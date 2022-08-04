New test results show no detectable presence of hexavalent chromium in Huron River, officials say

Read on www.clickondetroit.com
‘This is an emergency.’ Erosion near I-94 in Macomb County alarming officials
Severe erosion near I-94 in Roseville is worrying officials and causing Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller to order emergency stabilization of the drain banks.
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
Don’t Go In The Water: 14 Contaminated Michigan Beaches You Should Avoid
Michigan is the Great Lakes State and offers so many great ways to enjoy yourself out on the water. From fishing, swimming and boating there are so many things to do. But you need to make sure you avoid some of these bodies of water that could make you or your loved ones sick.
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
5 road projects start this week-- 3 in West Michigan
Governor Whitmer announced 5 more construction projects Monday morning, supporting temporary jobs in each area and updating road infrastructures.
Paths near Ann Arbor's Barton Dam temporarily close for drilling project
ANN ARBOR – Two paths at Barton Dam will be impacted by closures in preparation for a drilling project, according to a city release. Now through Aug. 19, NTH Consultants, Ltd./DLZ - American Drilling will be carrying out geotechnical explorations at the dam. The work is part of a...
Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges
Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
Morning 4: Michigan police begin weeklong I-75 crackdown - what to know
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan State Police launch I-75 crackdown today: What to know. Michigan State Police troopers are launching a statewide crackdown on I-75 this weekend and plan...
Barry Co. sheriff, others could face charges for taking tabulators
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and eight others could face charges in connection to their actions after the 2020 election of President Joe Biden after an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, the Detroit News reports.
Man drowns after jumping into heavy current to set anchors while boating with wife in Port Huron
PORT HURON, Mich. – A Michigan man’s body was found just south of the Blue Water Bridge after he jumped into the water to set his anchors while boating with his wife and got pulled away by a heavy current, police said. Donald Maul, 58, of Marysville, went...
Michigan is 41% water. How much of it is contaminated by dangerous chemicals?
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark speaks to an environmental specialist, a chemist and lawmakers to find out what exactly hexavalent chromium is, how it ended up in the Huron River, and just how dangerous it is.
14 beaches across Michigan closed, have contamination advisories
As the weekend approaches, there are 14 Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
Second round of heavy rainfall expected for southeast Michigan; watch for flooding
An initial round of showers and storms moved across Michigan early Monday, but a second round later has the potential to bring flash floods across lower Michigan, increasing hazards on roadways and potentially filling basements. Residents will be dealing with a hot and humid early afternoon after showers and storms...
Boil water advisory issued for part of Brighton Township
A loss of water pressure has prompted a boil water advisory for a small portion of Brighton Township in Livingston County. The advisory applies to residents of Country Club Annex Subdivision who receive water from the Weber Street Watermain in The Charter Township of Brighton. There are 179 homes in this subdivision.
Morning 4: Special prosecutor asked to investigate alleged tampering of 2020 election tabulators in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan AG Nessel requests special prosecutor in 2020 tabulator probe. The Michigan Attorney General’s office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican...
Michigan supplied $40M for marijuana research. Here's what it's funding
Two Michigan universities and a California-based marijuana research group are using about $40 million in Michigan marijuana tax revenue to research the therapeutic effects of cannabis on veterans suffering from suicidality and post-traumatic stress disorder. Wayne State University, the University of Michigan and a marijuana research organization called MAPS (Multidisciplinary...
Union wants Michigan city to cut ties with medical facility after cops allegedly insulted
An official for the union that represents Grosse Pointe Woods police officers wants the city to cut ties with a health care facility whose employees allegedly asked cops insulting questions, including "How many people have they killed?" The alleged incident happened July 5, when a uniformed Grosse Pointe Woods police...
Michigan AG Nessel requests special prosecutor in 2020 tabulator probe
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Attorney General's office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election, according to published reports. The Detroit...
Possible Child Abduction Attempt In Lapeer County
Breaking news today about a possible child abduction attempt in Lapeer County on Gosline Road. A female came outside from the house and the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Seriously? It gets even crazier, the male then attempted to get the woman into his car to give him directions. She refused and that is when she called 911.
State lawmaker calls for shutdown of Wixom auto supplier after cancer-causing chemicals leak into Huron River
As officials continue to test and assess waters in and around the Huron River, an Ann Arbor lawmaker is calling for the closure of a Oakland County company responsible for a dangerous chemical spill.
