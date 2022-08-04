ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Warner Bros. Discovery Tops 92 Million Streaming Subscribers, Doesn’t Break Out HBO Max Numbers

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OI8ZQ_0h56I4hs00

Click here to read the full article.

Warner Bros. Discovery is not going to say how many HBO and HBO Max customers it has.

In the second quarter, the media conglomerate said HBO Max, HBO and Discovery+ subscribers combined were 92.1 million, up 1.7 million from 90.4 million the prior quarter. That’s up 22% 75.8 million on a pro-forma basis versus a year earlier.

However, WBD’s streaming businesses lost subscribers domestically in Q2, dropping 300,000 — falling from 53.3 million in the first quarter to 53.0 million as of June 30 in the U.S. and Canada.

For Q1, AT&T — the prior owner of WarnerMedia and HBO Max — had reported 76.8 million total HBO and HBO Max subscribers worldwide , including 48.6 million domestically. Meanwhile, Discovery reported 24 million direct-to-consumer subscribers in Q1. That adds up to 100.8 million — so what accounts for the discrepancy with the first-quarter pro-forma total WBD reported? The company restated HBO Max subscribers to count third-party distribution deals only if the individual user has activated their subscription; under AT&T’s ownership, it counted wireless customers on plans that bundled HBO Max even if those users didn’t use it.

In announcing Q2 results , WBD said it re-extended its agreement with AT&T to continue to offer its internet and mobility customers access to HBO Max. It’s the first time Warner Bros. Discovery is reporting quarterly results that include the legacy WarnerMedia operations, after Discovery closed the acquisition of the media unit on April 8.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, HBO Max quietly has been pruning content from the service in recent weeks, including removing six Warner Bros. movies that were streaming exclusively on the platform , in an apparent effort to reduce costs.

Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Strictly Business newsletter covering earnings, financial news, and more.

Previously, Warner Bros. Discovery has announced intentions to combine the two flagship streaming platforms — HBO Max from the legacy WarnerMedia (spun off from AT&T) and Discovery’s Discovery+. In March, Ahead of the close of the deal forming Warner Bros. Discovery, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels in February broadly sketched out a strategy to combine the streamers, saying that initially it would sell the pair as a bundle before fully integrating them.

Currently, HBO Max is available for $14.99/month without ads and $9.99/month with ads in the U.S. Discovery+ is priced at $6.99/month without ads and $4.99/month with ads.

WBD took a step Thursday toward unifying HBO Max and Discovery+ on the content side, announcing that Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network programming will be coming to HBO Max this September (while remaining on Discovery+).

HBO Max includes HBO originals like “Euphoria” and “Succession,” library content including “Friends” and “The Big Bang Theory,” kids shows including “Sesame Street,” movies, specials, and Max originals like “Hacks” and “The Peacemaker.”

Discovery+, meanwhile, is “the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service,” according to WBD. It comprises shows from Discovery’s portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network, as well as original titles and exclusive content. On Thursday, the company announced that shows from CNN will be added to Discovery+ on Aug. 19 in a new CNN originals hub, coming after Warner Bros. Discovery killed the standalone CNN+ service about one month after launch.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Twisted Metal’ on the Roster as Australia’s Stan Renews Sony Pictures Television Supply Deal

Click here to read the full article. Australian streaming platform Stan has signed a renewed and expanded content supply deal with Sony Pictures Television. The company described the deal as: “a major new multi-year strategic content partnership with Sony Pictures Television, securing Stan a brand-new exclusive slate of first-run premium scripted drama. The expanded partnership will see the extension of hit Stan exclusives and will also bring an extensive catalogue of iconic Sony Pictures Television series and global blockbuster films to Stan.” The deal follows previous agreements with Hollywood suppliers Lionsgate, MGM, NBCU and Paramount for first run premium scripted series. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Sony Pictures Television-Backed Independent Film Trust Launches Second U.S.-U.K. Co-Production Diversity Initiative (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Independent Film Trust (IFT) has launched its second transatlantic “Creative Corridor” co-production initiative to increase screenwriter diversity in film and television. The Creative Corridor program will unite seven U.S. writers of color and seven U.K. writers of color to explore collaboration across both territories. As well as networking, the program will give participants the opportunity to practise pitching, attend masterclasses with industry leaders and develop their commercial expertise. 2021’s Creative Corridor program saw 90% of the projects considered for further development by major entities and 4 writers gain agency representation. The second iteration of the program,...
MOVIES
Variety

HBO Max Claims It Has Finished Moving Apps a More Stable ‘Tech Stack’

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max customers pulling their hair out over slow and glitchy performance may finally find some relief. Warner Bros. Discovery said Monday that HBO Max has completed the rollout of a new user experience — featuring a “more performant tech stack” and enhanced design and navigation features — across all platforms. The company started the transition last September, before the closing of the Discovery acquisition of WarnerMedia earlier this year. The new HBO Max app uses the cross-platform app engine created by You.i, which WarnerMedia acquired in December 2020. Initially, the enhanced HBO Max apps...
CELL PHONES
Variety

