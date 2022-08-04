Sen. Murkowski celebrates Whittier land conveyance for waterfront development

Read on www.kinyradio.com
Related
Alaska to send $3,200 'dividend checks' to residents to help with high energy costs
Alaska will begin distributing its yearly oil-wealth dividend checks to residents earlier than usual this year, paired with a one-time energy relief payment meant to help Alaskans with high energy costs.
travelawaits.com
9 Foods You Must Experience In Alaska And Where To Find Them
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Alaska can conjure images of glaciers, the northern lights, and maybe moose, but cuisine might not cross your mind when thinking of the Great Land. Truth be told, Alaska has a host of must-try local dishes. From wild-caught seafood fresh from the North Pacific Ocean and wild berries grown in rich glacial soils to the distinctive taste of reindeer, Alaska has several local delicacies. TravelAwaits contributors Heide Brandes and Meryl Pearlstein tell us all about their favorite Alaska foods and where to find them while in Anchorage.
Alaska governor signs bill to formally recognize federally recognized American Indian tribes
On July 28, 2022, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy (R) signed House Bill 123 (HB 123) into law, which would formally recognize 229 federally recognized American Indian tribes in Alaska. The bill was approved by the state legislature on May 17, 2022, before going to the governor’s desk. “House Bill...
Efforts fail to save historic Alaska theater from demolition
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Demolition is scheduled to begin this week on a once-opulent downtown Anchorage movie theater designed by the architect of Hollywood’s famed Pantages Theater. Anchorage entrepreneur Austin “Cap” Lathrop opened the 4th Avenue Theatre, with nearly 1,000 seats, on May 31, 1947, with a showing of “The Jolson Story.” The art deco theater became the centerpiece of the downtown historic district. But the last movie was shown over 40 years ago, and the building has sat vacant for nearly half that time. The building’s current owners say bringing the building back to a usable venue after sitting vacant for more than 15 years is too costly, among other problems, and its use as a single screen movie theater is an outmoded business model. Instead, building owners Derrick Chang and Terence Chang said in statement earlier this year that they will attempt to salvage the impressive artwork inside the building and the iconic 4th Avenue art deco neon sign and incorporate them in a new $200 million redevelopment plan for the block that will include housing, office space, a hotel, retail and entertainment venues.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upworthy
These Black identical twins have made history becoming first officer pilots for Alaska Airlines
Identical twins Alan and Alex have made history—Alaska Airlines shared on July 25 that they hired both brothers as first officer pilots. The brothers are both aviation enthusiasts, and have been since they were young children. When they were only 3 years old, they would go plane spotting with their dad every Sunday after church. In addition to this, the twins would accompany their mother on her business trips. During these trips, they were usually bored with everything except the flights. When they moved to California from their home country, Kenya, at the age of 13, they took their love of airplanes with them. Now, they are overjoyed to be part of the same flight crew together, Alaska Airlines shares in a blog post.
Phys.org
New study calculates retreat of glacier edges in Alaska's Kenai Fjords National Park
As glaciers worldwide retreat due to climate change, managers of national parks need to know what's on the horizon to prepare for the future. A new study from the University of Washington and the National Park Service measures 38 years of change for glaciers in Kenai Fjords National Park, a stunning jewel about two hours south of Anchorage.
Drazan: Declare state of emergency for homeless crisis in OR
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor, Christine Drazan, on Monday called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Oregon as she seeks to distinguish herself in a three-way race. Drazan’s unveiling of her state of emergency proposal was included in a campaign issue roadmap. Much of the plan released Monday contains points the former Oregon state representative and House minority leader has discussed before, like repealing Measure 110, the 2020 ballot measure that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs including methamphetamine and heroin. Drazan named homelessness as a top priority in her campaign and said declaring a state of emergency would allow for bureaucratic “barriers to be broken down so that people can begin to work together more effectively.” “We have the opportunity right now with a lot of different stakeholders who are throwing a lot of money at this problem,” Drazan told The Associated Press. “But what we’re missing is really a central point of focus and leadership that can coalesce all those efforts.”
How a Robb Report Editor Survived 3 Days Stranded in the Alaskan Wilderness
Click here to read the full article. After the earth seems to jump up and bite the right wheel on landing, wrenching the gear leg back on itself like some grotesque football injury, and after the wing slams the ground like a palm hitting a tabletop in anger, when the plane finally finishes its long shuddering slide through the gravel, I sit in the swirling dust and think back to a week before, in a Fairbanks hotel room, as Randy McKinney calmly explained all the many ways to die in the Alaskan bush. The list consisted, in part, of freezing,...
RELATED PEOPLE
David Sedaris on Alaska, land of eagles and no neckties
I always thought I'd know who I got my COVID from, but in the end I have no idea. Someone in Alaska, I'm guessing. And that's OK. If you've never been, you should, if only for the wildlife. One afternoon in Kodiak a pilot offered to take me up in...
Comments / 1