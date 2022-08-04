ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Andre Dickens Announces $3.5 million for Atlanta Small Businesses and Property Owners

By Atlanta Tribune
atlantatribune.com
 3 days ago
The Georgia Sun

Highest-rated dessert shops in Atlanta

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Atlanta on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor. #30. Jake’s Ice...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Moreland Plaza’s controversial makeover moves ahead

A controversial makeover of Southeast Atlanta’s sprawling Moreland Plaza strip center is moving ahead despite objections from the community that the plan is too car-centric. Empire Communities’ mixed-use redevelopment for the 30-plus-acre site at Moreland and Custer avenues includes 673 housing units and 19,500 square feet of commercial space. The City approved a site plan in June and more recently a “unified development plan” for a yet-to-be-scheduled two-phase construction starting with the residential portion.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Creating middle housing in DeKalb County

No matter where you live, someone in your neighborhood feels the housing crunch. It could be the single mother of two down the street, the teacher living on a modest income struggling to live near where they teach or an empty-nester grappling with feelings of isolation –– the effects of the housing crisis are far-reaching and impact every part of our community.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
eastcobber.com

COBB’S ATLANTA GLOW, A LOCAL NONPROFIT COLLABORATES TO HELP METRO ATLANTA WOMEN IN NEED

In Georgia, one in six women and girls between the ages of 12 and 44 are living below the Federal Poverty Line. What is even more alarming, almost 60 percent of families impacted by economic hardship continue to struggle to access the material basic necessities they require, including period supplies – which results in menstruators missing school, work or similar events and using unsanitary methods – like cloths – while menstruating.
ATLANTA, GA
PLANetizen

Atlanta Transit Could Go Fare-Free

Atlanta could join the ranks of cities experimenting with fare-free transit, pending the results of a study commissioned by the city council in June, reports J.D. Capelouto in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The study will only focus on the impact of fare-free MARTA within Atlanta city limits, but [Councilman Michael Julian Bond] hopes neighboring cities and counties that have MARTA service could eventually contribute to an expanded fare-free program.”
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe

STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Clayton police chief backers, Robinson supporters exchange views

A rally and press conference by Clayton County residents in support of Police Chief Kevin Roberts was interrupted by several people, mostly from Atlanta, who had attended a press conference Tuesday to call on Roberts to fire Sgt. Kristopher Hutchens over the shooting death of Jamarion Robinson. For about half...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

VERIFY: Is Atlanta still a seller's market?

ATLANTA — Buying a home is not easy in Atlanta right now. High prices are the norm since the pandemic started. As interest rates go up, many are asking: Is the housing market shifting?. 11Alive investigator Kristin Crowley dug through new data and went to the experts to verify...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Black restaurants spotlighted during Black Restaurant Week

Several DeKalb County eateries are participating in Black Restaurant Week Atlanta that runs Aug. 5-14. Black Restaurant Week celebrates “the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisines with a series of regional cultural events, celebrates seven years of service and has supported more than 2,000 restaurants since 2016,” according to a press release.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Southside’s Atlanta Motor Speedway wants to make a pitch for Music Midtown

One of Atlanta’s most popular music festivals has been canceled and House Bill 60 otherwise known as the Safe Carry Protection Act may be to blame. A private venue on the southside with more than enough space for the festival, necessary parking and room for the stages it takes to host a massive musical event wants to make a pitch for a major Atlanta festival.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Plan approved for empty Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The last hurdle has been cleared in a push to revitalize the old Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. The mall has sat mostly unoccupied for years. It is so empty that filmmakers have used it to shoot shows like “Stranger Things.”. Today, county commissioners adopted...
DULUTH, GA
11Alive

Police: 1 dead at apartments near Westside Park in Bankhead neighborhood

ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed Sunday at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta, police said. It happened at the Parkside at Quarry Yards apartments located at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, not far from the Bankhead MARTA station and the Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry. Around...

