Austin Public Schools announced Thursday that Jamaal Gibson will be the next head coach of the Boys Basketball program. Coach Gibson, a member of the Austin High School class of 2010, has been a part of Packer Basketball as both a player and an assistant coach, where he was on staff for four state tournament appearances, including a 2nd place finish in the AAA tournament in 2017.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO