal complaint, a federal source was told by Guzman-Bernal that he received payments from Gomez-Araiza to drive to Columbus, on at least three occasions, and receive 1 to 2 kilograms of cocaine per trip.

The couriers would receive and deliver the narcotic to a distributor, then return the proceeds, according to federal investigators.

Federal investigators say associates met at a Mexican restaurant in Wayne County, according to a criminal complaint filed against Guzman-Bernal. The organization arranged distribution and transactions by way of cellphone calls and text messages using street slang, according to court records filed in the case.

On June 29, when three individuals tied to the group were arrested, investigators said they seized more than $265,000 in cash along two guns.

All defendants remain in custody awaiting federal court appearances, and have entered not guilty pleas, court records show.

Mexican drug cartel's cocaine seized from Cleveland warehouse

In another ongoing federal case, David Gomez-Orrantia, of Mexico, and several others were indicted in March for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substance.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle Baeppler said during a press conference in March that Gomez-Orrantia is affiliated with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and considered to be one of Mexico’s most violent drug gangs.

Gomez-Orrantia was reportedly selling cocaine to a Cleveland area man who distributed the cocaine out of a downtown Cleveland warehouse, federal court records detailed.

The drugs were smuggled into the United States by foot, through Columbus, New Mexico, court records stated.

The cocaine was driven via semi-trucks to Ohio, and later distributed throughout the northern Ohio.

Three months later, law enforcement started making arrests in the Stark, Tuscarawas and Wayne County area tied to the Gomez-Araiza case.

Both cases are ongoing in U.S. District Court.

Reach Cassandra cnist@gannett.com ; Follow on Twitter @Cassienist

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Cocaine, cash and guns: Eight accused of drug trafficking in Stark & Wayne counties

Comments / 6

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man dies in ATV crash; 1 more injured

OHIO- A man from Ohio died Sunday morning after an ATV crash. The crash happened on County Road 148 in Muskingum when the driver, 53-year-old Kent Thomas Burkhart, went right off the right side of the roadway in a 2018 Polaris Ranger XP, overcorrected, and then overturned on the roadway.  John Scott Wills, of Nashport, […]
NASHPORT, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron woman robbed in early morning carjacking, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 38-year-old woman was carjacked early Saturday morning in her garage on Pelton Avenue. According to police, the woman got home around 6:30 a.m. and the robbery happened just after she pulled in. The suspect had a gun, police said, and demanded the...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Drug Possession#Guns#Drug Cartel#Dea#Stark Wayne#The Canton Repository#Fbi Cleveland Division
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls man awaits sentencing for shooting death of Warren woman

Jury selection had been slated to begin Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in the murder trial of an 82-year-old Newton Falls man accused of murdering a Warren woman. Instead, Richard Stevenson pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. Stevenson was indicted in December for murder and...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
wqkt.com

Akron man charged for using illegal funds to purchase 325K home

An Akron man arrested Wednesday has been charged for using proceeds obtained from the sale of controlled substances and a wire fraud scheme to purchase a $325,000 home in Akron, as well as a Tesla-brand automobile. In a release, the U.S attorney’s office for Northern Ohio said Nicholas Crawford, 41 years old, was charged with 23 counts of money laundering, one count of wire fraud, one count of theft of goverment funds and one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity. In June 2018, Crawford purchased the home in Akron for $325,000, using funds that allegedly contained proceeds derived from drug trafficking. The indictment states Crawford initiated wire and electronic transfers with the intent to conceal the nature of the drug trafficking funds.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A harsh sentence for 19-year-old Jaymarlon Hayes today who will now spend 71.5 years in prison. Cuyahoga County Judge William Vodrey said it’s where he belongs to protect the public. “The defense suggest that the defendant has the potential to do good. I hope...
CLEVELAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Fatal Crash on State Route 13

MANSFIELD—The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on State Route 13 between Free Road and Noble Road at around 6:19 AM in the Township of Blooming grove in Richland County. The crash occurred when a northbound 1997 tan Buick LeSabre drove left...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
wfmd.com

Motorcycle Crash On 270 In Frederick County Kills Man From Ohio

Crash happened Sunday morning near Doctor Perry Road. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Sunday morning in Frederick County. At about 9 a.m. troopers responded to the area of 270 Northbound after Doctor Perry Road in Ijamsville for a report...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
cleveland19.com

Ohio man accused of running fraudulent funeral services found guilty on dozens of charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of running fraudulent funeral services has been convicted of dozens of criminal charges. Shawnte Hardin was convicted of dozens of charges including abuse of a corpse and representing as a funeral director while unlicensed. Hardin opted out of a jury trial for a bench trial and a Lucas County judge found him guilty of 31 of the following charges:
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Crawford County motorcycle crash

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are dead after the motorcycles they were driving crashed in Crawford County Sunday afternoon. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at approximately 1:36 p.m. Sunday on Leesville Road near State Route 598. According to the sheriff’s office, a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Gary Sprague, […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
The Repository

The Repository

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy