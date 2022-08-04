ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

4 Automakers That Pay A Strong Dividend: How To Make Money Off These Stocks During A Bear Market

By Dylan Wechsler
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
biztoc.com

5 Relatively Safe And Cheap Dividend Stocks To Invest In

Summary This article is part of our monthly series where we highlight five companies that are large-cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying, and are offering large discounts to their historical norms. It's always a good idea to keep your wish list ready by separating the wheat from the chaff. We go over our filtering process to select just five conservative DGI stocks from more than 7,500 companies that are traded on U.S. exchanges, including OTC networks. In addition, we present two other groups of five DGI stocks, each for investors who need higher yields. Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Income DIY Portfolios get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Buy and Hold Apple Stock for the Long Term

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), like other tech stocks, has bounced back in recent weeks. This is largely due to growing speculation that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in 2023 in order to minimize the impact of a recession. Lower interest rates are a positive for growth-oriented names like AAPL stock. Lower rates increase the present value of future earnings.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Volkswagen Ag#Honda Motor Company#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#American#Ytd#Unsplash
CarBuzz.com

MG Returns With An Affordable EV America Needs

Fans of British sports cars will enjoy this news; MG is back! The storied marque is now owned by a Chinese conglomerate with plans to sell mainstream electric vehicles, including a new roadster called the Cyberster (no relation to the Tesla Cybertruck). The first of these new EVs using the company's MSP (Modular Scalable Platform) has arrived, dubbed the MG4 Electric. It's a compact hatchback that doesn't look too distant from the Chevrolet Bolt. Of course, it won't be sold in the United States, but we believe this is the type of forbidden EV fruit that America needs more of. Here are the specs:
CARS
etftrends.com

Dividend- and Value-Focused ETF Consistently Outperforms S&P 500 YTD

Dividend strategies have become popular in 2022 as advisors and investors seek income and performance in a challenging market environment. One dividend yield-focused equity ETF, the KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE), has outperformed the S&P 500 every market day this year except one (January 3) and offers the appeal of a dividend and value focus while providing diversification potential.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Cars
Autoblog

This portable Champion inverter generator is $358.56 off for a limited time

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. A portable electrical generator is a fantastic nice-to-have item to keep around the house. After all, losing power in this day and age, even for a very short time, can cause some major problems. Unfortunately though, generators aren't cheap. That's why we love when we can find one at a discount. If you've ever considered picking up a generator in the past, this great deal on the Champion 4,500-Watt Portable Inverter Generator could be just the thing you've been waiting for. It has over 5,100 Amazon ratings and is still sitting at a miraculous total review score of 4.6 out of 5.
ELECTRONICS
biztoc.com

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF: The Best Offense Is Defense

Summary With a 30-day SEC yield of only 2.89%, Vanguard's High Dividend Yield ETF doesn't offer what many investors would consider to be a "high dividend yield". However, the fund's "value" oriented portfolio is well positioned for today's volatile and uncertain market and has outperformed the S&P 500 by 8% over the past year. That proves the old football saying that sometimes "the best offense is a great defense". Today, I'll take a closer look at the VYM ETF and see if it makes sense for an allocation within your portfolio.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Morgan Stanley on market bottom and tech stocks, Nasdaq

Stocks have broadly rallied in July, with the Nasdaq bouncing off earlier declines. Growth stocks such as tech have broadly slumped this year on the back of monetary tightening, recession and other risks. Morgan Stanley: "This is not a market bottom, things are not going to go consistently up from here"
STOCKS
notebookcheck.net

Revolt power station and solar generator has 2,200 W output and fast charging

The Revolt HS-1200 Powerstation & Solar Generator is now available in Europe. The portable power station has a 2,240 Wh capacity and a maximum power output of 2,200 W. There are 11 ports on the gadget, including a 12 V cigarette lighter socket, two 12 V DC sockets and two 230 V AC sockets. The device includes six USB ports: three 15.5 W USB-A ports and a fourth 18 W USB-A port, alongside two USB-C ports with up to 100 W and Quick Charge 3.0 technology.
ELECTRONICS
Top Speed

Rivian’s Next Model Will Shake Legacy Automakers to Their Core

Even if established back in 2009, nobody paid attention to Rivian until 2019 when the company unveiled the R1S SUV and the R1T truck. Both models have taken the market by surprise and proven themselves to be very successful. In fact, Rivian is so sure about its success that it invested billions in new factories. Its main goal is to become a serious competitor to Tesla.
CARS
TheStreet

JPMorgan Adds a Bank to Top-Stock List and Subtracts One

Each month, JPMorgan publishes a list of top stock ideas from its analysts. JPMorgan has published its monthly list of top stock ideas from its analysts. · Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) - Get Akero Therapeutics Inc. Report, a biotechnology company;. · Carpenter Technology (CRS) - Get Carpenter Technology Corporation Report,...
STOCKS
torquenews.com

A Former Tesla Employee Sees a 2030 Stock Price of $26,500

A former Tesla employee and another Tesla bull had a discussion about all things Tesla. FSD and Tesla Bot were the two primary things that caused this former Tesla employee to predict a 2030 stock price of $26,500. A Former Tesla Employee Sees a 2030 Stock Price of $26,500. We...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

Eni E - P/E: 4.76. Hoegh LNG Partners has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.49, which has increased by 32.43% compared to Q4, which was 0.37. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.44%, which has decreased by 0.13% from 0.57% in the previous quarter. Eni saw an increase...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
67K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy