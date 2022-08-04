Auburn QB TJ Finley is arrested on misdemeanor charge of attempting to elude police after 'failing to wear a helmet on a moped' - but gets released in time for the Tigers' first practice

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley began fall practice on Thursday but only after turning himself into police on a misdemeanor charge of attempting to elude officers.

Finley was released in time to participate in the Tigers' first practice of the season on Thursday afternoon on the Auburn, Alabama campus.

According to his attorney, the arrest was the result of a previous traffic violation for Finley's alleged failure to wear a helmet on a moped. Officers have not yet responded to DailyMail.com's request for a police report.

'The charges pending against my client, T.J. Finley, are the result of traffic violations and a misunderstanding,' Finley's attorney, Davis Whittelsey, said in a statement provided to AL.com.

'The charges are in the process of being handled in municipal court within the City of Auburn as all traffic citations are. As soon as T.J. learned of the charges, he turned himself in and has been released on a bond he signed for himself. His first day of football camp with Auburn University has been a success.'

AL.com is reporting that the Auburn athletic department was aware of the incident prior to the Thursday's booking, although the team has yet to release a statement on the matter.

Finley is one of several Tigers quarterbacks with a chance at earning the starter's job in 2022.

A three-star recruit out of Louisiana, Finley first enrolled at LSU before transferring to Auburn in May of 2021.

That fall, Finley came off the bench in place of starter Bo Nix to lead the Tigers to a comeback win over Georgia State.

For the season, Finley completed 70 of 128 passes for six touchdowns and one interception.