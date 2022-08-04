Good news boys and girls. For the second time this year, the Market Basket on Nelson Road in Lake Charles will reopen this week. The Nelson Road Market Basket was shut down for over a year and a half after hurricanes Laura and Delta caused major damage to the store back in August of 2020. After a lot of hard work and remodeling the entire store, they finally got to reopen the store in March of this year.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO