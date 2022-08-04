Family criticizes Fairfax Co. police for fatally shooting man suffering from mental health crisis

BALTIMORE -- A 56-year-old man is under arrest in the stabbing death of another man at his Baltimore apartment, authorities said.Jeffrey Chaney is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault, among other offenses, in the killing of 50-year-old Peter Riley, Baltimore Police said Monday.Officers called to Chaney's West Lexington Street home shortly after 6 p.m. July 28 found Riley stabbed multiple times inside the apartment, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators found Chaney inside the apartment and recovered a weapon believed to have been used in the stabbing.Chaney was taken into custody a day later and is being held without bond while awaiting court proceedings.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO