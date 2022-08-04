$3 Thursdays at the 2022 Indiana State Fair: Admission, food and rides
INDIANAPOLIS — For this week and the next two weeks, you can enjoy the Indiana State Fair during $3 Thursdays.
On Aug. 4, Aug. 11 and Aug. 18, you can get gate admission, Midway rides and food options for just $3 each at the 2022 Indiana State Fair.
At each stand, you'll find a $3 food option listed on a blue piece of paper.
Some of the food options include a small popcorn, milkshake, pineapple whip, mouse ear, drinks and more.
All rides in the Midway are also $3. Just go to a ticket stand and let them know how many rides you'll want to ride.
It's worth noting the Skyride is not included in the $3 Thursday deal.
You can learn more about other discounts and deals at the fair here .
@wrtvnews It’s $3 Thursdays at the @Indiana State Fair! We sent @andrewsmithnews to check it out and see what you can eat and do with a $20 bill. #indiana #indianastatefair #indianapolis ♬ original sound - WRTV News IndianapolisTOP STORIES: 3 Indiana Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 | What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman |
Comments / 3