ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

Hermosa Fire in Wimberley sets nearly 100 acres ablaze

By Staff Report
The Hays Free Press
The Hays Free Press
 4 days ago

Staff Report

UPDATE [Aug. 4 at 3 p.m.]: As of Aug. 4 at 12:52 p.m., nearly 100 acres are burned, according to County Judge Ruben Becerra, and containment is at 10%, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

ORIGINAL STORY

Firefighters from multiple counties and entities are assisting the Hermosa Fire in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and Blanco River in Wimberley. The fire ignited on Aug. 3 shortly after 5 p.m. Roughly 45 households voluntarily evacuated and eight were instructed to leave by county officials. Two structures have been saved. First Baptist Church in Wimberley is available as a temporary evacuation shelter at 15951 Winters Mill Pkwy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1papgF_0h56SqTb00

The red dot indicates the fire area. Screenshot from public.tfswildfires.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8q24_0h56SqTb00

A closer view of the fire location. Screenshot from inciweb.nwcg.gov.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycanyonlake.com

Aug. 7 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 8:44 a.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 71 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
CANYON LAKE, TX
fox7austin.com

Low water levels close boat docks at Jones Brothers Park

JONESTOWN, Texas - As the drought continues, water levels at local lakes continue to drop. At Jones Brothers Park in Jonestown, all boat docks are closed because the shoreline isn't safe. Only Boat Ramp No. 3 is open. Not a lot of people were at the lake Sunday afternoon. "It’s...
JONESTOWN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wimberley, TX
Local
Texas Government
Wimberley, TX
Government
dailytrib.com

TROUBLED WATERS: When the river runs dry

UPDATE: Since this article was written and published in August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the Williamson County Commissioners Court failed to approve the resolution presented by the Central Texas Water Coalition that has so far been approved by commissioners in Travis and Burnet counties. It died for lack of a second at the Aug. 2 meeting. The resolution is on the agenda for the Hays County Commissioners Court meeting on Aug. 9. The Central Texas Water Coalition is still working on setting a date with the Llano County Commissioners Court.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ablaze#County#The Hermosa Fire#Blanco River#First Baptist Church
news4sanantonio.com

New Braunfels residents upset over astronomically high energy bills

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - As energy bills continue to soar throughout San Antonio, our neighbors in New Braunfels are also seeing high utility bills. New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) held a press conference on Monday to let their residents know that they are here to help. Since our story aired last...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Smoke Rider Fire Now Estimated at 1,210 Acres and 70% Contained

The Smoke Rider Fire in Blanco County has burned 1,210 acres and is 70% contained, Blanco County Emergency Management said late Thursday. The increase in acreage — the fire was originally thought to cover 800 acres — is due to the completion of accurate mapping of the fire line today. Previously, the western boundary of the fire had been estimated but was completely mapped by the Texas A&M Forest Service,” an administrator posted on Facebook.
FACEBOOK
CBS Austin

Vandals spray paint, key cars at Round Rock apartment complex

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A string of vandalism has left cars sprayed painted, keyed, and a windshield smashed over the weekend at a Round Rock apartment complex. Neighbors who live at Lakeside at La Frontera say crime like this has been happening for months. Two roommates woke up early Sunday...
ROUND ROCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Austin

Rough terrain forces fire crews into hand-to-hand combat with Hermosa Fire near Wimberley

WIMBERLY, Texas — FRIDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE:. Fire officials say all evacuations will be lifted and residents can return to their homes at 6 p.m. Fire crews from across the country are focused on an area near Wimberley they call the Hermosa fire. Homes along Bluffview Drive are under a mandatory evacuation and others nearby have been told to prepare in case it becomes necessary.
WIMBERLEY, TX
KVUE

Wildfire in Wimberley area 5% contained as of early Thursday morning

WIMBERLEY, Texas — A day after three large fires sprouted up across Central Texas, a new fire is now threatening homes in the Wimberley area. Wimberley Fire Rescue first reported the fire at around 5:20 p.m. in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River. The fire is located off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
WIMBERLEY, TX
KSAT 12

Evacuations underway in parts of Hays County as crews fight wildfire

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – Evacuations are underway while an active wildfire burns in the River Mountain Ranch area in Hays County, according to Wimberley Fire Rescue. The wildfire area is between Bluffview Drive and the Blanco River. Officials said it’s off FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs area this summer

A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Storm Rider Fire, has burned through an estimated 200 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. Approximately three hours after original reports came in, the forest service was still reporting 0% containment (last updated at 4:13 p.m.).The cause of the burn is still under investigation, according to the Incident Information System.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Jacob’s Well Has Dried Up

Jacob’s Well, the second-largest fully-submerged karstic spring in Texas, is running dry. The Texas Hill Country spring flows from the bed of Cypress Creek northwest of Wimberley. The popular Central Texas swimming hole known as Jacob’s Well, located about 30 miles southwest of Austin, has no water flowing to it because of recent dry weather conditions and ground pumping.
WIMBERLEY, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas barbecue thief snags briskets worth nearly $3,000, police say

AUSTIN, Texas — A popular eatery in Austin, Texas, was robbed early Thursday morning of more than 20 whole briskets worth an estimated $3,000. According to the restaurant’s management, the suspected thief broke into la Barbecue shortly after 4 a.m., jumping over the side fence, cutting off the barbecue pit’s locks and loading more than 20 whole briskets into a waiting sport utility vehicle, KVUE reported.
AUSTIN, TX
The Hays Free Press

The Hays Free Press

Hays County, TX
12
Followers
4
Post
442
Views
ABOUT

Barton Publications Inc. has been bringing readers Kyle and Buda news and sports since the 1950s. The Hays Free Press covers north Hays County.

 https://www.haysfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy