Los Angeles Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford did not throw during Wednesday practice and the Rams are forced to lessen his workload as he struggles with 'bad tendinitis' in his elbow

 4 days ago

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford did not throw during Wednesday's practice as he continues to struggle with an elbow issue.

Stafford played into February for the first time in his career for the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams and the right-hander's elbow could be showing signs of wear.

The elbow issue has limited his offseason work and on Wednesday forced him to avoid throwing during practice.

Matthew Stafford did not throw Wednesday as he continues to struggle with an elbow issue

Stafford is dealing with 'bad tendinitis' NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Inside Training Camp Live Thursday.

'My understanding, this elbow issue, which actually cropped up in the spring, is described to me as bad tendinitis,' Rapoport said.

'It is a tendon issue in his throwing elbow. [He] had a little of a procedure -- not a surgery, but a procedure -- more of a PRP-type deal in the offseason to try to manage it. Did not get to a place where he really needs it to be.

'I think long-term, everyone in L.A. thinks this is going to be fine. I don't sense any stress about it, but it's a quarterback. It's a throwing arm. Obviously, something we need to monitor going forward.'

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback dealing with 'bad tendinitis', according to Ian Rapoport

Stafford also did not throw during the Rams' spring workouts and was forced to lessen his workload earlier this week.

'It's a little bit abnormal for a quarterback,' Head coach Sean McVay said Thursday.

'Some of this stuff is things that MLB pitchers deal with, so it is something that we're kind of learning about on the fly with his feedback.

'Want to try to have him operate in as little pain as possible. I think anytime that you've played as long and are as tough as he is, I don't know if you're ever truly pain-free, but the goal would be for September 8, and really looking toward 17 games, then hopefully some games after that, if we earn that opportunity.

'That's kind of the perspective and the big-picture approach that we want to be able to take. I don't know that I would feel as comfortable taking that approach if it wasn't for the experience that he's accumulated.'

Head coach Sean McVay said the rest period was part of the Los Angeles Rams' plan

The Rams believe the plan to rest Stafford during training camp will give him the best chance of being fit for the start of the regular season.

'I am optimistic that it'll give us the best chance for him to feel as good as possible,' McVay added, via NFL. 'Would you say, "Hey, you'd love him to have no issues and be out here playing and getting all these reps?" Of course. But this is the thing that we think is best.

'This is one of those deals where you kind of take your own advice where, "Hey, let's just be right here in the moment, take it a day at a time," and I thought we got better as a team today and we're getting some encouraging things.

McVay is optimistic the rest will give Stafford the best chance at being fit for regular season

'I think you want to be careful to say, "Okay, well it's just been a couple days," but I think for us being able to really give it a week, two weeks, is where you give it enough time to really see… "Okay, is this new plan that we've implemented getting the results, that were hunting up."

'I think everybody feels good about that and that's the plan that we're going to go with for the next couple weeks.'

Los Angeles is the first NFL team to play a regular-season game, hosting the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 8, and Stafford isn't expected to suit up in the preseason.

'We'd lessened Matthew's workload,' McVay said on Monday. 'Really when we look at it, we've got five weeks until September 8.

'He's still feeling a little bit of pain, he could push through it. You guys have been out here, he's been throwing and competing in team settings. We felt like the smart thing was let's really just take it a week at a time.

The Rams' first regular game is on September 8 and he is not expected to suit up in preseason

'He ended up getting about 40 to 50 throws in individual. We didn't take part in the team activities and that's really more a result of he's got so much experience.'

Stafford required an injection in the elbow during the offseason, but said he felt good to open training camp and embraced the team plan for a 'pitch count.' Throughout his career, Stafford has played through various injuries, including toe and back issues last season.

'We could certainly push and he could really grind through this, but that's not the goal with somebody like him,' said McVay.

'It's not something that we're concerned about. We just want to be really smart with somebody that is as important as our quarterback is and as experienced as he is to be able to put together a plan that we feel like is in his best interest and in our team's best interest.'

Stafford is not expected to work in team drills for the rest of this week or the next according to McVay and backup John Wolford will handle the starting reps instead.

