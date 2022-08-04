ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lind, WA

Firefighters Make Progress on Washington Fires

Firefighters continued to increase containment Saturday on wildfires burning in Eastern and Central Washington. The Williams Lake fire near Cheney burned 1,868 acres as of Saturday night and containment swelled from 0% to 40% from Friday to Saturday, according to Eric Keller, spokesman at Washington State Department of Natural Resources.
WASHINGTON STATE
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington

Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles

The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley

CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
1 killed, 2 wounded after gunfire erupts at underage party in Tri-Cities

Aug. 7—An underage party Saturday night in Pasco ended with shots fired that left one person dead and two others wounded, according to police. About 11:15 p.m. an officer with the Pasco Police Department heard several gunshots. Shortly afterward 911 calls were made reporting gunfire on the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive.
PASCO, WA
Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
RICHLAND, WA
Hundreds of endangered frogs headed for refuge in Grant County

Hundreds of endangered northern leopard frogs will soon leap back into the wild at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Grant County. The rare frogs only have one known wild population in Washington, at Potholes Reservoir and associated lakes around the refuge. The young frogs were fostered from eggs collected...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Lind Fire | Drone Footage Shows Damage After Blaze (Video)

A wildfire three miles south of Lind, Washington on Thursday destroyed approximately six homes and several other structures. One firefighter was sent to a hospital in Spokane in eastern Washington due to smoke inhalation. The fire burned over 2,000 acres before crews were able to get the flames under control. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
LIND, WA
Endangered Leopard Frogs Released in Grant County

Hundreds of leopard frogs will be released at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge on August 16. The Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) started the reintroduction project back in 2019, to help strengthen the endangered leopard frog population. WDFW transferred the frogs from the Oregon Zoo and released their first...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Several roads are closed today in the Walla Walla area

WALLA WALLA – Several summer road construction projects kick into high gear today (Monday) in both the city of Walla Walla and throughout Walla Walla County. In downtown Walla Walla, additional detours will be implemented for the construction projects on Alder and Poplar Streets. Closures that begin today include Alder Street from Park Street to Clinton Street, and the intersection of Park Street and Alder Street. Emergency vehicles will not be allowed.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
RICHLAND, WA
It’s Surprising Which Washington City is #1 for Prisoners

There are over 15,000 Washingtonians incarcerated in state prisons. These inmates come from all over the state. Every county is represented in the Washington state prison system. We've made a list of the Top-10 cities in Washington with residents behind prison bars, which you'll find below. But you should know:...
Young man shot in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Officers with the Kennewick Police Department pulled into a parking lot around the 1000 block of 10th Avenue to find a 19-year-old gunshot victim. He had been shot in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital. Lieutenant Jason Kiel reports the victim is currently in...
KENNEWICK, WA

