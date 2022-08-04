Read on www.myaustinminnesota.com
Jamaal Gibson named as new Head Coach for Austin Packers boys basketball
Austin Public Schools announced Thursday that Jamaal Gibson will be the next head coach of the Boys Basketball program. Coach Gibson, a member of the Austin High School class of 2010, has been a part of Packer Basketball as both a player and an assistant coach, where he was on staff for four state tournament appearances, including a 2nd place finish in the AAA tournament in 2017.
Mankato man sentenced to supervised probation on felony domestic assault charge in Mower County District Court
A Mankato man who pleaded guilty to a felony domestic assault charge in Mower County District Court stemming from an incident that took place on September 20th, 2021 has been sentenced to supervised probation. 25-year old Tyler David Peterson was convicted and sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation...
