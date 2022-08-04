ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamaal Gibson named as new Head Coach for Austin Packers boys basketball

Austin Public Schools announced Thursday that Jamaal Gibson will be the next head coach of the Boys Basketball program. Coach Gibson, a member of the Austin High School class of 2010, has been a part of Packer Basketball as both a player and an assistant coach, where he was on staff for four state tournament appearances, including a 2nd place finish in the AAA tournament in 2017.