Kevin Smith Slams Warner Bros. for Axing ‘Batgirl’ but Still Releasing ‘The Flash’: ‘That Is Baffling’

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Smith spoke out against Warner Bros.’ axing of “Batgirl” during the latest episode of his “Hollywood Babble-On” YouTube show. The filmmaker called it “an incredible bad look” for the studio to drop the rare comic book tentpole to be headlined by a Latina actor, especially when Warner Bros. is still moving forward on the release of its Ezra Miller-led tentpole “The Flash.” “It’s an incredibly bad look to cancel the Latina ‘Batgirl’ movie,” Smith said. “I don’t give a shit if the movie was absolute fucking dog shit – I guarantee you that...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Gaines
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Ezra Miller
Variety

Andy Serkis Set as Showrunner and Director on Marie Tussaud Series ‘Madame!,’ Newen Connect Boards Project (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “The Batman” actor Andy Serkis is set to showrun and direct “Madame!,” an epic period series about the life of Marie Tussaud, the visionary French artist known for her wax sculptures and the world-famous museum Madame Tussauds. Newen Connect, the distribution arm of TF1 Group-owned Newen Studios, has signed a deal with Imaginarium Productions, the company founded by Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish, to co-develop and distribute the series which Serkis created. Cavendish will produce alongside Marie Guillaumond at Felicita Films. The compelling series will shed light on this ruthless yet pioneering business woman who built...
MOVIES
Variety

Olivia Newton-John, ‘Grease’ Star and ‘Physical’ Singer, Dies at 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, the top female pop vocalist of the 1970s who starred in movies including “Grease” and “Xanadu,” died Monday. She was 73. Her husband John Easterling posted the news on her official Facebook page, writing: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.” A cause of death was not given, but Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer that surfaced for a third time in 2017. “Olivia has been a...
CANCER
Variety

Ryan Fellows, ‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member, Dies in Crash at 41

Click here to read the full article. Ryan Fellows, a street racer and cast member of the Discovery series “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a car accident on Sunday, Variety has confirmed. He was 41. Discovery and the official Twitter account for the “Street Outlaws” franchise confirmed the news on Monday morning. “The ‘Street Outlaws’ family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a Discovery spokesperson told Variety. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Variety

Clu Gulager, ‘The Virginian’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead’ Actor, Dies at 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his roles in the NBC series “The Virginian” and the 1985 horror-comedy “The Return of the Living Dead,” has died of natural causes. He was 93 years old. Gulager’s son, John, shared a photo of his father on his Facebook as a tribute. Filmmaker Sean Baker, who directed Gulager on the 2015 feature “Tangerine,” confirmed the news of his death on Twitter. RIP Clu Gulager. I had the honor to work with the legend in Tangerine and a fashion shoot for V Magazine in 2016. He was incredibly...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Discovery Channel#Time Warner#Business Industry#Linus Business#Wbd#At T#Warnermedia#Q2
Variety

Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor, Dies at 83

Click here to read the full article. Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series “Magnum P.I.,” died early Sunday morning. He was 83 years old. No further details about Mosley’s death are available at this time. Mosley’s daughter confirmed the news of his death through a tribute post on her Facebook. “Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am,” she wrote. “He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Trailer Shows Christine Brown Officially Leaving the Polygamous Family

Click here to read the full article. And then there were three. In the new trailer for Season 17 of TLC’s “Sister Wives,” Christine Brown — the third woman to marry Kody Brown — announces that she’s leaving the family. “I feel like to Kody, Robyn’s more important,” she says during the trailer, referring to Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn Brown. Elsewhere in the two-minute trailer, Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, breaks down in tears, noting that Christine was “more than a sister wife,” as she’s also a friend. The pair will likely remain close as Kody and his four wives share 18 children...
TV SERIES
Variety

How ‘Batgirl’ Axing and James Franco’s Castro Casting Highlight Hollywood’s Persistent Erasure of Latinos (Column)

Click here to read the full article. It wasn’t a great week for Latinos in Hollywood, but I’m sure many of you knew that already. Between Warner Bros. axing the release of “Batgirl” starring Leslie Grace, HBO Max canceling the coming-of-age comedy TV series “The Gordita Chronicles” and James Franco being cast as Cuban dictator Fidel Castro in an upcoming feature, Latinos are being mercilessly discarded and overlooked in the entertainment business. Worse yet, not many seem to care. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav addressed the controversial “Batgirl” decision during this week’s company earnings call, saying, “we’re not going to put...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Sexy Beast’ Prequel Series at Paramount+ Finds Its Leads as Main Cast Fills Out

