ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Crosscut

Report: Puget Sound’s arts and culture sector in danger of exodus

For musician Mai Li Pittard, surviving in pre-pandemic Seattle meant struggling to stitch together a “patchwork quilt” of freelance jobs: performing at local concert venues, mitzvahs and other Jewish celebrations with a klezmer band; singing or playing the violin and viola on other artists’ recordings or pinch-hitting on a gig; teaching private music lessons. Now, that quilt has shrunk to a baby blanket of Zoom classes and the occasional outdoor performance.
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

Housing shortage has spread across Pacific Northwest, new study shows

There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
SEATTLE, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Weekend Reads | Mapping Environmental Health Disparities

Last month, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an updated “Washington Environmental Health Disparities Map” for the state. It calculates the environmental risks for communities throughout the state, in terms of the potential negative impacts to their health. There are three steps to its analysis. First,...
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, August 5, 2022

All numbers reported here went down, except for Shoreline where all the numbers increased. Care Connect Washington assistance. Care Connect provides food and other support to people who test positive for COVID-19 so they can isolate at home. People who have been exposed to the virus and are actively quarantining are also eligible.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
City
Pacific, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
seattle.gov

The State of Our City

After working with colleagues to elect a new Council President and update our Council committees last month — and then welcoming a new Mayor who hit the ground running — I was able to spend more time in our district during the month of February. I continue to be humbled and honored to serve the 100,000 people residing in the more than 15 neighborhoods of Seattle’s District 4, and I’m grateful you are investing the time to read these updates. Let’s jump into the contents of our February 2022 newsletter:
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafair#Housing Discrimination#Central Air#Southern Resident#State#Aqua Follies
travelnoire.com

Olympia, Washington In 24-Hours

Visit Olympia, Washington in 24-hours. Ever find yourself with a delay at Sea Tac Airport and don’t feel like going to Seattle? Olympia is only an hour away from the airport. This adorable town is like a time capsule. Couples can be seen out walking their dogs after dinner, everyone coming out for the kids’ baseball games. There are also day trips and a popular farmers market.
OLYMPIA, WA
KUOW

It's not just about you: Today So Far

If you're riding in a car, wear a seatbelt. If you're rewiring a house, turn the power off. If you're going to travel through time, you need 1.21 gigawatts at 88 mph. It's basic common sense. So if you're going to be hanging indoors among large crowds these days, wear a mask.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Mini heat wave to hit Western Washington this weekend

After a record-breaking six days of 90-degree weather last week, Western Washington finally got some relief this past week of cooler weather in the 70s, but according to Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, a second smaller heat wave is set to start Aug. 6. “We’re looking...
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows

The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Heat hangs on Monday with midweek thunderstorms

We're tracking two more hot days across much of Western Washington. The heat will make sleeping uncomfortable for people without air conditioning. We also have a medium risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Stay hydrated and take extra care of the kids, seniors and pets in your life. If...
SEATTLE, WA
riptidefish.com

Seattle and Washington State Fishing Report – August 2022

August is all about Salmon fishing in Puget Sound and the rest of Washington State. Every corner of the state has a robust and happening salmon fishery going on right now. On top of that, crabbing has been good, lake anglers are cooling off in the evenings with some pretty incredible Largemouth Bass action, and way out on the Washington Coast, Albacore Tuna and Halibut fishing add to the big opportunities we have going on right now. Get in on the action.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Heat continues through Seafair and into the start of the work week!

Seattle - Saturday feeling just like summer around the PNW with highs climbing into the mid 80s around Puget Sound. Areas to the south pushed into the upper 80s to 90 in Kelso!. Another clear night on tap with overnight temps falling into the upper 50 right near normal. Nights...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

What are your thoughts about the Bountiful Byway tourism plan?

Experience Olympia and Beyond will hold six public workshop sessions beginning Monday, August 8, seeking community members’ thoughts on the Thurston Bountiful Byway Corridor Management Plan. During the sessions, Experience Olympia staff, in partnership with consultant Otak, Inc., will discuss “key byway destinations, experiences and desired improvements” on the...
OLYMPIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy