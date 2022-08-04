Camp Verde Library Endowment Grants $24,500 to the Library

Camp Verde News – Camp Verde Community Library received a check for $24,500 from Arizona Community Foundation (ACF). In presenting the check, Glenn Wike, Chief of Staff/Senior Vice President, Community Investment at ACF thanked the library “for the important service you provide to the community.”

Camp Verde Library Endowment (CVLE) President, Ambie Charles and board members, Charlie and Linda German remember the hard work they and many others put into the variety of fundraisers sponsored by CVLE over the years of fundraising. From selling bottles of “library” water at Cornfest, Pecan & Wine Festival, and other events, selling used books for $.50 each to the tremendous energy that went into planning the annual Denim & Lace and Auction, CVLE board members created a lasting legacy to benefit the library.

In 2000 a group of visionaries – Yona Ash, Betty Chester, Phil England, Pat Hjalmarson, Vada Lovato, Baltazar Lozano, Sharon Massey, Fred Sanchez, and Dorothy Wood, with the active support of the Yavapai Apache Nation – started the Camp Verde Library Endowment investment fund. In 2018 CVLE reached its goal of $500,000 invested with and managed by the Arizona Community Foundation to form a permanent funding source for Camp Verde Community Library.

Revenues from the CVLE fund will continue to provide vital support to the library for years to come. Current residents of the Town of Camp Verde, their children, and generations yet unborn will reap the benefits of these visionaries.

