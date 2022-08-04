ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Police: Shippensburg love triangle led to deaths, house fire

By George Stockburger
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The discovery of a Shippensburg woman’s remains in Florida is tied to a February 23 homicide and house fire that resulted in two men – Larry and Cordaryl Burns – being charged.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Shippensburg, the same day of a double homicide and house fire on the 100 block of Neil Road. State Police say Forbes lived in the home with several other individuals.

Investigative efforts led the Pasco Sheriff’s Office to a property at which they believed Forbes may have been harmed. A search of the property uncovered human remains that were later identified as that of Forbes. Court documents released this week did not detail how Forbes ended up in Florida or how she may have died.

Criminal complaints filed by police revealed an apparent love triangle that appears to have led to the events on February 23 in Shippensburg. Neither Larry nor Cordaryl Burns has been charged with Forbes’ death and it is not clear whether either is a suspect.

Remains of missing Shippensburg woman found in Florida

On February 23, 2022, the Pennsylvania State Police was called to a house fire in the 100 block of Neil Road in Shippensburg, Cumberland County after two apparent homicide victims were discovered at the home.

State Police say one victim identified as Frankie Thomas was located in a car deceased from two gunshot wounds in the left side of his neck.

The second victim, Eddie Shaw, was found deceased inside the home with significant burns and a gunshot wound to the head. State Police identified Shaw as Thomas’ uncle.

State Police say a loaded black Glock 21 semi-automatic pistol was found in a nearby field. Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson after Cordaryl and Larry Burns allegedly doused the area of Shaw’s corpse with gasoline before lighting it on fire, causing $80,000 in damage.

A search warrant was also conducted on a white van belonging to a Burns family member and a Chambersburg home where officers found blood in both the vehicle and home. Inside the home, police found a gun box, Glock magazines, and drugs.

Police say Burns had called 911 to report the van being stolen after it was seized by police.

One person who lived in the house told State Police that Larry Burns (aka “Koo Koo Bird”) had put a $50,000 bounty on Thomas over Forbes. The witness told State Police that Burns had previously dated Forbes’ mother and was protective over her, according to the criminal complaint; It was elaborated that the “hit” on Thomas was likely over Thomas hiding Forbes from Burns.

Another witness told police that Burns offered them drugs in exchange for finding Shaw, Thomas, and another person who lived in the home. The witness said Burns called Forbes his girl and was obsessed with her. Burns allegedly told the witness that Forbes and another person in the home were dating and that Forbes did not want to return.

After the homicides, State Police say Larry Burns fled Pennsylvania, traveling to West Virginia, Ohio and Michigan with Cordaryl Burns. Larry Burns was apprehended in North Carolina and is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in September. State Police say Burns has ties to Florida.

Cordaryl Burns was charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal homicide in the first degree, one count of arson of an inhabited building in the first degree, conspiracy to commit arson in the first degree, misdemeanor abuse of a corpse, misdemeanor tampering with physical evidence, two counts of misdemeanor possession of a weapon, felony flight to avoid apprehension, and one count of felony criminal mischief causing a catastrophe.

Larry Burns was charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal homicide in the first degree, one count of arson of an inhabited building in the first degree, conspiracy to commit arson in the first degree, misdemeanor abuse of a corpse, misdemeanor tampering with physical evidence, one misdemeanor of possession of an instrument to commit a crime (gas can), felony flight to avoid apprehension, and one count of felony criminal mischief causing a catastrophe.

One rushed to hospital, one jailed after shooting in Bedford County

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, a death penalty notice was filed for Larry Burns.

It’s not clear at this time whether Cordaryl Burns will also face the death penalty in this case after he was arrested in Detroit in March.

