ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix's The Sandman: Powers, Origin, and History Explained

By Jesse Schedeen
IGN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Peter Jackson Considered Hypnosis to Forget the Lord of the Rings Movies

The Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson really wanted to forget making those movies. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 60-year-old filmmaker explained why he wanted to forget all about Middle Earth… and it was for a very good reason. “When we did The Lord of...
MOVIES
IGN

Which Upcoming Marvel Movie or TV Show Do You Most Want to See? Our Face-Off Winner Revealed

Recently, in honor of Marvel Studios revealing a glimpse of the future of the MCU through 2025, we asked you to help us decide which upcoming movie or TV show you were most excited for. Now, after thousands and thousands of battles with matchups like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty vs. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Blade vs. Daredevil: Born Again, a winner has been chosen.
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Lady Gaga Confirms Harley Quinn Role in ‘Joker 2,’ Shares New Teaser

Click here to read the full article. Update, August 4 2022: The rumors are officially true. Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in “Joker: Folie à Deux” in fittingly musical fashion, sharing a new animated teaser set to Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek.” The teaser does not offer any plot details, other than apparently confirming that the sequel is a musical, but it is also notable for referencing Joaquin Phoenix. Previous reporting indicated that delays in negotiating Phoenix’s deal were holding up the sequel, but it seems as if everything has been resolved. “Joker: Folie à Deux” is now slated for an October...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taron Egerton
Person
Tom Sturridge
Person
Kat Dennings
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Jenna Coleman
Person
Boyd Holbrook
Person
Gwendoline Christie
OK! Magazine

Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals

Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
MOVIES
IGN

Latest She-Hulk Images Share Glimpse of Daredevil's MCU Outfit

Marvel has further teased the appearance of Daredevil in the upcoming She-Hulk Disney+ series. While the SDCC She-Hulk trailer included a brief glimpse at Daredevil's costume, a new promotional image has given us a better idea of what the fan-favorite character will look like in the show. Posted by the...
ENTERTAINMENT
IGN

The Best Chris Evans Movies

10. Not Another Teen Movie (2001) Where to watch: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+. New to the Hollywood scene, Evans played his first “loveable schmuck” role as Jake Wyler in Not Another Teen Movie. In the movie, Wyler is the popular high school jock with the seemingly perfect life and perfect cheerleader girlfriend until, of course, the school’s most unpopular (but smart!) girl undergoes a makeover that redirects the popular jock’s attention.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Universe#Hbo Max#The Sandman#History Explained#Dc#The Endless Dc#The Dc Universe
IGN

The Art of Skull and Bones Revealed by Dark Horse Books

Ubisoft's Skull and Bones is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated new games of 2022, and now pirate fanatics have even more to look forward to at the end of the year. Dark Horse Books is following up the game's release with a new hardcover called The Art of Skull and Bones.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kevin Smith on Batgirl Cancellation: 'It's an Incredibly Bad Look to Cancel the Latina Batgirl Movie'

Kevin Smith has weighed in on Warner Bros. Discovery's sudden and unexpected cancellation of the Batgirl film, calling the decision "an incredibly bad look." Speaking on the latest episode of his Hollywood Babble-On series, Smith condemned Warner Bros. Discovery for axing the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace. He recognized the talents of directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah as he struggled to find a reason as to why the $90 million film had been scrapped when it was already so far along in post-production.
MOVIES
IGN

Marvel's Midnight Suns Delayed Once Again, Possibly to 2023

Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed a second time, and while it doesn't seem to be a long delay, we're now once again without a clear release date for the Firaxis tactical RPG. In today's Take-Two earnings results, the publisher revealed that it has moved back the launch of Midnight...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Westworld: Season 4 Episode 7 Review - "Metanoia"

Warning: The following contains full spoilers for the Westworld Season 4 episode "Metanoia," which aired on August 7 on HBO. Wow. Okay. It's hard to envision there's much more story to tell, much less a fifth season, after "Metanoia" -- a turbulent, shockingly eventful penultimate episode that all-but wiped the game board clear in ways both exciting and deflating. After last week's very emotional "Fidelity," which focused a great deal on Caleb getting a message out to Frankie, it felt odd to just rip the entire world, as awful as it was, out from under them both.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
IGN

Pac-Man is Getting a Live-Action Movie From Sonic the Hedgehog's Producer

Classic video game Pac-Man is getting a live-action movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the retro arcade classic is heading to the big screen with a live-action adaptation. Although video game movies don’t have the best reputation, this one is coming with quite a pedigree – produced by original game...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Giancarlo Esposito Has Talked With Marvel, Wants to Play Professor X

It seems most high-profile actors are making their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now Giancarlo Esposito is hinting that he'd like to join the MCU. In a TikTok posted by coundownsitygeeks, Esposito was shown taking the stage at the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio, Texas. Responding to a fan question, Esposito said that while the internet would love to see him as an iconic villain like Magneto, or even Doctor Doom, he'd love to play Professor X.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IGN

House of the Dragon Will Play With Game of Thrones' Version of History

House of the Dragon's Ryan Condal (co-creator/co-showrunner/executive producer/writer) and Miguel Sapochnik (co-showrunner/executive producer/director) elaborate on how their Game of Thrones prequel series deviates from the history of Westeros established in George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. The first season of House of the Dragon debuts on HBO on August 21, 2022.
TV SERIES
IGN

Big Papi in Little Yara

This page of IGN's Fary Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Big Papi in Little Yara. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Objective: Find and defend Big Papi. Quest Giver: Juan Cortez.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 20th Anniversary Funko Pops Are Up for Preorder

Hate to break it to you, but it's been nearly 20 years since the second film in the Wizarding World franchise hit theaters. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets landed on the big screen in November 2002. To celebrate the anniversary, Funko is releasing a new set of pops and deluxe pops based on the characters and costumes seen in the film. They're out in December but you can preorder them now.
SHOPPING
IGN

New to HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, & More - August 2022

August is here and if you want to stay inside avoiding the heat watching tv, then look no further! Whether you subscribe to Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, or any of the other major platforms, we've got you covered in this video. Coming to Netflix this month is The Sandman, as...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy