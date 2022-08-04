The Richmond Public Library has appointed Diana Lopez as its new deputy director of community services, according to the City Manager’s Office. Originally from the Pasadena area, Lopez has nearly 10 years in public library management and holds a Master of Library and Information Science degree from San Jose State University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Cal Poly Pomona, according to the city. For the past eight years, she managed the Marin City Library, where she “created and grew many community partnerships…including a collaboration to help families build home libraries,” the city said.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO