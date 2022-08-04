ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Man, 25, turns self in following a North Charleston crash that killed deputy

A 25-year-old man turned himself in to North Charleston police on Aug. 8, nearly eight weeks after a collision that killed a commuting Charleston County detention deputy. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, faces a charge of reckless homicide in connection with the June 14 crash that killed 30-year-old deputy LeRhonda Bomar at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road.
Man charged in crash that killed off-duty detention deputy

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 25-year-old man has turned himself in for a reckless homicide warrant in connection to a deadly June crash. Ryan Dalesandro turned himself in Monday morning to the department’s traffic investigators Monday morning, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
CPD search for 31-year-old man following crisis

UPDATE: Charleston Police Department has located Britton. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are looking for a man last seen in West Ashley. The Charleston Police Department is searching for Drake Britton last seen Sunday following a mental health emergency. According to CPD, Britton (31) is a black man, stands 6’01”, and weighs around 177 […]
Arrest made following auto-pedestrian crash on Hwy 78

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been arrested and another is in the hospital following an automotive vs pedestrian crash on Highway 78 Sunday morning. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a crash around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 78 near Mason Pond Place. CCSO reported that a Kia sedan was traveling westbound on Highway […]
Investigators remove ‘historic ordnance’ at Fort Sumter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A well-known fort on the Charleston Harbor was closed Saturday as crews worked to safely remove a historic ordnance. The Emergency Service Divisions was called out to Fort Sumter to investigate the object. They discovered an intact Civil War-era cannonball at the fort. It was then...
Mount Pleasant PD warns of ‘T-shirt’ scam

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is warning the public of a scam that’s been circulating on their Facebook page involving T-shirts. Posts on the page have listed tees for sale with the department patch. The Mount Pleasant Police Department does not sell these T-shirts...
Bad cases clog Charleston County courts, add to racial disparities, study finds

A nonprofit working with the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office recommended implementing an arrest-warrant screening process in Charleston and Berkeley counties to reduce racial disparities and ease case backlogs. The Washington D.C.-based Justice Innovation Lab recently released a new report created through an ongoing partnership with Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and...
North Charleston councilman and Charleston County sheriff spar over heated traffic stop

A routine traffic stop last week involving a North Charleston councilman turned into an hourlong dispute that ended with allegations of racial profiling leveled against the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Leonard Vella Jr. was cleared by an internal investigation of wrongdoing for the July 24 stop of Jerome Heyward's...
SCHP responding to crash with injuries in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Friday responded to a three-vehicle collision with injuries in Berkeley County. The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of Mudville Road and Highway 176. As of 10:30 p.m., the scene was still active. SCHP said that there were injuries, but […]
MPPD: Crash blocking two lanes on 17N

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Friday responded to a collision on Highway 17. According to MPPD, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 17 and Oakland Market. As of shortly after 4:30 p.m., two northbound lanes of Highway 17 were closed.
North Charleston officers conduct school shooter training

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With the new school year approaching, law enforcement spent the day in North Charleston learning how to respond to school shootings. The special training, which took place at Dunstan Elementary School, included several scenarios about what could happen during a potential school shooting and how emergency crews would respond to […]
UPDATE: Endangered woman found safe, deputies say

UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022 | 10:49 A.M. – Meghan Spinks returned safely returned to her home. CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman considered endangered. Meghan Spinks, 37, was last seen in North Charleston. Deputies say Spinks was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt, […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

