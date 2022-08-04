Bluegrass Care Navigators to Host Radio Fundraiser for Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

Read on www.hazard-herald.com
Clay, Martin, Perry counties eligible for additional FEMA public assistance
Local governments and certain nonprofit organizations in Clay, Martin and Perry counties are now eligible for FEMA public assistance grants for debris removal and permanent work due to the flooding that began on July 26, FEMA said in a statement Aug. 6. These counties, along with Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Knott,...
Kentucky superintendents discuss experiences, needs from severe flooding in E. Ky.
Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass met with local superintendents on Aug. 1 to ensure the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) addresses the real-time needs of districts most impacted by severe flooding that has devastated parts of Eastern Kentucky. Superintendents on the call expressed gratitude for the outpouring of...
Perry devastated:
Between July 25 and July 30, Hazard was in the bullseye of a historic series of rainstorms that destroyed entire communities, took lives and which will require months, if not years in some cases, to fully recover. As of presstime on Aug. 3, seven Perry County residents were confirmed dead...
Kentucky flood survivors in seven counties, including Perry, can apply for FEMA assistance
Renters and homeowners of Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, Perry, Pike and Floyd counties who were affected by the severe storms, flooding and mudslides that began July 26 may apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Homeowners and renters in the designated counties can apply for FEMA assistance online at, disasterassistance.gov, by calling,...
Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested
Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
KRRAS faces challenges of overcrowding, encourages community to become involved
Recently, the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) has been facing familiar challenges related to the overcrowding of animals, leaving shelter employees and volunteers feeling overwhelmed and asking for community support. In an online statement issued on July 14, shelter officials informed the community that the KRRAS is seeing an...
HPD Chief Minor Allen to retire in August; thanks community, city
Recently, it was announced that Minor Allen, chief of police at the Hazard Police Department, will be retiring Aug. 1. Allen, who said he has been in law enforcement and military work since he was 18 years old, is retiring after 32 and a half years of police work and 22 years total in the Army (four active and 18 reserve). His career in policing and the military, said Allen, was something he always knew he wanted to pursue.
Perry BOE discusses plans for school officers
During the July 19 meeting of the Perry County Board of Education, board members discussed plans to ensure that School Resource Officers (SROs) are available for each school in the district. During the 2022 legislative session, HB 63 was passed, which requires a SRO on every school campus in Kentucky,...
Hazard woman donates to hospice center in honor of her son
On July 18, Hazard native Candi Crowe Engle donated $3,000 to the Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice Center in Hazard in memory of her son, Ashton Skylar Whitaker, who passed away in 2010 at the age of seven. Engle said her son was diagnosed with Sanfilippo syndrome at the age of...
Second Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop held
From July 8-16, the region's second Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop was held as quilting shops from across Eastern Kentucky, including Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard, joined together to promote their love of quilting. Carolyn Davis, owner of Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard, said the event went...
‘Back Home Together’ planned to be held in Hazard
At the end of July, community members will have an opportunity to celebrate “Back Home Together,” an event celebrating the African American experience in Eastern Kentucky through the education and empowerment of communities, actions of volunteers and generosity of donors. The event is scheduled to be held on...
Locals protest overturning of Roe vs. Wade
Editor’s note: The organizer of the event was a juvenile, and our policy is not to provide the names of minors without parental consent and not to provide the names of those who are alleged to be victims of sexual assault. On Saturday, July 16, community members and visitors...
KSP: Hazard man caught stealing copper from recently-burned residence
A Perry County man was arrested on several charges after, Kentucky State Police said, he was caught stealing copper from a residence that had recently burned. According to an arrest citation written by KSP Trooper Isaac Whitaker, on July 13, he was assigned to respond to Stacyville Lane at Jeff to a residence that had recently burned. The owners, the citation said, had reported they had caught a man stealing copper from the remains of the residence.
Dajcor makes donation to Black Gold Committee
The Black Gold Committee has announced that Dajcor Aluminum will be sponsoring the headlining event at the Black Gold Festival this year. Their donation of $25,000 will enable the committee to present the 2022 American Idol winner, Noah Thompson, on Saturday, Sept. 17. Dajcor Aluminum, according to a statement, is...
Ronald McDonald Care Mobile provides free dental care to local children
The Eastern Kentucky Ronald McDonald Care Mobile recently provided free dental care to local children. The Care Mobile, which was parked at the McDonald's bypass in Hazard from July 12-14, provided free preventive dental care for children ages 0-12 years old. Services offered at the Care Mobile included dental exams, cleanings and fluoride treatments. Back-to-school dental exams were also available for pre-school, head start and kindergarten students.
Back-to-School Bash events to be held
Many students and families in Hazard and Perry County are beginning to prepare for the upcoming school year as the end of summer break nears. Within the next few weeks, several Back-to-School Bash events are scheduled to be held for the students of both the Hazard Independent and Perry County school districts.
Astronauts to communicate with STAR students through CLCKY, NASA down-link
On June 29, STAR (Students Teaching Astro Research) students from 13 school districts across eastern Kentucky participated in a selective video project between NASA and the Challenger Learning Center of Eastern Kentucky (CLCKY) that will be live streamed nationally on Aug. 22. During the special event on June 29, STAR...
SummerBoost ends with a splash
Throughout the summer, local children have been participating in SummerBoost Camp, enjoying multiple educational and recreational activities. The camp lasted for five weeks and ended June 30. Students could participate in the camp if they attended kindergarten last year through fourth grade this year. Jolene Gross, Save the Children coordinator...
