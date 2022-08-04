Police investigate stabbing near Freedom Trail in Boston

Read on www.wcvb.com
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
Police investigating separate Randolph shootings that left 1 person wounded
RANDOLPH, Mass. — Police are investigating a pair of separate shootings in Randolph that left one person wounded early Monday morning. Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 25 Connolly Street around midnight found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Randolph police.
Police: Dog trapped in hot car for ‘close to an hour’ in Dedham parking lot
DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog was trapped in a hot car on Friday morning as temperatures neared 90 degrees, authorities say. Video posted by the Dedham Police Department shows the dog panting profusely in the scorching conditions. “This is a real life example of how quickly things can escalate,”...
Man Allegedly Stabbed His 64-Year-Old Great-Aunt to Death in Massachusetts Home
A woman was stabbed to death by her own great-nephew, according to authorities in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. Authorities arrested Rayshawn Settles, 22, for murder on Saturday, said the local District Attorney’s Office. Victim Linda Gilbert, 64, died back on July 31. “At approximately 11:19 p.m. on July 31, Lowell...
Police identify victim of deadly stabbing in Nashua, NH
NASHUA, N.H. — Police have identified a woman found dead in Nashua, N.H. Friday evening. Julie Graichen, 34, was found dead in an apartment on Kinsley Street around 5:20 p.m. Friday. The Medical Examiner determined her cause of death was a stab wound to the chest. Police are investigating...
Nashua man arrested in connection with woman’s stabbing death
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 34-year-old woman. Miguel Ramirez, 30, was charged with second-degree murder after police opened an investigation into the death of Julie Graichen, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.
Massachusetts teenager dies of injuries suffered in Upton crash, police say
UPTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts teenager is dead and four other young men are seriously injured following a crash in the town of Upton, according to police. Upton police said the crash happened at about 9:05 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets and involved a 2019 Acura ILX sedan.
Massachusetts Police respond to discovery of deceased woman floating at beach
“A 51-year-old female was found yesterday afternoon deceased and floating near the shore of Lake Whittemore in Luther Hill Park. The victim was reported missing to police and was later discovered by one of the lifeguards on duty at the beach. State Police Detectives assisted by the Spencer Police are...
Man pulled from Medford, Massachusetts, pond on life support, police say
MEDFORD, Mass. — A man pulled from Wright's Pond in Medford, Massachusetts, on Sunday remains on life support. Officials responded to a 911 call around 11:15 a.m. Sunday for a person that went under the water and did not resurface. The victim, a 28-year-old man, was found in an...
Firefighter treated for heat issue after battling Wareham house fire
WAREHAM, Mass. — A firefighter was treated for a heat-related issue Sunday night after battling a fire at a home in Wareham, Massachusetts. Crews were called at 11:10 p.m. to Longmeadow Drive for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found multiple items burning directly in front of the garage.
Authorities arrest 22-year-old Lowell man in connection with the murder of a relative
LOWELL, Mass. — Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced on Sunday that an arrest was made in connection with last weekend’s murder of a 64-year-old Lowell woman who was found stabbed to death in her home. Rayshawn Settles, 22 of Lowell, was arrested and charged with the murder...
Charles Singleton of Boston accused of impersonating police officer in attempt to rape woman
A Boston man is accused of posing as a police officer in an effort to gain a woman’s trust before attempting to rape her early Saturday morning. Charles Singleton, a 51-year-old Dorchester resident, told a woman he was a police officer and offered her a ride home before pulling a gun, the Boston Police Department said.
Motorcyclist dies in Providence highway crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 north in Providence on Saturday night. State police said the motorcyclist hit the high-speed barrier at about 11:45 p.m. in the area of exit 19. The person had fatal injuries. The motorcyclist's name was not...
Boston Police Seek Missing 12-Year-Old
Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 12-year-old Boston child who has been missing since Friday morning. Trenton Brittenum, 12, was last seen at 10 a.m. Friday, Boston police said. He was supposed to return home at 5 p.m. after attending basketball tryouts, potentially being held at the...
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest Suspect After a Call for Shots Fired in Dorchester
At about 2:46 AM, on Sunday, August 7, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a radio call for shots fired at 104 Woodledge Street in Dorchester resulting in the arrest of Miguel Perez, 33, of Boston. While responding to the call, officers observed an individual holding a...
Officers Arrest Two Chelsea Men on Firearm Charges in East Boston
At about 5:03 PM, on Saturday August 6, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Justin Palma, 19, and Andre Cheek, 24, both from Chelsea, MA., on firearm related charges at the intersection of Barnes Avenue and Saratoga Street in East Boston. Officers were traveling on Boardman...
Drowning Person Rescued From Pond in Medford, Mass.
State and local police rescued a person who was struggling in the water in Medford, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police confirm they assisted Medford police with a "drowning in progress" at Wrights Pond around 11:30 a.m. State police said the person was alive when they were pulled from the water, but...
Massachusetts man wanted on several warrants, strips down to underwear at station entrance
Boston – A Massachusetts man with several warrants reportedly didn’t go the route of trying to blend in with the crowd to not be caught. According to Transit Police, on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s State Street Station for a report of a naked man in the entrance to the Orange Line causing alarm to other passengers.
Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury opened to pedestrians today
Ron Newman took in Boston's second Open Street celebration, this time on Blue Hill Avenue. No cars allowed - just people on foot or on bicycle. The last of the three scheduled Open Streets this year is r Sept. 24 on Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard. The city has yet to announce any dates for Newbury Street.
Massachusetts man sentenced to state prison after gas station stabbing turned fatal
BROCKTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced to State Prison after being convicted in the stabbing death of another man, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. After an eight-day trial in July, a jury deliberated for over six hours before finding Cody Urban, 25, of South...
10 Month Old Dies In Bathtub Incident
Providence Police and the Department of Children, Youth and Families is investigating the death of a ten month old child Saturday morning on Chad Brown Street. Police say that a ten month old child was playing in a bathtub when the accident happened. Officials aren’t saying anything else about the...
