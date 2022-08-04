Read on www.counton2.com
The Post and Courier
Man, 25, turns self in following a North Charleston crash that killed deputy
A 25-year-old man turned himself in to North Charleston police on Aug. 8, nearly eight weeks after a collision that killed a commuting Charleston County detention deputy. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, faces a charge of reckless homicide in connection with the June 14 crash that killed 30-year-old deputy LeRhonda Bomar at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road.
abcnews4.com
Man charged with reckless homicide after crash kills detention center deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a man turned himself in on a reckless homicide warrant related to a fatal collision on Rivers Avenue last month. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, was booked on Monday, August 8. He is being held at the Charleston County Jail ahead of a bond hearing.
live5news.com
2 women hospitalized after stabbing incident at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating an altercation that left two women hurt Sunday night. Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m. At the Bridgeview Village apartment complex, deputies say they found a female who looked like she had been stabbed in...
live5news.com
Man charged in crash that killed off-duty detention deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 25-year-old man has turned himself in for a reckless homicide warrant in connection to a deadly June crash. Ryan Dalesandro turned himself in Monday morning to the department’s traffic investigators Monday morning, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
counton2.com
Police: Man in custody following deadly June crash involving CCSO deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police said a man connected to a deadly crash involving an off-duty sheriff deputy turned himself in Monday morning. Ryan Dalesandro (25) surrendered himself to authorities and faces a reckless homicide charge, according to NCPD. The crash happened June 14, just after...
CPD search for 31-year-old man following crisis
UPDATE: Charleston Police Department has located Britton. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are looking for a man last seen in West Ashley. The Charleston Police Department is searching for Drake Britton last seen Sunday following a mental health emergency. According to CPD, Britton (31) is a black man, stands 6’01”, and weighs around 177 […]
2 seriously injured in Colleton Co. ejection crash: officials
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were seriously injured in an ejection crash that happened on SC-64 Saturday morning. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened along the 14500 block of Bells Highway, just after 8 a.m. A Toyota SUV veered off the road, struck a culvert, and went airborne before hitting another […]
Arrest made following auto-pedestrian crash on Hwy 78
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been arrested and another is in the hospital following an automotive vs pedestrian crash on Highway 78 Sunday morning. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a crash around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 78 near Mason Pond Place. CCSO reported that a Kia sedan was traveling westbound on Highway […]
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek man charged in Charleston Co. murder while in custody for drugs arrest
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Goose Creek man already in custody on drug-related charges is now facing an additional charge of murder, Charleston County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday. The murder charge stems from a deadly shooting in July that left 26-year-old Desmond Miller dead. Miller was found...
live5news.com
Investigators remove ‘historic ordnance’ at Fort Sumter
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A well-known fort on the Charleston Harbor was closed Saturday as crews worked to safely remove a historic ordnance. The Emergency Service Divisions was called out to Fort Sumter to investigate the object. They discovered an intact Civil War-era cannonball at the fort. It was then...
live5news.com
Mount Pleasant PD warns of ‘T-shirt’ scam
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department is warning the public of a scam that’s been circulating on their Facebook page involving T-shirts. Posts on the page have listed tees for sale with the department patch. The Mount Pleasant Police Department does not sell these T-shirts...
abcnews4.com
Mt. Pleasant Police warn of t-shirt selling scam
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police say Facebook posts selling t-shirts are a scam. Police said the posts are listed as a "New Campaign" on their page. The posts are trying to sell t-shirts with the department patch. Do not click on the link or "purchase a...
Packages with drugs, cell phones seized at Berkeley County jail
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Many drugs were seized after someone attempted to sneak them into the Hill Finklea Detention Center through the mail. Three packages that were sent to the Moncks Corner jail last weekend contained marijuana, ecstasy pills, and cigarettes. Two new cell phones, chargers, and rolling papers were also found in the […]
The Post and Courier
Bad cases clog Charleston County courts, add to racial disparities, study finds
A nonprofit working with the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office recommended implementing an arrest-warrant screening process in Charleston and Berkeley counties to reduce racial disparities and ease case backlogs. The Washington D.C.-based Justice Innovation Lab recently released a new report created through an ongoing partnership with Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and...
Son charged with stabbing mother, aunt in Clarendon County
PAXVILLE, S.C. — A 25-year-old man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his mother and aunt at a Clarendon County home on Thursday afternoon. According to a report filed with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred on Bethel Highway in the Paxville area around 2 p.m. According...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston councilman and Charleston County sheriff spar over heated traffic stop
A routine traffic stop last week involving a North Charleston councilman turned into an hourlong dispute that ended with allegations of racial profiling leveled against the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Leonard Vella Jr. was cleared by an internal investigation of wrongdoing for the July 24 stop of Jerome Heyward's...
SCHP responding to crash with injuries in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) on Friday responded to a three-vehicle collision with injuries in Berkeley County. The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of Mudville Road and Highway 176. As of 10:30 p.m., the scene was still active. SCHP said that there were injuries, but […]
counton2.com
MPPD: Crash blocking two lanes on 17N
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) on Friday responded to a collision on Highway 17. According to MPPD, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 17 and Oakland Market. As of shortly after 4:30 p.m., two northbound lanes of Highway 17 were closed.
North Charleston officers conduct school shooter training
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With the new school year approaching, law enforcement spent the day in North Charleston learning how to respond to school shootings. The special training, which took place at Dunstan Elementary School, included several scenarios about what could happen during a potential school shooting and how emergency crews would respond to […]
UPDATE: Endangered woman found safe, deputies say
UPDATE: AUGUST 5, 2022 | 10:49 A.M. – Meghan Spinks returned safely returned to her home. CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing woman considered endangered. Meghan Spinks, 37, was last seen in North Charleston. Deputies say Spinks was last seen wearing a multicolored t-shirt, […]
