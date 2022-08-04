Decapitated body with cut off hands found in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The Juarez’ police are investigating a crime scene where a decapitated body of a man was abandoned in front of a maquiladora in South Juarez.

According to police reports, body was wrapped in a blanket and next to it, were the head, and hands inside a black plastic bag.

The gruesome discovery was made a by a man on his way to work this morning who called to alert the authorities.

This is the 15 th murder in the month of August alone in Juarez according to statistics from Chihuahua’s prosecutors’ office.

