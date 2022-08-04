Niles teachers issue strike notice
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles teachers are ready to go on strike if they don’t see progress in contract negotiations.
On Thursday, the teachers' union issued a strike notice saying a walkout could begin on September 1.
Niles’ first day of school is August 29.
The two sides have agreed to meet on August 26 and resume talks.