Click here to read the full article. The “Sexy Beast” prequel series at Paramount+ has found its cast, Variety has learned. The original U.K. drama will star James McArdle (“Mare of Easttown,” “Angels in America) as Gal Dove and Emun Elliott (“The Rig,” “The Gold) as Don Logan, the roles played by Ray Winstone and Ben Kingsley respectively in the original 2000 film. The show follows Gal and Don as best friends and small-time thieves living the good life in ‘90s East London. The series will explore Gal and Don’s complicated relationship as Gal finds himself descending into the seductive madness of the London...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Q-Force’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has officially confirmed the cancellation of the animated series “Q-Force,” a queer comedy following an undervalued group of LGBTQ+ superspies as they go on personal and professional adventures. Prominent figures in comedy such as Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Patti Harrison, Matt Rogers of the popular “Las Culturistas” podcast, actors David Harbour, Gary Cole and actress Laurie Metcalf rounded out the main voice cast for the series. Rogers first revealed news of the show’s cancellation in May during a guest host appearance on the “Attitudes!” podcast, also sharing that he recorded his lines in a...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Prey’ Star Amber Midthunder Auditioned for the ‘Predator’ Film in English and Comanche

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood newcomer Amber Midthunder stunned at Tuesday’s Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s “Prey.” “This is from the Sky-Eagle Collection,” she told me about her dress on the arrivals carpet at the Village Regency Theatre in Westwood. “Throughout this whole press tour, it’s been very important to me to incorporate always having an Indigenous designer or jewelry or something like that. So every look that I’ve had, there’s been something Indigenous.” “Prey,” the fifth film in the “Predator” franchise, takes place in the Comanche Nation in 1717. Midthunder, who is an enrolled tribal member at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Variety Expands Twitter Partnership With Launch of Trending Movies Charts

Click here to read the full article. Variety Film Chatter Chart debuted on Twitter on Monday, with “Bullet Train,” “Prey” and “Don’t Worry Darling” topping this week’s list of the most tweeted about movies. Variety Film Chatter Chart, powered by Twitter, tracks the week’s top five trending titles in the world of cinema and the most buzzed about movies based on Twitter engagement. The charts also provide expert analysis of the week-to-week movement of the top films as well as a heat-map that tracks conversations around the country, and allow fans to stay up-to-date on the most newsworthy and popular movies...
INTERNET
Variety

Jacob Elordi Went to ‘War’ Against Netflix Over Smoking in ‘Kissing Booth’ Films: ‘This Is Bulls—!’

Click here to read the full article. Jacob Elordi is the bad boy of “Euphoria” thanks to his performance as Nate Jacobs, who is a far cry from the more wholesome heartthrob the actor played in Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth” series. It was the streamer’s romantic-comedy films that first made Elordi an internet sensation, but the actor told GQ magazine that he pushed Netflix to make his character far more edgy. Elordi starred opposite Joey King in “The Kissing Booth,” which was based on Beth Reekles’ 2012 novel. Elordi’s character, Noah, smokes in the novel, but Netflix refused to let...
MOVIES
Variety

Russo Bros. Rejected Kevin Feige’s Pitch to Kill Off the Six Original Avengers: ‘Way Too Aggressive’

Click here to read the full article. “Avengers: Endgame” killed off Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige originally wanted an even bigger bloodbath. Filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo recently confirmed on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast that Feige pitched them on killing off all the original Avengers, meaning Chris Evans (Captain America), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) would’ve also met their demise. “There were lots of rumors swirling about who was gonna die,” Joe Russo said. “Kevin did actually pitch, at one point, taking...
MOVIES
Variety

Benny Blanco Plays a BTS Superfan in Hilarious ‘Bad Decisions’ Video, Co-Starring Snoop Dogg

Click here to read the full article. Super-producer Benny Blanco has always showed a flair for comedy in interviews and awards-show appearances — where he’s accepted honors for hits by Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Maroon 5 and many others — and he puts in his best appearance yet in the new video for “Bad Decisions,” his collaboration with BTS and Snoop Dogg. In it, Blanco plays a die-hard BTS fan who spends his entire day getting ready for their concert: Dancing while brushing his teeth in the morning, baking a cake for them, putting on his flyest outfit and...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Scoob!: Holiday Haunt’ Producer Reveals Score Being Recorded After Film’s Axing: ‘Already Paid for the Stage and Musicians’

Click here to read the full article. Although Warner Bros. Discovery has officially pulled the plug on release plans for “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt,” a followup to the 2020 animated film “Scoob!,” the film isn’t quite done with work yet. Producer Tony Cervone, who directed the first “Scoob!,” has revealed that the production is still recording the film’s score, despite the official cancellation. On Saturday, Cervone shared a photo of his team working in a recording studio on Instagram. “So what do you do when the movie is canceled, but you’ve already paid for the stage and the musicians?” Cervone wrote in the...
MOVIES
Variety

Axios Sold to Cox Enterprises in $525 Million Deal

Click here to read the full article. Axios Media has been acquired by Cox Enterprises in a cash deal said to value the digital news company at $525 million. Media and advertising firm Cox Enterprises had taken a minority stake in Axios in November 2021. The $525 million deal price is about five times Axios’s projected 2022 revenue of more than $100 million, the New York Times reported. Axios had raised $55 million in funding. Axios was launched in January 2017 by three ex-Politico execs: Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz. It was previously reported that German publishing giant Axel Springer,...
BUSINESS
Variety

Variety

75K+
Followers
57K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy