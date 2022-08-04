ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Why farmers, 2 groups are partnering to help Virginia seniors

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWjmc_0h56R2pf00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two non-profits that started in the thick of COVID are joining forces with an online farmers market to help food insecure seniors.

Wonnease Rhone of Chesterfield founded 5Loaves when she began making sandwiches for hungry community members during lockdown. Similarly, Jerry and Josette Coleman, were baking and delivering cookies to anyone in need of a blessing. Their non-profit, The Bless Cookies Community Network , connected with 5Loaves and now hundreds of seniors a week are being served with wholesome meals.

“I want to feed you and then I want to teach you how to take care of yourself,” said Rhone. “We don’t just give out fresh produce. We also give you good tips on the benefit of fresh produce to try to teach people that food is medicine.”

The partnership recently became super-charged, thanks to a new alliance with Seasonal Roots , a Richmond based online farmer’s market that delivers locally grown produce to members weekly.

“Normally we’re trying to deliver everything within two days of harvest,” Duane Slyder, the founder of Seasonal Roots, said.

At the end of the week, Seasonal Roots often donated produce to food banks or took it to their own neighbors to make sure it didn’t go to waste. Now they load a dolly full of organic fruits and vegetables for Rhone and Coleman to pick up on Thursday mornings. The pair drive the goods straight from Seasonal Roots distribution hub to low-income senior housing complexes and then onto direct deliveries for homebound seniors.

“That really is the issue because it is such fresh produce it has to get out there now to make a difference,” said Slyder. “This is such a better flow for making that happen.”

Seasonal Roots is unable to accept EBT cards due to regulations, so these weekly donations are another way to give back. For 5Loaves and the Bless Cookie Community Network, it’s an opportunity to service many more local families.

“They’re so grateful,” said Rhone. “Sometimes I get calls in the middle of the night. Sometimes we are the only ones they see in the course of a week and it’s not just the food. Sometimes they need someone to talk to.”

If you’re interested in supporting 5Loaves and the Bless Cookies Community Network, or maybe even receiving some of the produce, you can give them a call at 804-683-4633.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
Chesterfield, VA
Business
City
Community, VA
City
Chesterfield, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Richmond, VA
Industry
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Housing#Farmers Market#Food Security#Seniors#Vegetables#Seasonal Roots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy