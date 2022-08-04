Man charged with assaulting store employees, deputy in Camden County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Camden County prosecutors charged a Bonne Terre, Missouri, man with five felonies and three misdemeanors after he allegedly attacked store employees and a deputy Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday to the Y Road General Store in Linn Creek. The caller said a man had attacked several employees and customers and drove away in a white pickup truck, according to the release.

A woman called 911 saying she was being chased on foot while authorities were on their way to the store. The description she gave matched the one given in the store assaults, according to the news release. She also claimed the assailant kicked her dog while she was trying to help him after he wrecked his vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Jeffrey R. Walker, 43, assaulted a deputy when they arrived at the scene, the sheriff's office said. Investigators say he assaulted multiple people inside the store and demanded money from the clerk, along with damaging property in the store and breaking glass out of the front door.

Prosecutors charged Walker with second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, first-degree property damage, first-degree harassment, persistent DWI, fourth-degree assault, animal abuse and second-degree property damage. He was in the Camden County Jail on Thursday without bond.

