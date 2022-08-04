Read on www.yakimaherald.com
Chronicle
Firefighters Make Progress on Washington Fires
Firefighters continued to increase containment Saturday on wildfires burning in Eastern and Central Washington. The Williams Lake fire near Cheney burned 1,868 acres as of Saturday night and containment swelled from 0% to 40% from Friday to Saturday, according to Eric Keller, spokesman at Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
Here’s an update on gas prices across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — As temperatures remain higher in the Inland Northwest, you might be tempted to drive out to the lake or pool to beat the heat. Before you plan your trip, here is an update on gas prices across different places in the Inland Northwest. According to AAA,...
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
Entire Washington Town Told To Evacuate Over Raging Wildfire
The raging wildfire has torched ten homes, so far.
kpq.com
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles
The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley
CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
Yakima Herald Republic
1 killed, 2 wounded after gunfire erupts at underage party in Tri-Cities
Aug. 7—An underage party Saturday night in Pasco ended with shots fired that left one person dead and two others wounded, according to police. About 11:15 p.m. an officer with the Pasco Police Department heard several gunshots. Shortly afterward 911 calls were made reporting gunfire on the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive.
nbcrightnow.com
Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
ncwlife.com
Hundreds of endangered frogs headed for refuge in Grant County
Hundreds of endangered northern leopard frogs will soon leap back into the wild at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Grant County. The rare frogs only have one known wild population in Washington, at Potholes Reservoir and associated lakes around the refuge. The young frogs were fostered from eggs collected...
spotonidaho.com
Lind Fire | Drone Footage Shows Damage After Blaze (Video)
A wildfire three miles south of Lind, Washington on Thursday destroyed approximately six homes and several other structures. One firefighter was sent to a hospital in Spokane in eastern Washington due to smoke inhalation. The fire burned over 2,000 acres before crews were able to get the flames under control. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
kpq.com
Endangered Leopard Frogs Released in Grant County
Hundreds of leopard frogs will be released at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge on August 16. The Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) started the reintroduction project back in 2019, to help strengthen the endangered leopard frog population. WDFW transferred the frogs from the Oregon Zoo and released their first...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Several roads are closed today in the Walla Walla area
WALLA WALLA – Several summer road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in both the city of Walla Walla and throughout Walla Walla County. In downtown Walla Walla, additional detours will be implemented for the construction projects on Alder and Poplar Streets. Closures that begin today include Alder Street from Park Street to Clinton Street, and the intersection of Park Street and Alder Street. Emergency vehicles will not be allowed.
nbcrightnow.com
Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
It’s Surprising Which Washington City is #1 for Prisoners
There are over 15,000 Washingtonians incarcerated in state prisons. These inmates come from all over the state. Every county is represented in the Washington state prison system. We've made a list of the Top-10 cities in Washington with residents behind prison bars, which you'll find below. But you should know:...
Chronicle
With Culp Telling Supporters Not to Back Newhouse, Can Democrat Pull Off an Upset?
Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, as Loren Culp was leaving his election night party at Rick's Eatery in Moses Lake, one of the restaurant's patrons wanted to make it clear not everyone in the Central Washington's 4th congressional district agrees with far-right candidates like Culp who have come to dominate the Republican Party.
Yakima Herald Republic
Prosecutor issues ruling on Pasco police shooting of man who was stabbing officers
Aug. 5—A Pasco police officer's two shots that killed a man in 2019 saved his life and the lives of his two fellow officers, according to Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant. Sant ruled Pasco police officers did not break the law when their attempt to arrest Alejandro Bentancourt-Mendoza, 18,...
nbcrightnow.com
Young man shot in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officers with the Kennewick Police Department pulled into a parking lot around the 1000 block of 10th Avenue to find a 19-year-old gunshot victim. He had been shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital. Lieutenant Jason Kiel reports the victim is currently in...
kpq.com
Grant County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Information on Hit and Run Case
Grant County Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit is looking for any information on Saturday’s collision in Moses Lake, which left one person dead and three passengers severely injured. On July 30 around 6:30 a.m., a red 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was heading westbound South Frontage Road East near Hiawatha Road...
