She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?Vishnu
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
sitelinesb.com
Midcentury Style on Two Prime Montecito Acres
Noteworthy new listings…. Even though the 1956 house needs work—definitely surfaces and possibly more, seeing as how it hasn’t changed hands in nearly thirty years—555 Valley Club Road ($10.95 million) seems destined to find many interested buyers. The single-level floor plan is solid, and the 2.11-acre lot, in a highly desirable location, is Schwing City. P.S. The structure in the last photo is an observatory.
hhhistory.com
The Woman Who Founded Malibu, CA
Research is one of my favorite parts of the writing experience. I adore digging into history and reading about people who left their mark on the world. Rabbit trails can often lead me astray from the original topic I was researching, but they can also lead to some really cool stuff!
Santa Barbara Independent
Norman Baits Diners with Summer Menu in Los Alamos
Given I’m all ears when I hear an establishment is featuring lots of corn on its new summer menu, I hightailed it up to Los Alamos to check out Norman. Housed in the Skyview Motel perched above the 101 — and if you park in the restaurant parking by their very own vineyard at the hill bottom, you will feel every foot of that elevation (but at least get very hungry) — Norman is a mid-century-modern gem offering California comfort food with exciting twists. As Chef Dustin Badenell, who among other places previously worked at the brilliant and missed Bear and Star, puts it, “I source products at the peak of their best to create dishes that you might not think pair properly but in fact do if used correctly.”
L.A. Weekly
Santa Barbara Summer: Angelenos’ Best Beach Town Getaway
Summer travel 2022 is in full swing, even as erratic weather, COVID surges, gas gouges, and frequent flight cancellations make things challenging. We might all want to forget the reality of our surroundings and jaunt far, far away, but it’s just not practical for a lot of us, financially or mentally. And that’s where shorter jaunts and road trips come in. Last Summer, LA Weekly published practical, up-to-date travel guides for pandemic times, focused on Las Vegas and San Diego. This year, our concerns may have shifted a bit, but we still want escapism made easy. So it’s time for another dive into one of our favorite nearby getaways: Santa Barbara.
El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year
The 98th Old Spanish Days parade was entirely on Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara this year. There were 400 horses. The post El Desfile Historico – the Fiesta parade, entirely at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Children’s Parade draws in large crowds
Thousands of people lined the streets of Santa Barbara to watch El Desfile de Los Ninos. The post Children’s Parade draws in large crowds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Controversial Forest-Thinning Project Requests Public Comment
This coming Monday and Wednesday, a tree- and brush-removal project for Los Padres National Forest will be up for discussion in two virtual meetings. The work would remove trees and brush overcrowded from a century of fire suppression. It’s also intended to protect the “wildland-urban interface,” or WUI, as Los Padres borders thousands of homes across Carpinteria, Montecito, Santa Barbara, and Goleta. However, another school of thought argues the money would be better spent on measures such as fire-resistant roofs and closing up vents — methods known as home-hardening — to directly protect residences and buildings in the WUI.
4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 98th Annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Showgets underway as part of La Fiesta this week. Ranchers from all over Santa Barbara County are at the Earl Warren Show Ground for a variety of shows. The Stock horse Classes kicked off on Thursday. Dozens of young ranchers have already participated The post 4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show. appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Shed fire sparked by fallen power line in Santa Barbara
Firefighters contained a shed fire before it could spread to homes in Santa Barbara on Friday, Aug. 5.
Santa Maria city officials tell drivers to expect street delays for $3.5 million dollar roadway project starting Monday
Santa Maria officials tell drivers to expect street delays in Santa Maria beginning Monday, Aug. 8 for a $3.5 million dollar roadway project. The post Santa Maria city officials tell drivers to expect street delays for $3.5 million dollar roadway project starting Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Firefighters stop forward progress of fire off Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road
Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire at 0.85 acres off of Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road, according to County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason. The post Firefighters stop forward progress of fire off Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Vegetation fire in Goleta burns with potential for 75 acres, 50-60% contained
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of an approximately one-acre vegetation fire in Goleta on Thursday afternoon. The post Vegetation fire in Goleta burns with potential for 75 acres, 50-60% contained appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Coastal View
Ornelas takes the helm of Boys & Girls Club
When Diana Ornelas stepped foot back into the United Boys & Girls Club Santa Barbara County – Carpinteria, her on and off workplace since 1991, she felt at home. “It felt good,” the Carpinteria native told CVN, energetically gesturing around her colorful office, tucked into the corner of the center’s Foothill Road campus. “It felt really good.” In the background, kids screamed and played, eager to start off their summer days.
Fire crews, aircraft fight vegetation fire in Goleta
A fire was first reported around 2:14 p.m., burning along N. Glen Annie Rd. in Goleta, within Los Padres National Forest.
KEYT
Saturday Evening Forecast August 6th
Beautiful sun splashed weather continues to bless our region. Monsoon clouds have retreated east and aside from patchy coastal fog, we just keep sticking to the same weather story! Look for more patchy fog along the coast with the exception of the western edge of the Santa Barbara South Coast near Gaviota where a Wind Advisory is in effect for northerly winds. The wind will be from the north which dries things out and can be very gusty below canyons and foothills. The advisory is expected to last through very early Sunday. Temperatures for Sunday will likely mirror what we have been seeing with mild 60's and 70's for the beaches and 80's and 90's farther inland.
Noozhawk
2 People Seriously Injured in Highway 101 Crash Near Santa Barbara
Two people were seriously injured early Sunday in a crash on Highway 101 near Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched shortly after 3 a.m. to the crash scene at the northbound freeway offramp at El Sueno Road, said fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.
KEYT
Road closures ahead for El Desfile Histórico, heavy delays expected
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – With the 98th La Fiesta having kicked off on Wednesday night, residents should expect various road closures and traffic delays resulting from the week's festivities, including El Desfile Histórico on Friday. El Desfile Histórico, or 'the Historic Parade,' will march down Cabrillo Boulevard from...
Lompoc police car show
The 18th annual Lompoc police cruise made its return from five to eight p.m. during Friday's public safety night on August 5th.
Ventura County Fair opened late Wednesday morning
The Ventura County Fair kicked off at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Wednesday after two years of COVID-19 cancellations and impacts. The post Ventura County Fair opened late Wednesday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man Dies at Trancas Dog Park Tuesday
A man died Tuesday afternoon while watching his dog at the Trancas Dog Park. Initial reports suggest the man, believed to be in his 60s, died while visiting the park with his German shepherd. Witnesses said the man had been talking to other park goers just minutes before he apparently lost consciousness. Responding authorities declared […] The post Man Dies at Trancas Dog Park Tuesday appeared first on The Malibu Times.
