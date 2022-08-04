Senator Anna M. Kaplan Issues Statement In Advance Of Town Of North Hempstead Board Meeting On Abortion Resolution

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Activists were seen protesting outside of State Senator Kim Ward's office on Friday. The two community groups were outside in an effort to draw attention to her support of an abortion ban. The proposed constitutional amendment would allow voters to decide whether there is a right to an abortion in Pennsylvania. In a statement, Ward has said that regardless if it passes, abortion would remain legal. Organizers of the protest said Pennsylvanians who oppose an abortion ban must make their voices heard. "You can help by reaching out to Senator Kim Ward, her local office is right over here, she's the Senate Majority Leader here in [Pennsylvania], she has the power to address these issues and even shut it down," said Justin Blatney, co-organizer, Westmoreland Racial Social Justice. The proposed amendment would have to be passed in the next General Assembly session and be advertised prior to the spring 2023 elections.

