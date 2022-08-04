Read on www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Skateboarding Icon Awards Money to Auburn for Skatepark Project
Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is helping the city of Auburn get closer to building a new skate park. A 40-THOUSAND dollar grant was awarded to the city by the Skatepark Project, which is a nonprofit started by the legendary icon. At last week’s City Council meeting, Councilor Terry Cuddy acknowledged the planning department’s efforts.
City in Crisis: Syracuse ranked #1 for highest childhood poverty in the nation
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– When you think of the City of Syracuse, lots of things come to mind: record-breaking crowds at the Dome, one of the biggest malls in America, great barbecue. The Salt City is synonymous with so many things, but now it’s landed at the top of a list no community wants to be on.
Melissa Sherman MSN, FNP-C Joins Seneca Family Health Center
Melissa Sherman MSN, FNP-C has joined Seneca Family Health Center, 367A East Main Street in Waterloo. She is joining the dedicated and talented team of primary care providers Sixto Medina, M.D., Eric Shives, M.D., Christina Gray, MSN, ANP, CNS, Susan Randall-Mantella, MSN, FNP-C, Elizabeth Smith, MSN, FNP-C and Jennifer Whitmore, MSN, AGPCNP-BC.
Seneca County Library Offering Paid Internships
The Edith B. Ford Memorial Library in Ovid recognizes the importance of increasing community pride and the need to assist young adults by providing opportunities to gain real-life experience. With this in mind, the library will now offer paid internships through the Young Adult Community Engagement program (YACEP). YACEP is...
Award for Hardest Partyers Goes to One Central New York School
And the award for the hardiest University partyers goes to.... Syracuse University has the honor of being the top party school in New York State, a title they've held on to for several years on Niche's Top Party Schools list. The party scene at the school gets an A+. To...
YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County Names New CEO
The YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County has named Christie Thornton as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1st. Selected by the Y’s Board of Directors following a nationwide search, Thornton will succeed Frank Towner, who retired from the Y in January. During the search process, the organization was led by Interim CEO and Associate Executive Director Teresa Morehouse.
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
Groundbreaking at Ithaca Housing Authority properties
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The ground broke on 625 Hancock Street in Ithaca Friday morning for an affordable housing project. The groundbreaking of the new Northside apartments officially kicks off construction on the $75 million redevelopment project. The Ithaca Housing Authority was joined alongside New York's Department of Homes and...
City in Crisis: How can I receive or help someone living in poverty?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Over the course of this week, NewsChannel 9 is diving deep into childhood poverty in the City of Syracuse after the Salt City was ranked number one for the highest childhood poverty in the nation. We’re exploring the problem, talking with community leaders at the forefront of combating poverty and looking at solutions.
Central Steuben Chamber Hosting “Officer Appreciation Night” Wednesday in Bath
The Central Steuben Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an “Officer Appreciation Night” at its last Music in the Park event Wednesday in Pulteney Park in Bath. The Chamber will be honoring the Bath Village Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, and New York State Police. Commemorative Plagues will be presented by the Chamber of Commerce to Bath Village Police Chief Colin Taft, Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, and Seargent Thomas Khork with the New York State Police in Bath.
Farm stand on Syracuse’s south side gives neighbors access to fresh produce
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Neighbors on the south side of Syracuse live in a food desert, which means many people have few to zero options for healthy and affordable foods. However, advocates are trying to change that. On the first Sunday of every month, you’ll find tents full of...
Conservation Easement Granted for Casa Farms in Niles
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) on Monday announced the permanent protection of 234 acres at Casa Farms in the town of Niles, Cayuga County, with a conservation easement. The funding for this project came from a larger FLLT grant for $1.6 million from DEC’s Water Quality Improvement Project Program (WQIP). The property features nearly 6,000 feet of frontage on Hooker Brook, which drains directly into Skaneateles Lake, the unfiltered drinking water supply for more than 200,000 people in the city of Syracuse.
Greenidge Generation President Addresses “Misleading Information”
Speaking to the Yates County Legislature on Monday, Greenidge Generation President Dale Irwin addressed what he characterized as the “misleading information” of the environmental impacts the town of Torrey facility is having on the environment. He cited a number of reports Greenidge files with the state DEC on a monthly basis to combat a Seneca Lake Guardian claim that the operation pumps water it takes out of the lake back in at 108 degrees.
NGUYEN | The Tale of Cornell’s Broken Housing Market
Long before I came face-to-face with the plagues of Collegetown — its cutthroat market competition, sky-high rental rates, substandard living conditions, unyielding housing inequality — I had already begun to hear whispers of its housing fiasco. I was still just a fresh face on campus, barely minutes into my first day at Cornell, when the Collegetown crisis crept onto my radar.
Some express concern about shopping at Destiny USA
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y(WSYR-TV) — Nancy Hall has fond memories of shopping at Destiny USA. “I like Macy’s,” Hall said. “I like to be able to just walk through there and get the pretzel and a coke and get in the car and go home afterwards.”. It’s...
Forward party emerges as third party in politics
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - There is an emerging third party in American politics and it's called the Forward Party. Its motto is, not right, not left but forward. One of the co-founders lives in Central New York. Blair Walsingham is a third-generation veteran. She joined the air force when she was 17. Two years ago she volunteered on the presidential campaign of Democrat Andrew Yang and decided to run for congress herself in Tennessee. That's when she got a peak behind the scenes of politics.
Oswego County Announces Winners In Fair Housing Coloring Contest
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Housing Office recently hosted an awards ceremony to recognize the winners of this year’s Oswego County Fair Housing Coloring Contest. Students from across the county are invited to participate by coloring their idea of what fair housing means. The contest is open...
Geneva Congressional Candidate to Visit Penn Yan Tuesday
One of the two Republican candidates seeking the party nomination to represent the newly redesigned 24th Congressional District in 2023 will be making a stop in Penn Yan Tuesday. Mario Fratto will be at Keuka Candy Emporium on Main Street starting at 6. Fratto will be holding a town hall...
Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
More violence, surprise demolitions on Cayuga tribal lands as leadership dispute continues
As the sun set, Wanda John’s son emerged from his mother’s half-demolished farmhouse in rural Seneca County. The walls are a mess of splintered wood and plaster, tufts of pink fiberglass strewn about. The family has been at the site trying to salvage what they can — drums...
