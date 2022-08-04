Family criticizes Fairfax Co. police for fatally shooting man suffering from mental health crisis

Read on www.fox5dc.com
fox5dc.com
Arlington off-duty police officer arrested & charged after early morning dispute
ARLINGTON, VA - An off-duty Arlington County police officer has been arrested and charged with "malicious wounding and destruction of property" after a verbal and physical altercation with a woman early in the morning of August 5th near the 2300 block of Columbia Pike. Arlington County Police were dispatched just...
One woman injured after shooting in Prince George’s Co.
WALKER MILL, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating a shooting in Walker Mill that left one woman in the hospital. Police responded to the 6800 block of Walker Mill Rd. around 7 p.m. for a shooting injuring a female. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, and her condition […]
WTOP
Police identify man killed in Northeast DC shooting
D.C. Police have identified a man killed during a shooting near the Kelly Miller Recreational Center in Northeast D.C. In a statement, officers said the shooting happened in the 300 block of 50th Street NE after midnight Sunday. Police said they located Adrian Mack, 31, of Greenbelt, Maryland, with an...
mocoshow.com
Fairfax Police asking for help finding missing man
Zelaya was last seen wearing a blue shirt, tan pants and black and white sandals. He is 5'7", weighs around 180 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
NBC Washington
4 Minors Arrested After Police Chase Ends in Crash in Southeast DC
Four minors were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash between a car and a bus in Southeast D.C. on Sunday, authorities said. At around 8:15 a.m., Prince George’s County police said they saw a carjacked vehicle around the 6200 block of Oxon Hill Road in Maryland. They believe the car had been stolen around 2:50 a.m.
fox5dc.com
Man with BB gun causes scare at Gaithersburg Target
Police in Montgomery County arrested a man with a BB gun at the Target store in Gaithersburg after receiving reports that a person was spotted inside the store with a gun Saturday night. FOX 5's Nana-Séntuo Bonsu reports.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Route 1 in Dumfries
A Quantico man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the Dumfries area of Prince William County.
fox5dc.com
Man, 56, charged in deadly stabbing at Baltimore home
BALTIMORE -- A 56-year-old man is under arrest in the stabbing death of another man at his Baltimore apartment, authorities said.Jeffrey Chaney is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault, among other offenses, in the killing of 50-year-old Peter Riley, Baltimore Police said Monday.Officers called to Chaney's West Lexington Street home shortly after 6 p.m. July 28 found Riley stabbed multiple times inside the apartment, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators found Chaney inside the apartment and recovered a weapon believed to have been used in the stabbing.Chaney was taken into custody a day later and is being held without bond while awaiting court proceedings.
Driver killed in Woodbridge crash identified by police
The driver who was killed in a crash in Woodbridge on July 15 has been identified, along with two other people who were injured in the crash.
mocoshow.com
fox5dc.com
Antisemitic graffiti found on Bethesda Trolley Trail in Montgomery County
BETHESDA, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - An investigation is underway in Montgomery County as police are looking into another case of antisemitic graffiti. Photos taken of the graffiti show a fence near the Bethesda Trolley Trail painted with white power symbols and rhetoric. There was also similar graffiti pictured on the ground and walls of the trail.
'He had intent to kill' | Sister of man killed by DC Police criticizes the actions of the officer that fatally shot her brother
WASHINGTON — Serena Hargraves is demanding answers after the release of the footage captured by body camera worn by the D.C. police officer that killed her brother Kevin Hargraves-Shird. "That officer pointed his gun out way before he got to the scene, he had his gun in his hand,...
fox5dc.com
5 people hurt after carjacking pursuit ends in crash involving police cars, Circulator Bus and sedan in DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning in Southeast D.C. involving a police car, a Circulator Bus, and a Park Police vehicle. Metropolitan Police confirm to FOX 5 that the call came in around 8:15 a.m. Sunday for a crash near the intersection of Alabama...
fox5dc.com
Police arrest man for writing offensive message on Anne Arundel County church
GAMBRILLS, Md. - Police in Maryland arrested a man who they believe vandalized a Gambrills church, which has been targeted previously, and wrote an offensive message on its door. Anne Arundel County Police say the alleged vandalism happened on the night of August 3 at the Kingdom Celebration Center located...
mocoshow.com
Two Adult Males Arrested for McDonald’s Armed Robbery; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell, of Upper Marlboro, and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, of Upper Marlboro, with the armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 2700 block of University Blvd. W. in Kensington. Detectives have released a photo of the two suspects and encourage anyone who may be a victim to come forward.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Respond to Shooting at McDonald’s on Saturday Night
Montgomery County Police responded to a shooting that occurred Saturday night, August 6, at the McDonald’s located located in the Glenmont Shopping Center in the Wheaton Glenmont area. According to MCPD:. “On August 6, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m., MCP officers responded to the McDonald’s in the 12300 block...
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: No gunshots at Tysons Corner Center, mall says after evacuation
Updated at 4:20 p.m. — Tysons Corner Center is open after police confirmed that reports of gunshots in the mall were spurred by a light fixture falling. Earlier: Tysons Corner Center was evacuated this afternoon (Sunday) after gunshots were reportedly heard inside the mall, prompting some to shelter in stores and a police response.
