Mayor Andre Dickens Announces $3.5 million for Atlanta Small Businesses and Property Owners

Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen Walters
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Moreland Plaza’s controversial makeover moves ahead
A controversial makeover of Southeast Atlanta’s sprawling Moreland Plaza strip center is moving ahead despite objections from the community that the plan is too car-centric. Empire Communities’ mixed-use redevelopment for the 30-plus-acre site at Moreland and Custer avenues includes 673 housing units and 19,500 square feet of commercial space. The City approved a site plan in June and more recently a “unified development plan” for a yet-to-be-scheduled two-phase construction starting with the residential portion.
saportareport.com
Creating middle housing in DeKalb County
No matter where you live, someone in your neighborhood feels the housing crunch. It could be the single mother of two down the street, the teacher living on a modest income struggling to live near where they teach or an empty-nester grappling with feelings of isolation –– the effects of the housing crisis are far-reaching and impact every part of our community.
eastcobber.com
COBB’S ATLANTA GLOW, A LOCAL NONPROFIT COLLABORATES TO HELP METRO ATLANTA WOMEN IN NEED
In Georgia, one in six women and girls between the ages of 12 and 44 are living below the Federal Poverty Line. What is even more alarming, almost 60 percent of families impacted by economic hardship continue to struggle to access the material basic necessities they require, including period supplies – which results in menstruators missing school, work or similar events and using unsanitary methods – like cloths – while menstruating.
PLANetizen
Atlanta Transit Could Go Fare-Free
Atlanta could join the ranks of cities experimenting with fare-free transit, pending the results of a study commissioned by the city council in June, reports J.D. Capelouto in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The study will only focus on the impact of fare-free MARTA within Atlanta city limits, but [Councilman Michael Julian Bond] hopes neighboring cities and counties that have MARTA service could eventually contribute to an expanded fare-free program.”
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this month
Looking for a new place to save on groceries without compromising on quality? If so, you'll be happy to learn that a major discount grocery store chain will be opening a brand new store in Georgia later this month. Read on to learn more.
Atlanta Daily World
‘Earn Your Leisure’ Reveals Why Atlanta Is The Mecca Of Black Business (Video)
Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings of the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast sit down with A.R. Shaw to discuss Invest Fest and Atlanta standing as the Mecca of Black business.
3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
Eater
Personal Chef to Several Rap Stars Opens Two Restaurants This Fall in Downtown Atlanta
Bryant “Chef Baul” Williams, who served as a private chef to rappers like Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar as well as to filmmaker Tyler Perry, plans to open two new restaurants in downtown Atlanta this fall. All-day breakfast spot Betty Sue’s and to-go restaurant Binky’s take...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe
STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
claytoncrescent.org
Clayton police chief backers, Robinson supporters exchange views
A rally and press conference by Clayton County residents in support of Police Chief Kevin Roberts was interrupted by several people, mostly from Atlanta, who had attended a press conference Tuesday to call on Roberts to fire Sgt. Kristopher Hutchens over the shooting death of Jamarion Robinson. For about half...
Atlanta-based rappers hosting 2 back-to-school events today
ATLANTA — Two different Grammy award-winning Atlanta rappers are hosting back-to-school events across town on Sunday as a way to give back to the communities in which they grew up. Lil Baby will host his annual Back to School Fest where nearly 3,000 kids are expected to attend the...
VERIFY: Is Atlanta still a seller's market?
ATLANTA — Buying a home is not easy in Atlanta right now. High prices are the norm since the pandemic started. As interest rates go up, many are asking: Is the housing market shifting?. 11Alive investigator Kristin Crowley dug through new data and went to the experts to verify...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Black restaurants spotlighted during Black Restaurant Week
Several DeKalb County eateries are participating in Black Restaurant Week Atlanta that runs Aug. 5-14. Black Restaurant Week celebrates “the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisines with a series of regional cultural events, celebrates seven years of service and has supported more than 2,000 restaurants since 2016,” according to a press release.
Residents in DeKalb County frustrated after utility lines left unmoved, unfixed
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — “Editor’s Note:” An earlier version of this story mentioned ‘live power lines.’ The lines were not power lines but utility lines. As storms begin to roll in, some DeKalb county residents are hoping it doesn’t cause downed utility lines.
fox5atlanta.com
Producer and director Mann Robinson hosts nationwide casting call in Atlanta
Atlanta's Mann Robinson Studios will host a two-day casting call to find actors, extras, and crew for its upcoming movies and TV shows. Producer, director, and filmmaker Mann Robinson joined Good Day to talk about the event.
Southside’s Atlanta Motor Speedway wants to make a pitch for Music Midtown
One of Atlanta’s most popular music festivals has been canceled and House Bill 60 otherwise known as the Safe Carry Protection Act may be to blame. A private venue on the southside with more than enough space for the festival, necessary parking and room for the stages it takes to host a massive musical event wants to make a pitch for a major Atlanta festival.
CBS 46
Plan approved for empty Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The last hurdle has been cleared in a push to revitalize the old Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. The mall has sat mostly unoccupied for years. It is so empty that filmmakers have used it to shoot shows like “Stranger Things.”. Today, county commissioners adopted...
Police: 1 dead at apartments near Westside Park in Bankhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — One person was shot and killed Sunday at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta, police said. It happened at the Parkside at Quarry Yards apartments located at 1314 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, not far from the Bankhead MARTA station and the Westside Park at Bellwood Quarry. Around...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta firefighters recall chaotic scene, woman screaming in burning SW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A Southwest Atlanta mother is in the burn unit at Grady after her home went up in flames. Atlanta firefighters rushed into the house to save her and her son, but he did not make it. "We just see heavy, heavy smoke in the neighborhood," Atlanta firefighter William...
