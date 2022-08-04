$3 Thursdays at the 2022 Indiana State Fair: Admission, food and rides

INDIANAPOLIS — For this week and the next two weeks, you can enjoy the Indiana State Fair during $3 Thursdays.

On Aug. 4, Aug. 11 and Aug. 18, you can get gate admission, Midway rides and food options for just $3 each at the 2022 Indiana State Fair.

At each stand, you'll find a $3 food option listed on a blue piece of paper.

WRTV Photo/Andrew Smith

Some of the food options include a small popcorn, milkshake, pineapple whip, mouse ear, drinks and more.

WRTV Photo/Andrew Smith

WRTV Photo/Andrew Smith

WRTV Photo/Andrew Smith

All rides in the Midway are also $3. Just go to a ticket stand and let them know how many rides you'll want to ride.

WRTV Photo/Andrew Smith

It's worth noting the Skyride is not included in the $3 Thursday deal.

WRTV Photo/Andrew Smith The Indiana State Fair Midway on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

You can learn more about other discounts and deals at the fair here .