Nearly 98 million Americans skipped treatments, cut back on food, gas or utilities to pay for healthcare in early 2022

kennith kirkland
3d ago
We can support everyone in the world but the American Citizens. We can give free health, housing, Food Stamps, monthly payment s, loans for illegals and foreigners while our veterans, Seniors and needed do without! GOD where is your judgement on the Government Officials for this ?
dumb Masses
3d ago
nothing but hate violence and more bad news that gets worse by the day. Congress might as well give themselves another $50,000 a year raise. it's not like the people have a say. we work for the government they don't work for us.
jody
3d ago
And the democrats answer is to spend more money. Maybe if they increase taxes enough we won’t have the money to chase after our ever shrinking supply of stuff we need.
