Paterson, NJ

TWO-FER: Same Street, Different Shootings Reported 90 Minutes Apart In Paterson

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
Two shootings, one street in Paterson. Photo Credit: Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit

Separate shootings near the same Paterson street corner sent two victims to the hospital less than 90 minutes apart.

A 22-year-old city man got to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in a private vehicle after the first shooting near the corner of Godwin Avenue and Carroll Street shortly after 9:30 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a brief joint announcement.

Police returned to the area shortly after 11 p.m. following a shooting that wounded a 46-year-old woman, they said. She was taken to the medical center by ambulance.

Both victims were expected to survive their injuries, Valdes and Baycora said.

They didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified, nor whether the two shootings might be in some way connected.

Freshboy
3d ago

I don’t get this this mayor says the crime went down bye 26% in 2022 and in 2020 Paterson had 27 murders and in 2021 28 murders and this mayor says that I crime rate went down and people elected this mayor and he like too cover up crimes for officers 👮‍♀️ and a resident of Paterson don’t like him and they cry for the things that’s he doin and I be like you elected him so you got too deal with him and it’s sad that people R dying under this administration and they cover it up I just feel sad for the people had lost people because of this gun crime rate I got everything out of my head

Camelia
