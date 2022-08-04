Broadway Academy Principal terminated after 2019 DWI crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The principal of Broadway Academy has been terminated by the Elmira City School District following a 2019 DWI crash, after which he made over $500,000 on paid administrative leave.

According to a statement made by the Elmira City School District on August 4, 2022, Robert P. Bailey III has been terminated by the Board of Education as directed by a New York State Education Department Hearing Officer, following a May 2022 hearing.

The hearing stems from a 2019 DWI where Bailey got into a crash on November 6, of that year. He was arrested and placed on paid administrative leave a short time after the arrest. Bailey pled guilty to the crime of driving while intoxicated on December 5, 2019.

In January of 2020, the Board of Education filed disciplinary charges against Bailey. Since he was a tenured administrator, he was entitled to a due process hearing before an impartial hearing officer appointed by the New York State Education Department, and could not be terminated before having the hearing.

The hearing was adjourned multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and finally occurred in May 2022.

According to seethroughny , Bailey had made $536,544 since 2019. A breakdown of the earnings can be seen below:

2019 – $175,444

2020 – $175,444

2021 – $185,656

2022 – Unknown

At the conclusion of the hearing, Hearing Officer Rocco Scanza, Esq., issued a decision directing the termination of the services of Mr. Bailey.

According to the statement, the board adopted a resolution implementing the decision of Officer Scanza and officially terminated the services of Robert P. Bailey III from the employment of the Elmira City School District.

