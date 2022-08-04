Arkansas gas prices continue to drop, now 4th lowest in US

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers in Arkansas are continuing to find relief at the pump following record-shattering spikes in gas prices earlier in the summer.

According to AAA, the state average Thursday for a gallon of regular gas is $3.70, which is a 16 cent-drop from last week and a 66 cent-decrease from last month.

Diesel is in line with these lowering prices, with the current state average at $4.88. That is an 11 cent-decrease from the prior week and a 45-cent decrease from last month.

According to GasBuddy, Little Rock residents can find the lowest prices at the Shell or Costco on Chenal Parkway at $3.27, while the cheapest in the state can be found in Russellville at the Superstop on Arkansas Avenue at $2.97.

Across central Arkansas, Pulaski County’s average Thursday is $3.65. Saline County is averaging $3.48 a gallon, Garland County averages $3.79 and Faulkner County at $3.77.

“Arkansas drivers saw another substantial weekly decrease in prices at the pump,” AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said. “It is still unclear how far gas prices will fall as market volatility remains high.”

The national average stands at $4.14, a 67 cent-decrease from last month. Arkansas has the fourth lowest average gas price in the U.S., behind only Texas, South Carolina and Georgia. California continues to keep the crown for the most expensive fuel price, with a per gallon average price of $5.54.

Analysts say several factors are leading to the lower prices at the pump, including drops in overall global demand for gasoline and increases in production by OPEC+ counties.

