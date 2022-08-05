ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Melanie Lynskey Says She Was Body-Shamed On The Set Of "Coyote Ugly" While "Starving" Herself For The Role

By Alex Gurley
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ieSn_0h56Mv6c00

Melanie Lynskey has dealt with body-shamers throughout her life — dating all the way back to her role in Coyote Ugly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZzS3_0h56Mv6c00
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

While she was working on the film in 2000, Melanie says her appearance was constantly criticized by other people on set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mpHVp_0h56Mv6c00
YouTube Movies & Shows / Disney / Via youtube.com

In fact, Melanie claims that she and her female co-stars were put on a "regimen" to get them to be as thin as possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0beLOi_0h56Mv6c00
© Touchstone Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

"It was ridiculous. I was already starving myself and as thin as I could possibly be for this body, and I was still a [size] four," Melanie told the Hollywood Reporter .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNdDH_0h56Mv6c00
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

She says that when she went into wardrobe fittings, she was forced to wear "a lot of Spanx" — and people were "very disappointed when they saw" her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31bcrd_0h56Mv6c00
David Livingston / Getty Images

"The costume designer [was] like, 'Nobody told me there would be girls like you,'" Melanie shared, adding, "Really intense feedback about my physicality, my body, people doing my makeup and being like, 'I’m just going to help you out by giving you a bit more of a jawline and stuff.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NttmJ_0h56Mv6c00
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for SiriusXM

She says the comments were hard for her to deal with, especially as someone in their early 20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uz9ND_0h56Mv6c00
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

"Just the feedback was constantly like, 'You’re not beautiful. You’re not beautiful,'" Melanie explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Atxir_0h56Mv6c00
Ian West - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

She continued, "In your early 20s, so much of it is about beauty, and how people respond to you, and do people want to fuck you? Do people think you’re their best friend?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LmvJM_0h56Mv6c00
Rich Fury / Getty Images for Vulture

Unfortunately for Melanie, the body shaming didn't stop there, and even on the set of her show Yellowjackets , her appearance has been criticized .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VAh6U_0h56Mv6c00
Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Earlier this year, Melanie revealed that a production member insinuated she needed to lose weight for the part, explaining, "They were asking me, 'What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LXjzT_0h56Mv6c00
Araya Doheny / Getty Images for The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation

Thankfully, she didn't let the comments affect her this time — and had the entire cast supporting her, even penning a letter to producers on her behalf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rE6rZ_0h56Mv6c00
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

"I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about [her body], because I want women to be able to watch it and be like, 'Wow, she looks like me, and nobody’s saying she’s the fat one.' That representation is important," Melanie shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WLDl0_0h56Mv6c00
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

You can read all that Melanie had to say here .

Comments / 62

dd
3d ago

it's not treatment from a movie twenty years ago she is complaining about.... she is stating it started back then to present she is just talking about what she goes through, how she Handels it, how she is comfortable with her weight and wants woman to embrace who they are ....she wants to represent a positive self image even tho she isn't a size 0... read a story people and stop treating her like she wants attention for mistreatment 20 years ago..... smh

Reply(3)
9
Geoffrey
3d ago

Must have watched that move a dozen time. Never saw her. News to me that she was in the movie. Was probably watching the other girls.

Reply
12
Karen Andersen
3d ago

well the name of the movie itself is sort of a synonym for body shaming. so not really to be unexpected.

Reply
12
Related
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hill
Person
Melanie Lynskey
Popculture

'Dr. Pimple Popper' Takes on the 'Most Extreme' Case of Eruptive Xanthomas in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Dr. Sandra Lee has her work cut out for her as the Dr. Pimple Popper star takes on the "most extreme" case of eruptive xanthomas she's ever seen with a patient whose underlying health issues could make treatment dangerous. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the TLC show's brand new episode Wednesday, Lee meets with Robert, who has been dealing with bumps all over his body since he was a teenager.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mother of wild-haired toddler who's one of 100 people in the world with 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she'll be sad when her daughter grows out of it and loses her distinctive locks

The mother of a toddler with a rare condition called 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she will be sad when her daughter grows out of the condition. Charlotte Davis, 28, from Great Blakenham in Suffolk, appeared on This Morning today to discuss her 18-month-old daughter Layla's condition, which has earned her nicknames like Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote Ugly#Film Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Austin Butler ‘Went Home In Tears’ After ‘Elvis’ Director Ordered Executives to ‘Heckle’ Him About His Singing

Tough love! Elvis star Austin Butler opened up about the methods director Baz Luhrmann used to get him into character — some ending up too intense for the actor to handle. “When I was on my first day in the recording studio, Baz wanted me to get as close to performing as possible,” Butler, 30, revealed in interview with VMAN‘s Mathias Rosenzweig that was published on Wednesday, July 27. “He had all the executives and everybody from RCA, who were back in the offices, he brought them into the recording studio and he goes, ‘I want you all to sit facing Austin’ … and he told them to heckle me.”
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

James Caan’s Cause of Death Revealed

James Caan, the celebrated actor known for his work in “Thief” and “The Godfather” films who passed away on July 6, died from a combination of various heart issues. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, the primary cause of death was a heart attack, followed by coronary artery disease, which he had been diagnosed with three years prior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’

Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez Declares 'Real Stomachs Are Coming Back' in Body Positivity Video

Selena Gomez is all about her vacation body! In a recent post on TikTok, the Only Murders In the Building star lip-syncs a body positive message from Tasha K. “I ain’t sucking sh*t in, real stomachs is coming the f*ck back, OK,” Gomez recites as she pats her tummy while lounging on a boat wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit with orange floral prints by La'Mariette.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jennette McCurdy Calls Out Nickelodeon’s Double Standard for Her and ‘Sam & Cat’ Costar Ariana Grande: ‘That Was the Moment I Broke’

Reflecting on her part. Jennette McCurdy addresses her personal and professional life in her upcoming memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died — which includes her tumultuous time on Nickelodeon. The former actress, 30, rose to fame playing Sam Puckett on iCarly from 2007 to 2012. After the show ended, McCurdy reprised her role in the […]
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Sandra Bullock's Co-Star Leaving Hollywood For Good Because Of Angelina Jolie? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Reportedly Saving Energy To Protect Everything He's Built

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who tied the knot in August 2014, were declared legally single in 2019. However, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars are still hammering out the details for custody of their four minor children: Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. Amid his ongoing court battles with Angelina...
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy