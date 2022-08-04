ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"It feels good to be supported:" scholarship recipients thank donors

By Bethany Reeves
 4 days ago
Cuesta College hosted their 33rd annual scholarship reception on Thursday.

Scholarship recipients and donors gathered in a packed room on campus to celebrate the 527 scholarships handed out for the 2022-2023 school year.

Two students receiving scholarships gave speeches, thanking the Cuesta College Foundation for the support.

Shaunice Barragan, a winner of two scholarships, explained the challenges of being a mother and trying to go to school.

"It's honestly going to help me get to where I've been trying to get for several years," Barragan said of the scholarship money. "As a mom of three, and being a full time mother, it's very difficult to go to school yourself while putting kids through school. [...] This really helps get me to my goal of owning my business."

She says she plans to take classes that will help her start a photography business.

Tanner Fry won five scholarships. He is entering the nursing program at Cuesta College.

"I'm so honored to be receiving all these scholarships. It's such a big honor, you know. It's such a big push, especially in these uncertain economic times," Fry told KSBY. "Going in to school full time as an adult is kind of scary, especially living in these times, so it feels good to be supported."

The scholarship funds total $437,935. Cuesta College officials say the amount is the highest in the college's history and is 22% higher than funds raised last year.

The scholarship funds will help cover tuition, books and cost of living, and are awarded to current students, transfer students and high school students who will attend Cuesta in the Fall 2022 semester.

