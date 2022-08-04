Senator Anna M. Kaplan Issues Statement In Advance Of Town Of North Hempstead Board Meeting On Abortion Resolution

Read on www.nysenate.gov
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ghost Signs of NYC: General ElectricFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
N. Carolina Bill Proposing Women Who Get Abortions Be Executed Sparks Fury
A North Carolina bill proposing that women getting abortions face the death penalty is sparking alarm on social media, despite it being highly unlikely to become law. Although the bill was filed in February 2021 and received little support from state legislators, it received renewed attention on social media after viral tweets incorrectly stated it was introduced recently, in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic reversal of its decision in Roe v. Wade last month.
AOL Corp
Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide killed after being ordered to exit Lyft on a Delaware highway
A former aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo died on Sunday when a car struck him after he was standing on a Delaware highway following a dispute with a Lyft driver who made him and five others exit the vehicle, police said. Sid Wolf, 43, was with five friends...
A local New York lawmaker publicly accused AOC of ignoring her home district: 'It would be nice if you breathed our air'
State Sen. Jessica Ramos accused Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of ignoring her New York district. Ramos tweeted that Ocasio-Cortez would know what goes on if she "spent more time" in her office. "Just saying it would be nice if you breathed our air," Ramos added. New York State Sen. Jessica Ramos...
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — an outcome aided by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Manchin,...
Democrats Say Proposed Bill to Enact Term Limits for Supreme Court Justices Will Address 'Legitimacy Crisis'
A group of House Democrats hope to pass a bill that would enact term limits for Supreme Court justices. Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia introduced the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act (or TERM Act), describing it as necessary to address a "legitimacy crisis" the court is "increasingly facing."
POLITICO
Senate Democrats are urging Joe Biden to uphold his promises to shore up abortion protections through executive action.
They specifically asked the president to scrap certain rules on abortion pills. Following up: President Joe Biden said in July his administration would look into ways to shore up abortion protections, including for abortion pills. A month later, Senate Democrats are pushing the White House to deliver. In a letter...
thecentersquare.com
Attorney who represented Mississippi abortion clinic nominated for federal bench
(The Center Square) – A lawyer who represented a women’s health care clinic from Jackson, Mississippi, in the landmark overturn of the national abortion law could wind up sitting on a federal bench. President Joe Biden said Friday that Julie Rikelman of New York City has been nominated...
NBC News
Full Mace: Abortion 'will be an issue' for Republicans in the midterms
During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) tells Chuck Todd on abortion issues, Democrats and Republicans “should be working together.”Aug. 7, 2022.
'We need a change maker': Dems want more from Biden on abortion and climate
President Biden is fighting the headwinds of high inflation, a costly war in Europe, dwindling abortion rights, a climate crisis and more.
Activists hold protest outside of State Senator Kim Ward's office over abortion ban support
GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Activists were seen protesting outside of State Senator Kim Ward's office on Friday. The two community groups were outside in an effort to draw attention to her support of an abortion ban. The proposed constitutional amendment would allow voters to decide whether there is a right to an abortion in Pennsylvania. In a statement, Ward has said that regardless if it passes, abortion would remain legal. Organizers of the protest said Pennsylvanians who oppose an abortion ban must make their voices heard. "You can help by reaching out to Senator Kim Ward, her local office is right over here, she's the Senate Majority Leader here in [Pennsylvania], she has the power to address these issues and even shut it down," said Justin Blatney, co-organizer, Westmoreland Racial Social Justice. The proposed amendment would have to be passed in the next General Assembly session and be advertised prior to the spring 2023 elections.
