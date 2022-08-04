Read on southseattleemerald.com
Report: Puget Sound’s arts and culture sector in danger of exodus
For musician Mai Li Pittard, surviving in pre-pandemic Seattle meant struggling to stitch together a “patchwork quilt” of freelance jobs: performing at local concert venues, mitzvahs and other Jewish celebrations with a klezmer band; singing or playing the violin and viola on other artists’ recordings or pinch-hitting on a gig; teaching private music lessons. Now, that quilt has shrunk to a baby blanket of Zoom classes and the occasional outdoor performance.
ncwlife.com
Housing shortage has spread across Pacific Northwest, new study shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
southseattleemerald.com
Weekend Reads | Mapping Environmental Health Disparities
Last month, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an updated “Washington Environmental Health Disparities Map” for the state. It calculates the environmental risks for communities throughout the state, in terms of the potential negative impacts to their health. There are three steps to its analysis. First,...
shorelineareanews.com
COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 5, 2022
All numbers reported here went down, except for Shoreline where all the numbers increased. Care Connect Washington assistance. Care Connect provides food and other support to people who test positive for COVID-19 so they can isolate at home. People who have been exposed to the virus and are actively quarantining are also eligible.
Expansion of electric vehicle grid hits roadblocks in rural WA
Just off Interstate 90 as it climbs the eastern side of the Cascades, Terra Sullivan and her family stumbled out of their car at an electric vehicle charging station outside Cle Elum. A thin layer of dirt coated their arms and legs, a souvenir from a few days of camping at Lake Chelan.
5 Things you have to See to Believe in Washington State
Washington is filled with a lot of beauty, Mt.Rainer, the Cascade Mountains, the giant lakes, ocean shores, and even its giant cities. But there are other things in Washington you may have never seen for yourself. So we put together a list of the 5 must-see things in Washington. Some...
Hundreds gather at Green Lake on 77th anniversary of atomic bombing of Hiroshima
Seattle, WA. – Hundreds of people gathered at Green Lake on Saturday night to honor those who lost their lives in the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, as well as others lost to violence by floating lit lanterns with calligraphy and messages of hope. From Hiroshima to Hope were the main organizers of the event.
seattle.gov
The State of Our City
After working with colleagues to elect a new Council President and update our Council committees last month — and then welcoming a new Mayor who hit the ground running — I was able to spend more time in our district during the month of February. I continue to be humbled and honored to serve the 100,000 people residing in the more than 15 neighborhoods of Seattle’s District 4, and I’m grateful you are investing the time to read these updates. Let’s jump into the contents of our February 2022 newsletter:
travelnoire.com
Olympia, Washington In 24-Hours
Visit Olympia, Washington in 24-hours. Ever find yourself with a delay at Sea Tac Airport and don’t feel like going to Seattle? Olympia is only an hour away from the airport. This adorable town is like a time capsule. Couples can be seen out walking their dogs after dinner, everyone coming out for the kids’ baseball games. There are also day trips and a popular farmers market.
KUOW
It's not just about you: Today So Far
If you're riding in a car, wear a seatbelt. If you're rewiring a house, turn the power off. If you're going to travel through time, you need 1.21 gigawatts at 88 mph. It's basic common sense. So if you're going to be hanging indoors among large crowds these days, wear a mask.
Mini heat wave to hit Western Washington this weekend
After a record-breaking six days of 90-degree weather last week, Western Washington finally got some relief this past week of cooler weather in the 70s, but according to Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, a second smaller heat wave is set to start Aug. 6. “We’re looking...
ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows
The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
2 Washington Oyster Restaurants Among The Best In The U.S.
Mashed found the best places to enjoy delicious oysters.
South Beacon Hill residents say RV location encroaches on property line
SEATTLE — A new home for a new family. “I mean, this is our family home, right? This has been passed around through our whole family,” said Gerald Gutierrez. Gutierrez, his wife and their 1-year-old son moved into a South Beacon Hill home in the spring. “We personally...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Heat hangs on Monday with midweek thunderstorms
We're tracking two more hot days across much of Western Washington. The heat will make sleeping uncomfortable for people without air conditioning. We also have a medium risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Stay hydrated and take extra care of the kids, seniors and pets in your life. If...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
Meet some of the team who brings the Blue Angel's show to Seattle's skies
SEATTLE — The Blue Angels return to Seafair this weekend and they brought some new birds with them. The new Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet jets are bigger, faster and louder than the previous jets they flew for more than 30 years. For the first time since 2019, the U.S....
riptidefish.com
Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022
August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
q13fox.com
Heat continues through Seafair and into the start of the work week!
Seattle - Saturday feeling just like summer around the PNW with highs climbing into the mid 80s around Puget Sound. Areas to the south pushed into the upper 80s to 90 in Kelso!. Another clear night on tap with overnight temps falling into the upper 50 right near normal. Nights...
thejoltnews.com
What are your thoughts about the Bountiful Byway tourism plan?
Experience Olympia and Beyond will hold six public workshop sessions beginning Monday, August 8, seeking community members’ thoughts on the Thurston Bountiful Byway Corridor Management Plan. During the sessions, Experience Olympia staff, in partnership with consultant Otak, Inc., will discuss “key byway destinations, experiences and desired improvements” on the...
