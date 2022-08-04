Meteorologist Greg Dutra has hilarious realization on live TV: 'I didn't know I could do that!'

In case you missed it, there was a funny moment on our morning show Thursday!

Check out Meteorologist Greg Dutra's surprise when he found out his television had a touchscreen while he was live on the air.

"Oh, I moved the map... I didn't know I could do that!" he said.

Anchor Terrell Brown was so excited, he had to test it out as well.

"This is a great day!" Dutra exclaimed after realizing he could zoom in on the screen as well.

Dutra later shared the video on Twitter, saying, "This wasn't in the training manual!"