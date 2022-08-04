ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

‘Stop the Violence’ rally set for Tuesday

By David Sorensen
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – The community is invited to come together next week to help “Stop the Violence.”

With the support of local law enforcement, Dr. Stephen Coleman announced in April that a ‘Unity in the Community’ rally would be happening in August. At that time the date was set, however, it is now planned for Tuesday, August 9, 2022. This rally will focus on stopping the violence in our community and beyond, Coleman said.

Coleman is sponsoring the rally along with Georgia Verdier, the president of the Elmira Corning NAACP. The two held a news conference at the Clemens Center in Elmira.

The mayor of Elmira, the Chemung County Sheriff, and a representative of the Elmira Police Department all spoke. All three pledged their support for the rally.

The rally will take place Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 7-8 p.m. at Wisner Park in Elmira.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

