AEW Dynamite Numbers Slightly Fall This Week, Tops Cable TV Ratings for Wednesday

Read on 411mania.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
411mania.com
Backstage Rumor on Plans for Karrion Kross’ WWE Return
– As previously reported, Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their returns to WWE last night on SmackDown, which saw Kross assault top title contender Drew McIntyre. Fightful Select has more details on Kross’ return that took place last night. According to Fightful’s report, there was a specific pitch within...
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 8.5.22
We’re a day away from Battle Of The Belts and that is probably not going to mean very much. Other than that, we have a street fight this week between Keith Lee/Swerve Strickland and Josh Woods/Tony Nese, after Woods attacked Lee last week. In addition, Madison Rayne will be making her AEW debut which could be interesting. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Possible Spoiler For Next Week’s WWE Raw
A new report has a potential spoiler for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is scheduled to be at the show in Cleveland, Ohio. Edge made his return to WWE TV at SummerSlam as he helped The Mysterios defeat The Judgment Day. He appeared on this week’s show and cut a promo vowing to kill the stable he created.
411mania.com
411’s WWE This is Awesome Episode Two Report: Most Awesome Superstar Entrances
-Back at it with episode two of this series. This week it’s all about making an entrance. Let’s get to it. . -I do like that the show intro is different each week as it is tailored to that week’s theme. -Greg Miller welcomes us to...
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
411mania.com
This Week’s NWA Powerrr Features Murdoch vs. Pope, A Tables Match and More
The National Wresting Alliance has announced several matches for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr on FITE. According to FITE’s Twitter post, it could have implications for the upcoming NWA 74. The lineup includes:. * Non-Title: Trevor Murdoch vs. Pope. * Tables Match: Mike Knox vs. Devin Graves.
411mania.com
CJ Perry Recalls Vince McMahon Wanting Her To Wrestle In WWE, Triple H’s Advice To Her
In a recent interview on The Sessions, CJ Perry (aka Lana in WWE) discussed Vince McMahon wanting her to learn how to wrestle, Triple H’s advice to her, and much more. You can read her comments below. CJ Perry on Vince McMahon wanting her to learn how to wrestle:...
411mania.com
Carmella Possibly Injured At WWE Live Event
Carmella looks to have been possibly injured at last night’s WWE live event in South Carolina. The company was in North Charleston for a live event on Saturday night and Carmella faced Bianca Belair in a Raw Women’s Championship match. As noted by Twitter user @sashasliv (seen below), Carmella appeared to be injured after a referee threw up the “X” sign when she was hit in the head in the corner. The apparent injury came when Belair tried to back flip over Carmella, according to the report.
411mania.com
WWE Currently Filming Second Season of Most Wanted Treasures
PWInsider reports that WWE is currently filming a second season of their A&E series WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, after 24 more episodes were ordered back in March. According to the report, first season host AJ Francis is not involved with the second season. Instead, Lita has been regularly involved and appearing on camera. Other Hall of Famers set to appear include DDP, Sean Waltman and Molly Holly.
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Various News: James Storm Says Beer Money Reunion Is Unlikely, Rhea Ripley Calls WWE Fans Fickle Over Liv Morgan, Mark Sterling Gives Update After Table Crash
– In a post on Twitter, James Storm said that while a Beer Money reunion with Bobby Roode would be fun, he doesn’t think it will happen. He wrote: “Never say never but highly unlikely but it would be fun with some of those tag teams.”. – Rhea...
411mania.com
Bobby Lashley Beats Ciampa After WWE SmackDown Goes Off-Air, Dark Match Notes
– PWInsider has some notes on the dark matches that took place for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Before the FOX Network broadcast, Madcap Moss pinned The Brawling Brutes’ Ridge Holland in a singles match. After the show went off the air, Bobby Lashley defended his United States Championship against Ciampa.
411mania.com
Update On Several Wrestlers Absent From RAW and Smackdown Lately
Fightful Select has updates on several WWE wrestlers who have been absent from RAW and Smackdown as of late, including Kevin Owens and Lacey Evans. Owens was missing from this week’s RAW and hasn’t appeared much since Money in the Bank. Some questioned his absence, especially as he’s seen as a “Triple H guy”. Fans expected he’d get featured more as a result of Triple H taking over creative. Owens is not injured and there are currently plans being worked on for him going forward. Triple H was in charge of NXT when Owens was signed and gave him a huge push on the brand. He was also paired with Owens on-screen when he was Universal Champion.
