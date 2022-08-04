Sen. Murkowski celebrates Whittier land conveyance for waterfront development

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor, Christine Drazan, on Monday called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Oregon as she seeks to distinguish herself in a three-way race. Drazan’s unveiling of her state of emergency proposal was included in a campaign issue roadmap. Much of the plan released Monday contains points the former Oregon state representative and House minority leader has discussed before, like repealing Measure 110, the 2020 ballot measure that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs including methamphetamine and heroin. Drazan named homelessness as a top priority in her campaign and said declaring a state of emergency would allow for bureaucratic “barriers to be broken down so that people can begin to work together more effectively.” “We have the opportunity right now with a lot of different stakeholders who are throwing a lot of money at this problem,” Drazan told The Associated Press. “But what we’re missing is really a central point of focus and leadership that can coalesce all those efforts.”

OREGON STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO