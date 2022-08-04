ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles American Press

8/7: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Kevin Joseph Chambers, 42, 1128 N. Prater St. — domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,500. Nhan Minh Le, 40, 700 Dianne Lane — criminal conspiracy; theft from $25,000 or more; prohibited activities, racketeering. Calvin Timothy Clifton, 55, Converse, Texas...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 7, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 7, 2022. Michael James Dorociak Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; resisting an officer by flight; pedestrians on highways. Raymond Dwayne Landry Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Speeding; domestic abuse; theft of a firearm. Evan Byron Townley, 62,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm After Pointing it at Someone During an Argument

Lake Charles Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm After Pointing it at Someone During an Argument. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 4, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that James J. Julian, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was sentenced by United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. for illegal possession of a firearm. Julian was sentenced to 84 months (7 years) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles officer arrested for stalking, malfeasance in office

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An officer with the Lake Charles Police Department has been arrested for stalking and malfeasance in office. Sgt. Harold Nevels was arrested around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, as part of an ongoing investigation, according to Police Chief Shawn Caldwell. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $49,500. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and released on bond.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: LCPD sergeant charged with stalking, malfeasance

A Lake Charles Police sergeant has been arrested for stalking and malfeasance in office. Chief Deputy Franklin Fondel said Sgt. Harold Nevels was arrested Wednesday afternoon as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Fondel said through statements and evidence obtained, detectives were able to secure an arrest warrant for Nevels.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches man arrested in connection with January murder

LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Natchitoches man wanted for a murder back in January was captured in Lake Charles following a six month manhunt. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Kendrick Cox, 30, was wanted in connection with the murder of Joshua Humphries of Lasalle Parish. Detectives said Cox was...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Police searching for suspect in Oakdale shooting

The Oakdale Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a shooting Friday afternoon that left another man in critical condition. Police Chief Chad Doyle said police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Malcolm Pugh, 21, in connection with the shooting which occurred during an altercation around 3 p.m. Friday in the street on Arkansas Avenue near La. 372.
OAKDALE, LA
kalb.com

1st-degree murder suspect from Natchitoches arrested after 6-month manhunt

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man wanted in connection with the January 2022 murder of a LaSalle Parish man was captured in Lake Charles on August 5, 2022, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kendrick Cox, 30, has been transported to the Lake Charles Police Department for...
Calcasieu Parish News

August 5, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Alvin Joseph Ferrand, 55, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for stalking. Rodriguez Larojus Slaughter, 42, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for criminal conspiracy; theft from $25,000 or more; racketeering. Cody Lee Guidry, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for possession of CDS schedule II.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities continue to search for Oakdale man wanted in shooting

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities continue to search for an Oakdale man wanted in a Friday shooting. Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle says Malcolm Pugh, 21, of Oakdale, is being sought in connection to an incident on Arkansas Avenue. Pugh was in an altercation with another male around 3 p.m....
OAKDALE, LA
kogt.com

Sheriff Busts Two More Game Rooms

On Thursday, August 4, 2022, Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division performed two separate game room compliance checks. The first was at The Getaway Game Room located at 2610 North Main Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas, The second was the Rose City Fuel Mart Game Room, which is at 23841 Interstate 10 in Rose City.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Homicide cause of death for man discovered in 11th Street home

The death of a man found in a home at 1118 11th St. on Wednesday has been ruled a homicide. The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Tafford James Deshotel. Police were called to the residence at about 2:44 p.m. Wednesday after family members of Deshotel requested a wellness check. Upon arrival, a family member of Deshotel told officers he had found him deceased inside the residence, Lake Charles Police Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said in a statement to the American Press.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Erdace Apartments holds backpack giveaway

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another back-to-school giveaway took place today in downtown Lake Charles. Erdace Apartments gave out 3,000 backpacks and school supplies. A spokesperson for the apartment complex says they wanted to make sure everyone is well prepared by the time school starts back next Friday. “Erdace Apartments...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Market Basket On Nelson Road In Lake Charles Reopening This Week

Good news boys and girls. For the second time this year, the Market Basket on Nelson Road in Lake Charles will reopen this week. The Nelson Road Market Basket was shut down for over a year and a half after hurricanes Laura and Delta caused major damage to the store back in August of 2020. After a lot of hard work and remodeling the entire store, they finally got to reopen the store in March of this year.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles OMV reopens tomorrow

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Office of Motor Vehicles will reopen Monday. The Lake Charles office closed last week due to COVID-10 precautions. OMV officials encourage customers to go to expresslane.org to book an appointment.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

