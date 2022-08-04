Community group calls for ‘yes’ vote to increase property tax, fund teacher raises, other needs

Read on www.news4jax.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Popular dessert store chain set to open another location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Volunteer Life Saving Corps meets petition requirement for Nov. 8 voter referendum
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Supervisor of Elections for Duval County said the Volunteer Life Saving Corps (VLSC) of Jacksonville Beach has officially met the minimum requirements to place a voter referendum on the November 8 ballot. The VLSC collected signatures from 10% of registered Jacksonville Beach voters to...
News4Jax.com
How many teacher vacancies are in your school district? The latest county-by-county breakdown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As most of the students in Northeast Florida get ready to head back to school there are concerns in school districts over an ongoing teacher shortage. Every Florida school district in Northeast Florida has vacancies, some more than others. While there are positive signs that some spots are being filled, it’s expected that many students in our area will start the year without a full-time teacher leading the class. It’s a trend happening all across the country being fueled by a long list of factors, including low pay and an ongoing educational culture war.
News4Jax.com
Duval County superintendent addresses new school year’s unique challenges
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX sat down one-on-one with Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene to ask about this year’s unique challenges, including staffing and politics. The 2022-23 academic year begins Aug. 15 in Duval County, and the school district is still facing hundreds of teaching vacancies,...
News4Jax.com
More than 3,500 Duval County voters cast ballots in person as early voting in Florida’s primary begins
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In-person early voting in Florida’s primary began Monday in Duval and several other Northeast Florida counties. As of around 5 p.m., according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office, more than 3,500 people had cast a ballot so far Monday, while over 28,000 people have cast mail ballots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News4Jax.com
Vote 2022: Breaking down the News4Jax Voter’s Guide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting begins Monday ahead of Florida’s primary. Duval County voters will also help pick the next sheriff. There’s a lot to digest -- that’s why News4JAX has put together a Voter’s Guide. News4Jax Voter’s Guide: Click here for a full breakdown...
Council considers bill allowing ‘backyard cottages’ to help affordable housing crisis
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A unique solution proponents argue could help Jacksonville’s affordable housing crisis is working its way through the city council. A bill would change zoning to allow for “Accessory Dwelling Units,” or as they have been dubbed in some cities, “backyard cottages.”. >>>...
usf.edu
Mayo Clinic Jacksonville starts work on $233 million oncology building
Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025. The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell...
News4Jax.com
All registered Duval County voters to receive new voter information cards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New voter information cards are going out to all Duval County voters, Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan announced Thursday. The new cards will include the voter’s precinct which will be important in upcoming elections. “All registered voters should remember that if you choose...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com
Court first appearances dramatically curtailed amid ongoing city computer issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County courtroom where accused criminals make their first appearance before a judge experienced a major decline in appearances Monday morning after access to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatch and jail booking systems was limited because of computer issues over the weekend. Sources told...
floridapolitics.com
Reggie Gaffney ad makes misleading claims about ‘ultra-MAGA’ opponent
The ad suggests Rep. Tracie Davis is cutting deals with Gov. DeSantis. The Democratic Primary in Senate District 5 has become a battle of competing claims of ideological purity, with Reggie Gaffney’s new television ad offering more ammo down the stretch. But do his claims necessarily survive a fact...
News4Jax.com
Local historical church gives out over $100,000 in college scholarships after annual ‘Scholarthon’ event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local historical church in Jacksonville is paying it forward to college students by giving away over 100,000 dollars in scholarships. The Bethel Church has been a part of the Jacksonville community since 1838 and has helped more than 10,000 people over the years. The church gave out checks to more than 100 students on Sunday after the Dollars For Scholars Education 2022 Scholarthon.
News4Jax.com
Early voting set to begin in Duval County on Monday: What you need to know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Early voting begins Monday in Duval County for the Florida Primary. Elections officials anticipated a bigger than normal turnout for the midterm election, and they are preparing for the influx of voters at the 20 early voting sites around town. Each site will be open from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Creating brighter futures: Nonprofit gives back to community with annual back-to-school drive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The school year is just around the corner and one local organization is working to continue its annual tradition despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic and concerns over monkeypox. Jewels of the Future, Inc. hosted a back-to-school giveaway Sunday afternoon in the Lake Forest Hills...
More anti-Semitic flyers tossed onto Wynnfield Lakes driveways
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More anti-Semitic flyers were tossed onto Jacksonville residents’ lawns, this time in the Wynnfield Lakes neighborhood off Kernan Boulevard. Sriram Sankaran found several baggies on his evening walk with his dog. “It is quite surprising for me to find this on all the driveways,” Sankaran...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Democrats slam Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for suspending elected prosecutor over new abortion law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group of Jacksonville leaders gathered Friday to demand more answers from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about what they say are reproductive rights. At a morning news conference, local Democrats slammed Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his positions on abortion and the fact that he suspended an elected state attorney for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban.
Companies looking to fill over 2,000 positions at job fair in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is not related to this story) Looking for a job? Over 35 companies will be looking to fill over 2,000 jobs at an event in Jacksonville at the end of August. Job News USA, along with 1915 South - Ashley, GATE...
residentnews.net
River City Brewing Company demolished for planned apartments, restaurant
Demolition of the shuttered River City Brewing Company began on July 5 in anticipation of an incoming apartment complex and restaurant. The River City Brewing Company was a Jacksonville landmark known for its waterfront dining and views of the downtown skyline. It closed its doors in July 2021 after nearly 30 years at 835 Museum Circle.
News4Jax.com
Day of festival fun has bigger mission of ending Jacksonville violence, code of silence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fun, games, giving away school supplies and providing food were all a part of the vision Deborah Riley-Harris had for a community festival in A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park on Sunday. But there was also a bigger mission: Stopping the violence in Duval County and ending...
Upgrades at Marion Park are not enough to bring the park back to life, neighbors say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is upgrading a local park in the Lake Forest area, but some neighbors who have lived by the park for decades say it’s too little late for a park that has fallen into decay. “You rarely see anybody even willing to...
News4Jax.com
5K honors longtime local officer by raising funds for suicide prevention
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Participants gathered Saturday morning in Jacksonville Beach to honor the life of Cpl. Andy Lavender with a 5K charity race to raise awareness about suicide prevention among law enforcement and first responders. Lavender, who served in the Navy, worked in law enforcement for nearly 30...
Comments / 1