411mania.com
WWE News: Rivals Preview Clip Showcases WCW vs. WWE, New Merchandise Available for Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Kane Recalls The Undertaker Breaking His Ankle Mid-Match
– WWE released a preview clip for tonight’s episode of WWE Rivals, showcasing the WCW vs. WWE promotional rivalry:. – WWEShop.com released new merchandise for Karrion Kross and Scarlett, who returned to WWE last week. – WWE released a clip from A&E’s WWE Smack Talk, featuring Kane discussing a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
WWE News: Asuka Is Looking for a New Tag Partner, SummerSlam 2022 Behind-the-Scenes Gallery
– As noted, a Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will kick off next week’s Raw. Former Raw, SmackDown, and Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka appears to have her sights on winning the titles, but she noted on Twitter that she needs a tag team partner. Asuka tweeted...
411mania.com
UPDATE: More On Vince McMahon Following Retirement, If He Has Any Involvement With WWE, Status of John Laurinaitis
UPDATE: Fightful Select has a few more details on this situation as well, backing up PWInsider’s claims that Vince McMahon is not running WWE from the shadows. Several higher ups in WWE have told the website during Summerslam week that McMahon has no involvement in the company anymore. At the time, it was said that last week’s RAW would be a “statement” show to prove who is running things now.
411mania.com
Various News: XFL Hires Coach From WWE Performance Center, NJPW Strong 2nd Anniversary Special Streaming Online, Preview Of Next WWE Rivals
– In a post on Instagram, WWE NXT wrestler Xyon Quinn said goodbye to NXT Strength & Conditioning coach Sean Hayes, who was recently hired by the XFL. He wrote: “The OG of @wwenxt. Best wishes on your next adventure with @xfl brother, they’ve gained a beast of a trainer and an absolute legend of a [email protected]_hayes #youareNXT”
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Didn’t Enjoy His Time On The Show Tanked, Calls It A Scam
Back in 2017, Chris Jericho appeared on the Animal Planet series Tanked, which followed the operations of Acrylic Tank Manufacturing in Los Angeles. Wayde King and Brett Raymer built enormous tanks and aquariums for top celebrities and athletes during the show’s fifteen seasons. In an interview with Loper & Randi (via Fightful), Jericho said that he did not enjoy filming his episode of the show and called the entire thing a ‘scam’.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Details on Working Relationship Between AEW and DDT, How Long AEW Has Konosuke Takeshita
During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, there was some discussion on how long AEW still has Konosuke Takeshita on the roster while he is on excursion from DDT. According to Dave Meltzer, Takeshita will be performing outside of Japan for a year or so and currently lives in the United States. However, he added that even if he goes back to Japan, AEW can bring him back whenever they want. It was noted that AEW has a “good relationship” with DDT. Details of his deal with DDT are unknown.
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 8.6.22: Liv Morgan Defends Smackdown Women’s Title, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live show last night in North Charleston, South Carolina with Liv Morgan defending her Smackdown Women’s Title and more. You can check out results from the show below, per WrestlingBodyslam.com:. * SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan def. Natalya. *...
411mania.com
New Jersey State Fair To Feature Jim Ross, Sean Waltman, More
A host of wrestling figures will be appearing at the New Jersey State Fair this weekend including Jim Ross, Sean Waltman, and more. ISPW is sponsoring Pro Wrestling Week at the fair from August 5th through the 13th in Augusta. The lineup for the appearances is below, per PWInsider:. Friday,...
411mania.com
More On Karrion Kross Returning To WWE, Triple H Expected To Stay ‘Aggressive’ In Changes
As previously reported, Karrion Kross and Scarlett both returned to WWE last night. This makes another pair of wrestlers released when Vince McMahon was in charge that were hired back with Triple H running creative, along with Dakota Kai. According to Fightful Select reports that Triple H is expected to stay ‘aggressive’ in his new roles as head of creative and talent relations.
Comments / 0