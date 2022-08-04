Niles teachers issue strike notice

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles teachers are ready to go on strike if they don’t see progress in contract negotiations.

On Thursday, the teachers’ union issued a strike notice saying a walkout could begin on September 1.

Niles’ first day of school is August 29.

The two sides have agreed to meet on August 26 and resume talks.

They’ve been negotiating since March on a new contract.

