Colorado Springs, CO

Selfie Bear Bear offers over 20 backdrops for selfie-lovers

By Ariel Flatt
 4 days ago
Looking for a unique experience in town? Look no further than Colorado Springs' new selfie boutique, Selfie Bear Bear.

Selfie Bear Bear offers more than 20 backdrops, light rings, selfie stands, and props for taking your next best selfie for social media.

"This is a really good space to come in when it's too hot, too cold, you don't feel like hiking or you have someone that's not adjusted to the altitude yet in town," said owner Erin Spradlin.

Admission is $20, Seniors 60+ are $10, and kids under 8 years old get in free.

For more information, check out Selfie Bear Bear .
