Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man indicted for referencing mass shooting while robbing convenience store

By Aidan Joly
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Thursday afternoon for making threats while robbing a convenience store in May.

It is alleged that on May 25 just before 4:30 p.m., 45-year-old Sean Q. Ingleman of Buffalo attempted to steal cash from a convenience store on Main St. near West Winspear Ave. in the City of Buffalo by demanding that the store clerk give him money from the register. Police say that Ingleman made reference to the Tops mass shooting during the ordeal with intent to intimidate or cause fear. He is accused of stealing a beer from the store.

He is charged with one count of making a terroristic threat and one count of robbery, both felonies. He was released on his own recognizance. A temporary no-contact order was placed on behalf of the victim, which includes place of employment.

“This is the third person who has been arrested for allegedly making a threat following the horrific shooting on Jefferson Avenue and several other mass shootings incidents in our country. Any threat will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said.

Ingleman faces up to seven years in prison and will return to court on September 26 for motions.

