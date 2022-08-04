ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

The Richmond Standard

Richmond Rotary Club puts heart into NIAD art

As NIAD Art Center artists start creating work for the collaborative “Heart & Soul of Richmond Art” project in the upcoming months, they’ll be using equipment in an accessible workshop funded by the Richmond Rotary Club, per the Center on Facebook. The Center—a visual arts studio program...
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond Public Library welcomes new library deputy director

The Richmond Public Library has appointed Diana Lopez as its new deputy director of community services, according to the City Manager’s Office. Originally from the Pasadena area, Lopez has nearly 10 years in public library management and holds a Master of Library and Information Science degree from San Jose State University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Cal Poly Pomona, according to the city. For the past eight years, she managed the Marin City Library, where she “created and grew many community partnerships…including a collaboration to help families build home libraries,” the city said.
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

GRIP announces new executive director

The Greater Richmond Interfaith Program (GRIP)—a Richmond nonprofit that provides food, shelter and other services to people facing homelessness and others in need—has announced in its blog that it has a new incoming executive director. Ralph Payton will take over the helm at GRIP Aug. 22. Payton has...
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

County awarded $6 million grant to expand holistic intervention partnership

Impoverished Contra Costa County residents struggling with mental illness, substance dependence and homelessness while in the criminal legal system will receive expanded support thanks to a new $6 million grant received by the County Office of the Public Defender and the County Health, Housing and Homeless Services Department, per a statement from County Chief Public Defender Ellen McDonnell’s office.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
The Richmond Standard

National Night Out brings together police, community Tuesday

Want to play an active role in making Richmond and other local cities safer? Head on over to your local police department’s National Night Out celebration Tues., Aug. 2, which will be happening in cities throughout the area. Celebrated nationwide, National Night Out brings community members together with first...
The Richmond Standard

Family Justice Center to distribute free school supplies next week

The Contra Costa County Family Justice Center is holding its annual Back-To-School giveaway next week offering school supplies at its three County sites. The giveway in Richmond will occur from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Family Justice Center at 256 24th St. Supplies will be distributed to students pre-K to 12th grade on a first come, first served basis. No registration is required. See the flyer for more information.
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Artisan Pop-Up set for Saturday in Richmond

PaperCut Pottery is readying to host its latest seasonal event, the “Richmond Summer Pop-Up Shop” set for Sat., July 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1201 Pennsylvania Ave. in Richmond, per Samantha Marie, maker and owner of the ceramics business. She said that the event will...
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

PG&E to discuss wildfire risk reduction efforts at virtual town hall

PG&E and City of Richmond officials will discuss plans for reducing wildfire risks in Contra Costa County during a virtual town hall on Thursday, July 28, from 12-1:30 p.m. The webinar will provide opportunities for public members to ask questions and share feedback with the PG&E team, including a regional vice president, to learn more about efforts to underground more powerlines; PG&E’s expanded safety settings program and planned improvements; progress on system upgrades to prevent wildfires; and additional customer resources to prepare for wildfire season and potential outages.
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: July 29-31

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: July 29-31,...
The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

Richmond, CA


