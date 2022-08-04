ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas gas prices continue to drop, now 4th lowest in US

By Cate Skinner
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fMSYt_0h56KZoK00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers in Arkansas are continuing to find relief at the pump following record-shattering spikes in gas prices earlier in the summer.

According to AAA, the state average Thursday for a gallon of regular gas is $3.70, which is a 16 cent-drop from last week and a 66 cent-decrease from last month.

Diesel is in line with these lowering prices, with the current state average at $4.88. That is an 11 cent-decrease from the prior week and a 45-cent decrease from last month.

Krispy Kreme matches doughnut prices to US average gas price

According to GasBuddy, Little Rock residents can find the lowest prices at the Shell or Costco on Chenal Parkway at $3.27, while the cheapest in the state can be found in Russellville at the Superstop on Arkansas Avenue at $2.97.

Across central Arkansas, Pulaski County’s average Thursday is $3.65. Saline County is averaging $3.48 a gallon, Garland County averages $3.79 and Faulkner County at $3.77.

“Arkansas drivers saw another substantial weekly decrease in prices at the pump,” AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said. “It is still unclear how far gas prices will fall as market volatility remains high.”

Unprecedented profit for major oil drillers as prices soared

The national average stands at $4.14, a 67 cent-decrease from last month. Arkansas has the fourth lowest average gas price in the U.S., behind only Texas, South Carolina and Georgia. California continues to keep the crown for the most expensive fuel price, with a per gallon average price of $5.54.

Analysts say several factors are leading to the lower prices at the pump, including drops in overall global demand for gasoline and increases in production by OPEC+ counties.

White House: Falling gas prices mean more than OPEC numbers

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 2

