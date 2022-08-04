Experts say gas prices are going down, and it is a trend that could go on

Read on www.wbir.com
WBIR
Gas prices in Tennessee continue to decline
The cost of a gallon of gas has dropped, according to AAA. For now, experts believe this will continue.
Dates for county fairs around Middle Tennessee
Back to school season is synchronous with county fair season. Here's a list of county fairs happening around Middle Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Thousands of Knoxville residents without power following storms
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms in west and north Knoxville took out power on Saturday evening. As of 5:42 p.m., 7,202 residents were without power, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board’s outage map. The map reported that the estimated restoration time would be around 7:00 p.m. for all of the current outages.
Learn About the New Construction-Based Theme Park to Open in Sevierville, TN
A construction-themed attraction is underway in Sevierville, Tennessee. Announcing the new construction park, they shared, “We are building a construction based theme park in Sevierville, TN where kids and adults can ride, drive and operate real construction equipment!”. At the end of July, they broke ground on the new...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
tnAchieves needs around 1,400 more mentors in East Tennessee to help Class of 2023 transition into college life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A program that helps students navigate their new collegiate careers immediately after high school is searching for more mentors to volunteer in East Tennessee. They said around 1,400 more people are needed in the area. The mentors play a crucial role in helping students in the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
wvlt.tv
VIDEO: High-speed crash closes Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, Sweet P’s Uptown Corner on Tazewell Pike was hit by a car. The car crashed into the building at around 5:30 a.m, according to co-owner John Ford. Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said the driver was not with the car when officers arrived at the scene, and they haven’t been able to identify them.
wvlt.tv
Tree down on I-75 South near Hickory Creek Road in Loudon
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tree fell on Saturday afternoon at mile marker 84 on I-75 Southbound near Hickory Creed Road in Loudon, Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi said. The tree fell in the right lane, causing traffic delays for miles. TDOT crews headed to the...
Giant bone-crushing dog roamed East Tennessee fossil site
The extinct species is called Borophagus, meaning "gluttonous eater" -- and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site.
This Is Tennessee's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
Target purchases land in Sevierville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is Sevier County getting its first Target? The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director Allen Newton. The store paid five million dollars for about 12 acres of property on Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to an article from...
WATE
House fire near Lakemoore Drive continued overnight, New Market Fire says
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Several fire departments responded to a home that was on fire on North Highway 92 in Jefferson City. New Market Fire Department received a call around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. about a residential structure fire. New Market Fire Department’s spokesperson Sammy Solomon said...
wvlt.tv
Sweet P's Uptown Corner damage
A deadly fire raged on Sunday morning on State Route 92 in Jefferson City. Simpson, a two-time state champion at Farragut, finished 19-under par. Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people. Updated: 20 hours ago. Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man...
Sevier County tasked with replacing Collin Shannon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- There will be a new face under center for the Sevier County Smoky Bears this season. Head coach Todd Loveday looks to 6-5 junior signal-caller Christian Hoffman to replace Collin Shannon, one of the best quarterbacks in program history. “He throws the ball really hard,” said outside linebacker Bryson Lane. “He’s getting […]
Smokey XI turns one in Big Orange fashion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Happy birthday to you, Smokey XI!. Smokey XI, the next in line to be the Vols' mascot, celebrated his first birthday on August 8. The beloved bluetick coonhound was treated to a Big Orange celebration with some cake in a video posted by the University of Tennessee Knoxville.
What you need to know before you kayak, paddleboard in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you're an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
Yassin's Falafel House getting ready to open its new Blount County location soon
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Yassin's Falafel House is getting ready to open its new location in Blount County. Owner Yassin Terou said Blount County will soon "be full of love and deliciousness" as crews remodel the restaurant's first location in the county at 212 Hamilton Crossing in Alcoa. All...
Major discount grocery chain opening another new location in Tennessee on August 10th
This month, a popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. Aldi fans in Athens, Tennessee, will be excited to learn that a new store location is set to open on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Section of Tazewell Pike set for brief closure on Friday
Knoxville Utilities Board crews plan to reduce the short section of Tazewell Pike Lane to one alternating lane of traffic between Carter Road and Atkins Road.
WBIR
