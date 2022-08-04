Car theft rings are recruiting kids as number of stolen vehicles skyrockets in N.J., authorities say, vowing crackdown

Read on www.nj.com
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ghost Signs of NYC: General ElectricFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
NJ police say car’s James Bond secret compartment found with drugs
It wasn’t an oil slick or smoke dispenser. The hubcaps didn’t slash tires, no twin-mounted machine guns. No bulletproof shield and no ejector seat. But a secret compartment that police say was built into a Bronx man’s vehicle was found in a traffic stop on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday.
Leaders of Newark, NJ luxury car theft ring sentenced to 16 years in prison
NEWARK — The two leaders of an auto theft ring targeting luxury vehicles have been sentenced to a combined 16 years in state prison. Kian Barber, 37, of Newark, and David Manning, 30, of East Orange led the operation that stole and trafficked 18 high-end cars valued at over $1 million, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.
Car jumps curb, hits car wash worker then slams into New Jersey furniture store
The driver was traveling along St. Georges Avenue in Linden shortly before noon on Sunday when the car jumped the curb and hit the worker and the store.
Cache of guns found in unlocked closet at Hudson Regional Hospital; marketing director arrested
The director of marketing at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus was arrested Sunday on weapons charges weeks after police found a large cache of handguns and shotguns in a closet inside the facility, authorities said. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, of Elmwood Park, was taken into custody at Newark’s Liberty International Airport...
Hit-and-run driver killed 72-year-old crossing street with walker, cops say
A hit-and-run driver was arrested a day after striking and killing a 72-year-old man crossing a street with a walker in Perth Amboy Sunday night, authorities said. Hansel Farrier-Romero, 30, of Perth Amboy, drove off after hitting Rocco Chirichillo around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Route 35 (Convery Boulevard) and Pfeiffer Boulevard, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
1 killed, 1 hurt in Jersey City shooting
An investigation is underway after one man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Jersey City on Sunday.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
wrnjradio.com
3 members of a Newark-based fencing ring sentenced for trafficking stolen high-end vehicles worth more than $1M
NEW JERSEY – Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Friday announced prison sentences for the last three people convicted in a Newark-based stolen auto trafficking ring that fenced stolen luxury vehicles worth more than $1 million. The trio, who all pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property in connection with...
Two charged with beating man over sale of PlayStation 5
Two teens beat and robbed a man of a PlayStation 5 when they couldn’t agree on a sale price for the popular gaming system, authorities said. The incident occurred Friday at 7:20 p.m. outside the 34th Fourth Street Light Rail Station in Bayonne, police Capt. Eric Amato said. Nizere...
Six Heading to Prison in New Jersey Stolen Vehicle Trafficking and Fencing Operation
TRENTON, NJ – Six members of a Newark-based automobile theft and trafficking operation are headed...
At least 1 is dead after a violent weekend in Jersey City with multiple overnight shootings
It was a violent weekend in Jersey City with police responding to multiple shootings across the city.
Alleged killer arrested after man found stabbed in front of home, prosecutor says
A man was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning in Neptune Township and his alleged killer has been arrested, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. At 5:44 a.m., officers from the Neptune Township Police Department were called to Squirrel Road for a reported stabbing, the office said in a statement. When they arrived, they found a man, who was not identified Monday, unresponsive with a stab wound in a front yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man, 20, shot and killed in Newark, cops say
A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark late Sunday night, authorities said. Police were called to the 200 block of Chadwick Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and found Yasir Manley with a gunshot wound, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Manley, of Newark, was pronounced dead at the...
Man Arrested for Fondling Himself In Front of 5-Year-Old At New Jersey Dollar Tree
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A New Jersey man was arrested after being caught exposing and...
One Dead, One Wounded In Jersey City Shooting
A 46-year-old man was killed and 49-year-old man critically wounded in a Jersey City shooting overnight, authorities said. Keshean Nettles, 46, was found with a gunshot wound to the middle of his body near Monticello Avenue and Astor Place around 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
longisland.com
8 People Rob Walmart in Uniondale and Threaten Security with Stun Gun
The First Squad is investigating a Robbery that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 9:22 pm in Uniondale. According to detectives, First Precinct police responded to Walmart located at 1123 Jerusalem Avenue for a Robbery that just occurred. After an investigation conducted it was revealed that 7 male subjects and 1 female entered the location together and loaded up 3 separate shopping carts full of electronics that included tv’s and speakers. The value of the items was in excess of $2500 dollars.
Newark Police Searching for Suspect Wanted for Questioning in July Shooting
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is searching for a man who is wanted...
Linden Nightclub Shooting Injures Three Victims
An argument that started inside of a Linden nightclub over the weekend ended in the shooting of three individuals, leaving two seriously injured, authorities said. A man involved went to his car during the argument at Menga Lounge on St. George's Avenue around 2:05 a.m. and returned with a gun, before firing several shots through the door into the vestibule on Saturday, Aug. 6, Linden police said.
wrnjradio.com
1 injured after pickup truck crashes into house in Hunterdon County
HIGH BRIDGE BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – One person was injured after a pickup truck crashed into a house in Hunterdon County early Saturday morning, according to a post on the High Bridge Fire Department’s Facebook page. The crash happened at 4:48 a.m. at residence on Church Street...
Wanted Route 17 Driver Had Air Pistol, Ski Mask, More: Rochelle Park PD
A driver from Staten Island was caught with an air pistol, a ski mask and an outstanding warrant when Rochelle Park police stopped him on Route 17, authorities said. Officer Chris Kiszka pulled over the BMW with Florida transporter plates for multiple equipment violations on the southbound highway around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lt. James M. DePreta said.
