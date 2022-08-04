ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York-Poquoson Deputies investigate death after man reportedly struck by train

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
YORK COUNTY, Va. - Police are investigating a death after a man was found dead near train tracks early Thursday morning.

York-Poquoson deputies and investigators responded to the railroad tracks in the area between Mooretown Road and Cameron Street after receiving a call that a train had possibly struck something. The call came in around 3:40 a.m.

When officials arrived they found a 64-year-old man that was found dead.

CSX Corporation is also investigating the death.

This is a developing story.

