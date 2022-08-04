ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

New test results show no detectable presence of hexavalent chromium in Huron River, officials say

By Karen Drew
ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 4

Related
WILX-TV

Huron River no-contact recommendation extended

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WHIO Dayton

Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland County, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Wixom, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Livingston County, MI
Government
County
Livingston County, MI
Detroit News

Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges

Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hexavalent Chromium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Department of Health
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water advisory issued for part of Brighton Township

A loss of water pressure has prompted a boil water advisory for a small portion of Brighton Township in Livingston County. The advisory applies to residents of Country Club Annex Subdivision who receive water from the Weber Street Watermain in The Charter Township of Brighton. There are 179 homes in this subdivision.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Michigan supplied $40M for marijuana research. Here's what it's funding

Two Michigan universities and a California-based marijuana research group are using about $40 million in Michigan marijuana tax revenue to research the therapeutic effects of cannabis on veterans suffering from suicidality and post-traumatic stress disorder. Wayne State University, the University of Michigan and a marijuana research organization called MAPS (Multidisciplinary...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan AG Nessel requests special prosecutor in 2020 tabulator probe

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Attorney General's office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election, according to published reports. The Detroit...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County

Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy