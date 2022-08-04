‘Hopkins Basketball Experience’ Features HHS Hoops Alumni

Read on ccxmedia.org
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Boxer Set for National Golden Gloves Tournament
Brooklyn Center boxer Jerred Bradford recently achieved a big goal by qualifying for the national Golden Gloves tournament. Bradford won the 165-pound title at the Upper Midwest Golden Gloves to qualify for nationals. His love for boxing started in middle school at Northview Middle School. A counselor there learned of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Little League’s season comes to an end with loss to Minnesota
WHITESTOWN, IN (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Little League team’s run in the Midwest Region Tournament is over with a 5-4 loss to Coon Rapids, MN. Coon Rapids scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, setting the bar high for Sioux Falls. But things turned around in the third inning, when Sioux Falls scored four runs of their own to level the score. An RBI from Chase Groshong would give Minnesota the lead back, and they’d keep it to the end of the game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Suni Lee, Auburn star and Olympic gold medalist, flips while throwing out first pitch for Minnesota Twins
Suni Lee was one of the breakout stars of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, winning the gold medal in the all-around gymnastics competition. She also earned a silver in the team competition and a bronze in the uneven bars. This past season, the now-Auburn star earned a gold medal at the NCAA Championships in the balance beam and a silver in the all-around.
fox9.com
Dylan Wright, Terell Smith shine in Gophers first open practice of fall camp
MINNEAPOLIS - For the first time since the April 30 Spring Game, the University of Minnesota football team opened up practice for the public and media to watch with the team's first game less than a month away. PJ Fleck and the Gophers moved Saturday’s workout to the team’s indoor...
ccxmedia.org
Sign Up for Fun Recreation in New Hope
New Hope’s In Motion brochure is packed with recreation activities, and registration is now open! Choose from a wide assortment of classes for everyone. Youth sports include soccer, flag football, gymnastics, dance, and more. There are enrichment opportunities in science, art, babysitting, and music lessons. Adults can enjoy pickleball, a wine and paint party, golf leagues, and day trips with Community Tripsters. And don’t miss out on special events like Trick or Trot. All the fun can be found in the In Motion brochure at http://www.newhopemn.gov.
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
kfgo.com
$1 million Minnesota winner in Mega Millions drawing comes forward
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – The excitement leading up to last Friday’s $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot prompted one Minnesota player to get in the game for the first time. “I thought, why not — it’s only a couple of bucks,” said the Mega Millions player who purchased two...
ESPN
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, family escape shooting at Mall of America in Minnesota
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup series champion, and his family safely escaped the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis after someone fired shots. Bloomington police, who said no one was struck by the gunfire, are searching for two suspects after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. Police Chief Booker T. Hodges said two groups got into an altercation inside a Nike store, one group left, but two individuals in that group returned and one of them fired three rounds into the store where customers were shopping.
vinepair.com
The Best Places to Drink in the Twin Cities
For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. The Twin Cities drinks scene has always been cool — literally. The restaurant scenes of Minneapolis and St. Paul have developed in the past 10 years to be some of the most dynamic and diverse in the country. While some classics were built to last (hotdish, anyone?), the Twin Cities feature vibrant dining from the ultra-casual to the fantastical, including some stunning James Beard Award winners.
Minnesota released some inmates who were susceptible to COVID-19. Now, 18 have to return.
Eighteen Minnesota inmates who were released because of their health conditions now have to return to prison. The post Minnesota released some inmates who were susceptible to COVID-19. Now, 18 have to return. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ccxmedia.org
Newsmakers: ‘Culturally Responsive Mental Health Care’ Offered to Brooklyn Center Residents
Brooklyn Center residents will gain access to teletherapy provided at no cost through a partnership between Hurdle Health and Blue Cross and Blue Shield. “Culturally responsive mental health care means you are trained in multiple traumas, sometimes compounding traumas,” said Bukata Hayes, Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s vice president of racial and health equity. “We know race presents different outcomes within the community, so culturally responsive teletherapy takes that into account.”
Next Weather: Multiple rounds of rain this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS -- A few rounds of rain will move through Minnesota over the weekend.The metro will get an early morning soak, though the storms won't be severe. The cause of the multiple rounds of rain is a slow-moving front, but on the back end of the rain, temperatures will be much cooler.There will be some dry times on Saturday, and temps will reach 82 degrees. Northern Minnesota will see the mid-70s.Southern Minnesota is under a marginal risk for severe weather; the biggest concern is how much rain some area will get, especially in the evening and overnight hours.But the rain that's coming through will help the drought. The National Weather Service says portions of the Twin Cities area continue to enter into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions. Showers linger throughout the day on Sunday, but it'll be much cooler. Next week it'll be sunny and less humid, with highs in the 80s and no rain in sight.
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Chef Daniel Del Prado bringing Argentinian-style steakhouse to old Bachelor Farmer space
The spot that housed the extremely successful Bachelor Farmer in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis has been purchased and will reopen under the direction of successful local chef Daniel Del Prado and partner Ryan Burnett.
Man fatally shot near 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a man was shot to death near East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue early Sunday morning.Around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to the area after reported gunfire. They found a man with fatal gunshot wounds in the street.Officers also found a running vehicle with damage from gunfire nearby. Police say it likely belonged to the man who was fatally shot. Police did not identify the deceased.This was the 55th homicide in Minneapolis this year.
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
What Fox News' Laura Ingraham said in her Minneapolis report
After touring some of the scarred areas of Minneapolis from the civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020, Fox News' Laura Ingraham reported live from the Twin Cities Tuesday night and claimed 'the suffering" in the city "hasn't stopped." Ingraham, who says she has visited...
Gallery: Sale of Minneapolis penthouse marks highest price for condo in MN history
A downtown Minneapolis condo on the market for nearly $7 million has sold, marking the highest sale price for a property of its type in state history. The penthouse condo at the Washburn Lofts at 700 S. 2nd St., next to the Mill City Museum in Minneapolis' Warehouse District, sold within 22 days at its asking price of $6.995 million.
The former Bachelor Farmer space is sold in Minneapolis
Chef and restaurateur Daniel del Prado announced Friday he's purchased the former Bachelor Farmer restaurant with plans to bring a new steakhouse to the North Loop district of Minneapolis. Del Prado and friend Ryan Burnet announced they'd finalized the purchase of the space at 50 North 2nd Ave. A new...
mspmag.com
Delta Hotels by Marriott Minneapolis Northeast
Rest and rejuvenate in the comfortable accommodations at Delta Hotels by Marriott Minneapolis Northeast. Whether staying for a business stopover, family getaway, or weekend trip, the hotel is ideal for any type of traveler. From the Owner. At Delta Hotels by Marriott Minneapolis Northeast, we focus on the details that...
