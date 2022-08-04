Hermosa Fire in Wimberley sets nearly 100 acres ablaze

Staff Report

UPDATE [Aug. 4 at 3 p.m.]: As of Aug. 4 at 12:52 p.m., nearly 100 acres are burned, according to County Judge Ruben Becerra, and containment is at 10%, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

ORIGINAL STORY

Firefighters from multiple counties and entities are assisting the Hermosa Fire in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and Blanco River in Wimberley. The fire ignited on Aug. 3 shortly after 5 p.m. Roughly 45 households voluntarily evacuated and eight were instructed to leave by county officials. Two structures have been saved. First Baptist Church in Wimberley is available as a temporary evacuation shelter at 15951 Winters Mill Pkwy.

This is a developing story.