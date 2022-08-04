ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Community group calls for ‘yes’ vote to increase property tax, fund teacher raises, other needs

News4Jax.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.news4jax.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

How many teacher vacancies are in your school district? The latest county-by-county breakdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As most of the students in Northeast Florida get ready to head back to school there are concerns in school districts over an ongoing teacher shortage. Every Florida school district in Northeast Florida has vacancies, some more than others. While there are positive signs that some spots are being filled, it’s expected that many students in our area will start the year without a full-time teacher leading the class. It’s a trend happening all across the country being fueled by a long list of factors, including low pay and an ongoing educational culture war.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Duval County superintendent addresses new school year’s unique challenges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX sat down one-on-one with Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene to ask about this year’s unique challenges, including staffing and politics. The 2022-23 academic year begins Aug. 15 in Duval County, and the school district is still facing hundreds of teaching vacancies,...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Duval County, FL
Government
County
Duval County, FL
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Vote 2022: Breaking down the News4Jax Voter’s Guide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting begins Monday ahead of Florida’s primary. Duval County voters will also help pick the next sheriff. There’s a lot to digest -- that’s why News4JAX has put together a Voter’s Guide. News4Jax Voter’s Guide: Click here for a full breakdown...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
usf.edu

Mayo Clinic Jacksonville starts work on $233 million oncology building

Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025. The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Duval Citizens#The School Board
News4Jax.com

Local historical church gives out over $100,000 in college scholarships after annual ‘Scholarthon’ event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local historical church in Jacksonville is paying it forward to college students by giving away over 100,000 dollars in scholarships. The Bethel Church has been a part of the Jacksonville community since 1838 and has helped more than 10,000 people over the years. The church gave out checks to more than 100 students on Sunday after the Dollars For Scholars Education 2022 Scholarthon.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Democrats slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending elected prosecutor over new abortion law

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville leaders gathered Friday to demand more answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about what they say are reproductive rights. At a morning news conference, local Democrats slammed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his positions on abortion and the fact that he suspended an elected state attorney for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.
FLORIDA STATE
residentnews.net

River City Brewing Company demolished for planned apartments, restaurant

Demolition of the shuttered River City Brewing Company began on July 5 in anticipation of an incoming apartment complex and restaurant. The River City Brewing Company was a Jacksonville landmark known for its waterfront dining and views of the downtown skyline. It closed its doors in July 2021 after nearly 30 years at 835 Museum Circle.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy