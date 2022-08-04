ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Nearly 98 million Americans skipped treatments, cut back on food, gas or utilities to pay for healthcare in early 2022

By West Health Institute
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on medicalxpress.com

Comments / 235

kennith kirkland
3d ago

We can support everyone in the world but the American Citizens. We can give free health, housing, Food Stamps, monthly payment s, loans for illegals and foreigners while our veterans, Seniors and needed do without! GOD where is your judgement on the Government Officials for this ?

Reply(13)
121
dumb Masses
3d ago

nothing but hate violence and more bad news that gets worse by the day. Congress might as well give themselves another $50,000 a year raise. it's not like the people have a say. we work for the government they don't work for us.

Reply(3)
81
jody
3d ago

And the democrats answer is to spend more money. Maybe if they increase taxes enough we won’t have the money to chase after our ever shrinking supply of stuff we need.

Reply(8)
53
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Health Care#Elected Representatives#Medicine#West Health#Gallup
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Motley Fool

Who's Ready for an Extra $175 a Month in Social Security?

Each year, Social Security benefits are eligible for a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). While higher benefits are a help to seniors, it's best to have outside income sources in addition to Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
Distractify

Employee Denied Pay Raise Gets "Revenge" on Boss by Getting Entire Department to Leave

Even though there are a lot of industries offering pay raises, salaries still aren't matching the rate of inflation which means that for most people, they're either making the same amount of money as they were before, or even less. That, coupled with the increased cost of living across the United States, and it being harder now for the average American to own a house than it was during the Great Depression, it's understandable why many folks are so concerned with receiving higher pay.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

8 remote jobs that pay at least $20 per hour

It might seem like everyone wants to work from home these days, and it's not terribly surprising. After all, remote jobs allow you to save time and money you would otherwise spend on commuting. Plus, they allow you to do all that while working from the comfort of your own home (or wherever you want).
JOBS
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy