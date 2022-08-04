Flood warning issued for Las Vegas valley until Friday evening

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Are you ready for some football? The IFL championship is coming to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
FLOOD WATCH: Up to two inches of rain in just 45 minutes possible in Colorado, NWS warns
Another round of heavy, widespread rainstorms are expected across Colorado on Sunday, some of which will be capable of dropping two inches of rain in just 45 minutes, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Storms are expected to impact the urban corridor from the Wyoming border to the Palmer...
Death Valley sees nearly a year's worth of rain in three hours, officials say
Officials said that Death Valley saw a year's worth of rain within three hours. This event is historic as it only has a 0.1% chance of happening in any given year.
Elko Daily Free Press
More storms predicted this week for northeastern Nevada
ELKO – The monsoon finally arrived in Elko last weekend, and the weather service is predicting another stormy week ahead. Nearly half an inch of rain was measured Friday at Elko’s airport, followed by another .18 of an inch on Saturday. The total of .70 of an inch...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1,000 stranded at Death Valley National Park due to new round of flash floods
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK — Flash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars, forced officials to close all roads in and out the park and stranded about 1,000 people, officials saidThe park near the California-Nevada state line received at least 1.7 inches (4.3 centimeters) of rain at the Furnace Creek area, which park officials in a statement said represented "nearly an entire year's worth of rain in one morning." The park's average annual rainfall is 1.9 inches (4.8 centimeters).About 60 vehicles were buried in debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers...
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead
More human remains were found at Lake Mead over the weekend — the fourth time remains have been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat.
Cool pavement gets cold shoulder from Clark County
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Wildfires ravaging the west. Heat waves gripping the globe. Unprecedented floods killing dozens. Such are the weather-related events of just the last few weeks. The world is coming to grips with the enormity of mitigating the effects of climate change. Aside from turning up the air conditioner, a number of cities are taking action by […] The post Cool pavement gets cold shoulder from Clark County appeared first on Nevada Current.
Flash floods close Highway 190 in Death Valley: NPS
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Highway 190 closed due to flash floods Friday morning, according to a post from Death Valley National Park. A flash flood warning has been issued for the area until 12:45 p.m. Photos on the highway near Furnace Creek show parts of the road submerged in water. Additional roads in the park […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
8newsnow.com
Showers and storms ended this afternoon with drier conditions expected over the weekend. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, August 5th
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: AM showers brought another round of measurable rain today with some neighborhoods getting up to .28″. Storms and showers ended this afternoon with drier air working in from the west allowing fewer storms tomorrow that could mainly be confined to the mountains. More monsoon moisture is expected to surge back from the SE again by next week as kids go back to school.
More human remains found in drought-striken Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS — More human remains have been found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday.It's the fourth time since May that remains have been uncovered as Western drought forces the shoreline to retreat at the shrinking Colorado River reservoir behind the Hoover Dam.National Park Service officials said rangers were called to the reservoir between Nevada and Arizona around 11 a.m. Saturday after skeletal remains were discovered at Swim Beach.Rangers and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dive team went to retrieve the remains.Park Service officials said the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office will try...
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
2news.com
Area Flash Flood Watch Starts Wednesday Through Thursday Night
A flash flood watch is up for much of western Nevada until Thursday evening. Showers and thunderstorms each afternoon could drop heavy rain in a short amount of time leading to flash flooding, especially around recent wildfire burn areas, hillsides and streams. Small hail, gusty winds and dangerous lightning will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8newsnow.com
Nevada gas price average sees largest drop in a month
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– For the first time in a month, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Nevada is sub $5, according to AAA. The average price per gallon of regular gas as of Aug 7 is $4.99, whereas one day prior to that, it was $5.00. One week prior, it was $5.08, and the month, the price was $5.48.
KTAR.com
Another round of monsoon storms expected to hit the Valley this weekend
PHOENIX — It’s shaping up to be another wet weekend in the Valley as monsoon storms are expected to move in and deliver more rain to metro Phoenix. There is a 20%-30% chance for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday before drying up during the day on Friday, the National Weather Service said.
Heavy rain floods I-285 as storms hammer metro Atlanta
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — I-285 in North Fulton County turned into a lake during heavy rain on Friday. Flooding submerged the Eastbound lanes near New Northside Dr. and Powers Ferry in Sandy Springs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The flooding occurred after heavy rain...
Autoweek.com
Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch Back in Business after Heavy Flood
Monsoonal flooding hit much of the Southwest, flooding out the Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada. Water and covered large portions of the track and support roads, and even affected many houses surrounding the racetrack property. Described as the worst flooding in 18 years at the track, amazingly, only...
natureworldnews.com
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
news3lv.com
Fourth set of human remains discovered at Lake Mead since May
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fourth set of human skeletal remains was discovered at Lake Mead on Saturday, according to park officials. National Park Service Rangers received an emergency call reporting the remains at Swim Beach around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. This comes just 12 days after...
KTNV
Bridge closed at Hacienda Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road for 'special event,' RTC says
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The bridge at Hacienda Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road will be closed to vehicle traffic due to a "special event," according to the Regional Transportation Commission. RTC reports the closure will extend from the Luxor Hotel to Polaris Avenue, near Allegiant Stadium, but did not...
KTNV 13 Action News
28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.https://www.ktnv.com/
Comments / 3