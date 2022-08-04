Read on www.wytv.com
WYTV.com
Child vaccine clinic in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- As you’re getting the kids ready for back to school, you might want to get them their COVID and childhood vaccines. You can do that Monday in Warren. There’s a free clinic at the Warren city health department. It’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m....
WYTV.com
Local health center system shows patient appreciation
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — ONE Health Ohio is showing its appreciation to its patients with two events in the Mahoning Valley this week. It’s all a part of National Health Center Week. On Monday, the Lloyd McCoy Community Health Center in Warren hosted a patient appreciation event. There...
WYTV.com
Aviation school holds open house at Youngstown campus
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics’s School for Aviation Maintenance held an open house Saturday at its Youngstown campus on Youngstown-Kingsville Road. PIA administration and several employers were on hand to talk about issues trending in the field along with the factors in which companies...
WYTV.com
Mercer County judge’s calling hours Tuesday
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — A longtime Mercer County judge’s calling hours are Tuesday. Francis Fornelli’s calling hours will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at John Flynn Funeral Home in Hermitage. Star skateboarder, decorated Olympian to speak at …. Fornelli died last week after serving...
WYTV.com
Local American Legions accepting donations for Kentucky flood victims
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local American Legions are teaming up to help flood victims in Kentucky. POST 290 in Columbiana and POST 472 of Youngstown are asking for donations. Gently used items such as clothes and shoes are requested along with cleaning supplies, toiletries and health and beauty...
WYTV.com
Work begins on big South Ave. project
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big paving project is getting started Monday in Boardman. Crews are now milling down the old asphalt on South Avenue between Western Reserve Road and Presidential Drive. This is actually one of three projects set to take place along South Avenue over the next...
WYTV.com
Masks required for students at local Kent State campuses
KENT, Ohio (WKBN)- When Kent State University students return to the Kent main campus and other local branch campuses, they will have to wear a mask. According to a statement on the university website, students are required to wear masks indoors at campuses located in counties with high COVID-19 transmission rates. These campuses include Kent, Trumbull, Salem, and East Liverpool.
WYTV.com
Power restored for hundreds after Youngstown crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Some people in Youngstown are without power Sunday morning after a crash. Police said that the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Covington Street. Police said that the person was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be okay.
WYTV.com
Cookout engages community with safety service members
POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A cookout in Poland spread a message on getting to know those who serve and protect the community. Poland held its Safety Services Day Cookout on Saturday at Poland Township Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests were able to speak with police and fire chiefs,...
WYTV.com
Fire damages Youngstown garages
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Youngstown firefighters battled heavy flames on the South Side Monday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on East Philadelphia Avenue near South Avenue. WKBN First News reporter Brooke Meenachan saw the fire on her way to work and called 911. Crews said when they got on the...
WYTV.com
Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night’s auction. Kaitlyn Bondoni only expected to get $8 a pound for her dairy-beef feeder Elmo. It was to her shock and surprise when she got about $50 and it’s all going to cancer research.
WYTV.com
Local doctor named to state board
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A doctor in Salem has been named to a state board. Dr. Rebecca Brown was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to serve on the State Vision Professionals Board. The term begins Aug. 5 and ends March 22, 2025. “I have served on the state association...
WYTV.com
Community gathers for Stop 25 reunion
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A two-day long reunion on Youngstown’s East Side began on Friday, and the triennial event continued into Saturday. The event is named for the old trolley stop that ran from the neighborhood located near Wardle and Jacobs avenues to Sharon, Pennsylvania. Saturday afternoon saw...
WYTV.com
Car crashes into building in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters are investigating after an SUV hit a building in Warren on Sunday. According to the Warren Professional Fire Fighters Local 204 Facebook page, it happened around 2:30 p.m. on Youngstown Road S.E. near Francis Avenue. Firefighters said the vehicle was heavily damaged and the front of...
WYTV.com
UPDATE: Youngstown police find missing child
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Police Department found 12-year-old Mason Thompson safe Sunday evening after he was previously reported missing. “The Youngstown Police Department would like to thank everyone who was on the lookout for Mason Thompson this weekend. He was located safe & sound with friends and is now back in the care of family. The hard work and diligence of the community, YPD Family Services Unit & YPD Patrol Division helped bring this incident to a quick resolution,” said YPD Captain Jason Simon.
WYTV.com
Newly named Purple Heart City celebrates with memorial
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local city was proclaimed a Purple Heart City and held a ceremony to commemorate the unveiling of its newest memorial. The city of Warren held a Ceremony to proclaim the community as a Purple Heart City and a part of the Purple Heart Trail.
UPDATE: Power restored after tree falls on power lines in Trumbull County
The communities affected include Braceville Township, Lordstown, Newton Falls, Newton Township, Warren, and Warren Township. FirstEnergy said that the tree fell in the Lordstown area.
WYTV.com
Austintown brewery holds Community Kid Day
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Paladin Brewing in Austintown held a Community Kid Day Event Sunday. It featured a free clothing giveaway for kids of all ages. “I Support The Girls of Northeast Ohio” gave out free personal care items. There were games, a bouncy house and fresh...
WYTV.com
Newton Falls man pleads guilty in shooting death of Warren woman
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls man pleaded guilty Monday in the shooting death of a Warren woman. Richard Stevenson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the November 2020 shooting death of Selena Jones. He will be sentenced following a pre-sentencing investigation, according to court documents. The investigation...
Local vet clinic shutting doors due to staffing shortage
On Aug. 12, a local low to no-cost veterinary clinic will temporarily close its doors due to a medical staffing shortage.
