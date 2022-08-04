TWO-FER: Same Street, Different Shootings Reported 90 Minutes Apart In Paterson

Two shootings, one street in Paterson. Photo Credit: Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit

Separate shootings near the same Paterson street corner sent two victims to the hospital less than 90 minutes apart.

A 22-year-old city man got to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in a private vehicle after the first shooting near the corner of Godwin Avenue and Carroll Street shortly after 9:30 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a brief joint announcement.

Police returned to the area shortly after 11 p.m. following a shooting that wounded a 46-year-old woman, they said. She was taken to the medical center by ambulance.

Both victims were expected to survive their injuries, Valdes and Baycora said.

They didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified, nor whether the two shootings might be in some way connected.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.