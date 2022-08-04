Read on richmondstandard.com
Richmond Rotary Club puts heart into NIAD art
As NIAD Art Center artists start creating work for the collaborative “Heart & Soul of Richmond Art” project in the upcoming months, they’ll be using equipment in an accessible workshop funded by the Richmond Rotary Club, per the Center on Facebook. The Center—a visual arts studio program...
Richmond Public Library welcomes new library deputy director
The Richmond Public Library has appointed Diana Lopez as its new deputy director of community services, according to the City Manager’s Office. Originally from the Pasadena area, Lopez has nearly 10 years in public library management and holds a Master of Library and Information Science degree from San Jose State University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Cal Poly Pomona, according to the city. For the past eight years, she managed the Marin City Library, where she “created and grew many community partnerships…including a collaboration to help families build home libraries,” the city said.
GRIP announces new executive director
The Greater Richmond Interfaith Program (GRIP)—a Richmond nonprofit that provides food, shelter and other services to people facing homelessness and others in need—has announced in its blog that it has a new incoming executive director. Ralph Payton will take over the helm at GRIP Aug. 22. Payton has...
‘Craneway Craft Fair’ heading to Richmond with 200-plus artisans
Want to get a super early jump on your holiday shopping? The “Craneway Craft Fair” will return to Richmond with its Summer Edition Aug. 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a free-admission event organizers say will feature “more than 200 diverse exhibitors, including both master artisans and emerging newcomers,” per its website.
Free ‘Catalytic Converter Etching Event’ set for Pinole residents
The Pinole Police Department is teaming up with Square Deal Garage to host a free “Catalytic Converter Etching Event” for Pinole residents Sat., Aug. 13 from 8-10 a.m. in the front parking lot of the Public Safety Building at 800 Tennent Ave. in Pinole. Appointments are not needed.
Richmond Promise celebrates 419 newest Scholars at Civic Center Plaza
The Richmond Promise was on full display in Richmond Civic Center Plaza on Saturday, when the community celebrated 419 new Promise Scholars at an outdoor event that also featured access to college and career resources. The Richmond Promise works to build a culture of postsecondary success in Richmond through scholarships...
SS Red Oak Victory to host ‘End of WWII Pancake Breakfast’
Richmond’s favorite WWII Victory ship is set to embark on its next dockside adventure, the “SS Red Oak Victory End of WWII Pancake Breakfast” Sun., Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aside from flipping flapjacks, the Red Oak Victory will be celebrating the 77th anniversary...
Animal Fix Clinic to purchase Pinole Animal Shelter property
The Richmond-based nonprofit Animal Fix Clinic is set to purchase the property formerly occupied by the Pinole Animal Shelter for the below-market price of $42,000, per the clinic’s website. The announcement from the clinic—formerly known as Fix Our Ferals—comes on the heels of the Contra Costa County Board of...
County awarded $6 million grant to expand holistic intervention partnership
Impoverished Contra Costa County residents struggling with mental illness, substance dependence and homelessness while in the criminal legal system will receive expanded support thanks to a new $6 million grant received by the County Office of the Public Defender and the County Health, Housing and Homeless Services Department, per a statement from County Chief Public Defender Ellen McDonnell’s office.
National Night Out brings together police, community Tuesday
Want to play an active role in making Richmond and other local cities safer? Head on over to your local police department’s National Night Out celebration Tues., Aug. 2, which will be happening in cities throughout the area. Celebrated nationwide, National Night Out brings community members together with first...
Family Justice Center to distribute free school supplies next week
The Contra Costa County Family Justice Center is holding its annual Back-To-School giveaway next week offering school supplies at its three County sites. The giveway in Richmond will occur from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Family Justice Center at 256 24th St. Supplies will be distributed to students pre-K to 12th grade on a first come, first served basis. No registration is required. See the flyer for more information.
Richmond Promise heading outdoors for ‘7th Annual Scholar Celebration’
The Richmond Promise, an organization that works to build a culture of postsecondary success in Richmond through scholarships and supportive services, is gearing up to host its “7th Annual Scholar Celebration,” Sat., July 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Richmond Civic Center Plaza. The free-admission, outdoor event is open to all; RSVP here.
Artisan Pop-Up set for Saturday in Richmond
PaperCut Pottery is readying to host its latest seasonal event, the “Richmond Summer Pop-Up Shop” set for Sat., July 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1201 Pennsylvania Ave. in Richmond, per Samantha Marie, maker and owner of the ceramics business. She said that the event will...
San Pablo to select design consultant for Bush Avenue Pocket Park
San Pablo City Council on Monday is set to decide whether to authorize the city manager to enter into an agreement with Gates + Associates for the design of a pocket park on Bush Avenue at 17th Street. In March, the City Council approved allocating over a half-million-dollars in state...
Baltic Kiss restaurant hiring for all positions at ‘open calls’ this week
Baltic Kiss, the new dining and music venue opening soon in the historic Baltic Building at 135 Park Place in Point Richmond, is hosting open call hiring events Tues., July 26 and Wed., July 27 from 2-6 p.m. at its location. Applicants should bring their resumes. The business, which is...
Richmond mayor offers $500 reward for source of mystery bass beat
Richmond Mayor Tom Butt announced in his E-Forum Sunday that his office is offering a $500 reward to the person who can clearly identify the source of a mysterious bass beat that disturbed the sleep of city residents last Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Residents in widespread locations spanning...
Registration opens for free ROP career training program
Registration has opened for the Chevron’s Regional Occupational Program (ROP), a free job training program that prepares local residents for high-paying careers in industrial facilities. For more than 40 years, the ROP, which is funded by the Chevron Richmond Refinery and implemented by the Contra Costa County Office of...
‘Everyone loved him’ — Richmond High gathering mourns untimely death of student
Gonzalo Jr. Sanchez was described as a positive, friendly, well-loved student at Richmond High who was naturally talented at playing the trumpet. “Everyone loved him,” his cousin Anthony Martinez said. Added Andrew Wilke, director of the Richmond High Music Department, “While he was only 14 years old, he was...
PG&E to discuss wildfire risk reduction efforts at virtual town hall
PG&E and City of Richmond officials will discuss plans for reducing wildfire risks in Contra Costa County during a virtual town hall on Thursday, July 28, from 12-1:30 p.m. The webinar will provide opportunities for public members to ask questions and share feedback with the PG&E team, including a regional vice president, to learn more about efforts to underground more powerlines; PG&E’s expanded safety settings program and planned improvements; progress on system upgrades to prevent wildfires; and additional customer resources to prepare for wildfire season and potential outages.
Richmond police patrol activity report: July 29-31
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: July 29-31,...
