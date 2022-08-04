Experts say gas prices are going down, and it is a trend that could go on

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, Sweet P’s Uptown Corner on Tazewell Pike was hit by a car. The car crashed into the building at around 5:30 a.m, according to co-owner John Ford. Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said the driver was not with the car when officers arrived at the scene, and they haven’t been able to identify them.

