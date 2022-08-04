ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coaching legend making his mark at Mathews at age 88

By Chad Krispinsky
 3 days ago

Coaching high school football is in Bill Bohren’s blood. The 88-year-old started his career all the way back in 1964…and he’s still going strong entering his second season heading up the Mathews football program .

“I’ve always said, what would you do if you didn’t have football on Friday night? You know, and I’m retired. So now what would I do all day long?” Mathews head football coach said.

Explosive Gardner returns; Niles eyes postseason run

Now in his seventh decade patrolling the high school sidelines, Bohren says players haven’t changed much throughout the course of his career.

“The kids, you know, they’ll do anything you ask,” he said. “And the kids are they are better than ever, you know, they’re bigger, stronger and faster. You know, it’s easy to coach kids.”

And he sure made it look easy a year ago. In his first year heading up the program, Bohren led the Mustangs to their first winning record in four seasons, earning a trip to the playoffs in the process. But it’s his work off the field that he relishes most.

“We want we want the young men to succeed,” admitted Bohren. “There’s some kids who won’t play any football ever after high school. So, you know, we want him to be much of a good person.”

Senior captains Dominic Frazzini and Logan Corson are thrilled to be playing for a local coaching legend.

“He has really good patience,” Frazzini said. “He’s very good. He has very good patience. He’s very patient with everyone. No matter how much you’re struggling or whatever’s going on, he’s there to help you.”

“He’s sweet. He’s the nicest guy,” Corson added. For being 88, you’d never know. But he’s got it all up in his head so he knows everything. He remembers. You could go ask him and he’ll remember a playoff game from 20 years ago. The first play, the first 12 plays like it’s awesome.”

Mathews High School Football Schedule

Now with 301 career victories to his name, Bohren will be calling plays with a new quarterback this fall, with senior Ethan Petak taking over under center.

The Mustangs are loaded with talent and experience in their wing-T offense with Tim Gregorino returning at fullback and Dom Toto back in the mix at halfback.

The Mustangs will kick off the season on Saturday, Aug. 20 on the road at Steubenville Catholic Central.

“We thought we had the program going in the right direction and we were young last year. So we’re looking forward to the next two or three years as being pretty good,” Bohren added.

