ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Experts say gas prices are going down, and it is a trend that could go on

WBIR
WBIR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wbir.com

Comments / 2

Related
wvlt.tv

Thousands of Knoxville residents without power following storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Storms in west and north Knoxville took out power on Saturday evening. As of 5:42 p.m., 7,202 residents were without power, according to the Knoxville Utilities Board’s outage map. The map reported that the estimated restoration time would be around 7:00 p.m. for all of the current outages.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Traffic
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

VIDEO: High-speed crash closes Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, Sweet P’s Uptown Corner on Tazewell Pike was hit by a car. The car crashed into the building at around 5:30 a.m, according to co-owner John Ford. Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said the driver was not with the car when officers arrived at the scene, and they haven’t been able to identify them.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Drop#Aaa
wvlt.tv

Tree down on I-75 South near Hickory Creek Road in Loudon

LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tree fell on Saturday afternoon at mile marker 84 on I-75 Southbound near Hickory Creed Road in Loudon, Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Relations Officer Mark Nagi said. The tree fell in the right lane, causing traffic delays for miles. TDOT crews headed to the...
LOUDON, TN
wvlt.tv

Target purchases land in Sevierville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is Sevier County getting its first Target? The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director Allen Newton. The store paid five million dollars for about 12 acres of property on Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to an article from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
wvlt.tv

Sweet P's Uptown Corner damage

A deadly fire raged on Sunday morning on State Route 92 in Jefferson City. Simpson, a two-time state champion at Farragut, finished 19-under par. Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people. Updated: 20 hours ago. Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man...
NEWPORT, TN
WATE

Sevier County tasked with replacing Collin Shannon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- There will be a new face under center for the Sevier County Smoky Bears this season. Head coach Todd Loveday looks to 6-5 junior signal-caller Christian Hoffman to replace Collin Shannon, one of the best quarterbacks in program history. “He throws the ball really hard,” said outside linebacker Bryson Lane. “He’s getting […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

Smokey XI turns one in Big Orange fashion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Happy birthday to you, Smokey XI!. Smokey XI, the next in line to be the Vols' mascot, celebrated his first birthday on August 8. The beloved bluetick coonhound was treated to a Big Orange celebration with some cake in a video posted by the University of Tennessee Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy