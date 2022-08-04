Potential for heavy rain at the shore on Friday and Saturday, but it won't be a washout

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heat and humidity continue to build for the start of the week. Another warm Sunday night will set the stage for an even hotter Monday as temperatures will climb into the mid-90s. With high humidity and mostly sunshine, heat index values can climb as high as 105 degrees. This pattern will continue Tuesday as well. The Heat Advisory for much of the region has been extended through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Keep cool and stay hydrated over the next couple of days. The good news is there is finally relief in sight. Two cold fronts will move through the area. The first is on Tuesday night, followed by another late Wednesday. Both fronts will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday will not be as hot, but still very muggy. The drier air will arrive behind Wednesday’s front, allowing temperatures and humidity to drop to much more comfortable levels through Thursday and Friday. This should set us up for a very comfortable, and largely beautiful weekend next weekend.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO