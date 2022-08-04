ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington’s top 2 primary could shut out Trump-backed candidates

By Chuck Todd
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 26

scottie L
4d ago

As long as we have mail in ballots, there will never be a republican voted in in Washington State.

Reply(5)
29
Bobby Shaffer
4d ago

JHB is only surviving because the anti-JHB vote got split. If St.John had dropped out like she promised, JHB would've been spanked.

Reply
4
GraveDigger
4d ago

I would expect nothing less from The Peoples Republic of Washington.

Reply(2)
11
Related
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Washington Elections
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Local
Washington Government
MSNBC

Trump melts down as Fox News ignores him, features GOP voters ditching MAGAworld

Fox News is taking Trump out of the spotlight after bombshell January 6th evidence emerged. The New York Times reporting that Fox is "bypassing' Trump" in favor of showcasing other Republicans, effectively displacing him from his the news cycle. It comes as GOP voters tell Fox News they don’t want Trump in 2024.Aug. 2, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Beth Harwell
Person
Donald Trump
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar, challenger Don Samuels prepare for final primary election push

MINNEAPOLIS -- Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her most prominent primary challenger Don Samuels both say they are feeling confident about their campaigns in the final days before Tuesday's election, where the two will square off to be the DFL candidate in a deep blue district."We're excited to be out there, to talk to voters, to get people out to vote and win this election," Omar said in an interview Friday. "I think the voters of the Fifth are smart enough to know we have worked on their behalf in Washington, fighting for the progressive values that have always driven...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Republican Primary#Legislature#Impeachment#Democrat#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
NPR

Here are the key primary election results from Arizona

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Arizona is one of the most closely watched states in the nation, with competitive primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a slate of election-denying Republican candidates.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Manchin-Schumer OKs paying 300 IRS agents same as Harris

The tax and spend deal cut by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer includes a provision to allow the Internal Revenue Service to create a high-priced strike force of 300. According to a new congressional analysis, the pay for those 300 could be as high as the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

NBC News

430K+
Followers
52K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy