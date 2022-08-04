Potential for heavy rain at the shore on Friday and Saturday, but it won't be a washout

Read on www.phillyvoice.com
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heat and humidity continue to build for the start of the week. Another warm Sunday night will set the stage for an even hotter Monday as temperatures will climb into the mid-90s. With high humidity and mostly sunshine, heat index values can climb as high as 105 degrees. This pattern will continue Tuesday as well. The Heat Advisory for much of the region has been extended through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Keep cool and stay hydrated over the next couple of days. The good news is there is finally relief in sight. Two cold fronts will move through the area. The first is on Tuesday night, followed by another late Wednesday. Both fronts will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday will not be as hot, but still very muggy. The drier air will arrive behind Wednesday’s front, allowing temperatures and humidity to drop to much more comfortable levels through Thursday and Friday. This should set us up for a very comfortable, and largely beautiful weekend next weekend.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dangerous heat unfolds across the area on Friday as temperatures climb into the upper 90s regionwide. It will be mostly sunny and hot with scattered thunderstorms today with some heavy rain as a cold front arrives. The high will be 93 and it will feel like 102. The biggest threat of the storms is heavy rain and flash flooding. With the intense heat also comes oppressive humidity. A heat advisory has been issued for Southeastern Pennsylvania, Burlington, Gloucester, Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey, as well as New Castle County in Delaware until 8 p.m. on Friday While the severe weather threat is low at the time, heavy rain will be something to look out for Friday through the weekend. The chance of much-needed rain will remain in the forecast through Wednesday of next week. Saturday will be partly sunny with scattered storms in the evening and a high of 89. There’s also a chance of some stray thunderstorms on Sunday as temperatures will reach a high of 93 degrees.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Dangerous heat will remain in the Philadelphia region through the beginning of the workweek, prompting the city’s health department to declare a heat advisory. The heat advisory will go into effect Monday at 12 p.m. and last through Tuesday at 9 p.m. Monday’s high will climb up to 96 and Tuesday will see a high of 94. “The Health Department declares a Heat Health Emergency when the temperature gets high enough that vulnerable people – especially our elderly neighbors and family members – are at an increased risk of getting sick or dying from the heat,” Health Commissioner Dr....
Not that the folks at the Jersey shore care about one family from the Hudson Valley, but after spending a week in Wildwood, New Jersey, I couldn't wait to come back and share how much fun the Jersey shore can be with family and friends, that was until the second to last day of vacation.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Code Red hot weather emergency is in effect in Montgomery County until 8 p.m. Thursday as oppressive heat takes over the region. Code Reds are issued when the heat index is expected to be 100 degrees or more, which can be deadly. Eyewitness News headed out to Bala Cynwyd to a restaurant called the Landing Kitchen. It’s known for its outdoor dining, but on this hot Thursday afternoon, there are hardly any people outside. Most customers are dining indoors in the air conditioning to beat the heat. A bridge connecting Bala Cynwyd to Manayunk is nearby and there...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at Fairmount Park injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t see...
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Another round of dangerously hot weather is here as thousands are expected to pack an Atlantic City beach to see Phish this weekend. The band is kicking off a three-day concert series in the popular Jersey Shore town. Night one of the concert series begins Friday at 7:30 p.m. The stage is already set up. With steamy conditions expected through the weekend, safety is going to be a top priority. About 100 workers spent the day preparing for the Phish concert series at the beach in Atlantic City by setting up the stage, lighting and sound equipment. The...
The Philadelphia suburbs will gain a new area code several months earlier than anticipated because new phone number options for area codes 610 and 484 are running out fast. The new area code — 835 — could begin serving the region as early as Sept. 2, according to the Public Utility Commission. Customers can keep their current 610 or 484 phone numbers, but are urged to be aware of the new area code.
16 Months Later, Work Continues on Bridge With “Extensive damage” in Atlantic County, NJ
A small bridge in the western portion of Atlantic County that has been closed for over a year will remain that way for the near future. On April 13th, 2021, officials with Atlantic County abruptly closed the Eighth Street Bridge over Penny Pot Stream in Folsom after they found "extensive damage to the superstructure of the bridge" following an inspection.
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
Explore The Italian Market in Philadelphia
- If you are interested in the food and culture of Italy, you must visit Philadelphia's Italian Market. The market spans ten city blocks and features a variety of food vendors and a visitor center. Whether you want to sample authentic Italian foods, purchase handmade souvenirs, or just enjoy the ambiance, this place is a must-see. The market offers a wide variety of food items, and you can even visit the museum or Italian restaurant to sample the best of their specialties.
Dell Music Center Delays Kem Concert Due To Dangerous Heat
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a delay at the Dell Music Center on Thursday. The dangerous heat is forcing the music center to delay tonight’s Kem concert by one hour. The Dell cites concerns for the health and safety of concertgoers. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 8 p.m.
1,800 Fall Flights Cut at Philly Airport by American Airlines
Image via Philadelphia International Airport. Labor shortages have forced American Airlines to cut more than 1,800 domestic flights in September and October at Philadelphia International Airport, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
Jersey Proud: Medford Lakes Canoe Carnival
Residents spend months working on the elaborate floats. People pack the lakefront to watch the spectacle. It goes back to 1931.
Man shot in head in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section
The victim was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Don’t kid yourself … this is what you’re swimming with at the NJ shore
If you like swimming at the Jersey Shore, it's best to do it during the day when lifeguards are on duty and fishing is not permitted. Some fishermen get annoyed at the "no fishing" policy lifeguards enforce at most beaches during the daytime. Cole Anderson of Toms River and some...
Medford Seafood to Move or Open Second Store at Ironstone Village
The popular seafood supplier is gearing up to serve more fresh fish and secret-recipe soups
Motorists Should Expect Delays on I-76 Starting Sunday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — Eastbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) motorists will encounter a single lane closure between the U.S. 202 and Conshohocken (Route 23) interchanges in Upper Merion Township and West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County, on Sunday, August 7, through Friday, August 12, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for roadway borings, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
